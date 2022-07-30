Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMU   US95766M1053

WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.

(MMU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
11.00 USD   +0.55%
07/30WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (08/01/22)
PU
07/01WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (07/01/22)
PU
06/28WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND : Legg Mason Municipal Closed-End Funds as of May 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (08/01/22)

07/30/2022 | 08:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (MMU; CUSIP: 95766M105)

August 1, 2022:

The Fund paid a regular monthly distribution of $0.03900 per common share on August 1, 2022. Based on the Fund's fiscal year-to-date activity and subject to revision, the Fund currently estimates that approximately $0.00143 per share of this distribution may be long term capital gains. The balance of the distribution is derived from undistributed net investment income.

This information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2023, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during calendar year 2022 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax returns. The Funds will also post Form 8937 to the Franklin Templeton website† if all or any portion of the distributions are characterized as a tax return of capital after the close of the Funds" fiscal year-end.

620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Tel. 1-888-777-0102 www.franklintempleton.com

Disclaimer

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 00:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.
07/30WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUN : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Managed Municipal..
PU
07/01WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUN : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Managed Municipal..
PU
06/28WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUN : Legg Mason Municipal Closed-End Funds as of May 31,..
PU
05/27WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUN : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Managed Municipal..
PU
05/01WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUN : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Managed Municipal..
PU
04/27Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February ..
BU
02/27WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUN : Section 19 Notice - MMU (03/01/22)
PU
02/25WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUN : Legg Mason Municipal Closed-End Funds as of January..
PU
02/01WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUN : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Managed Municipal..
PU
01/25Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year E..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 30,9 M - -
Net income 2021 73,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,98x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 477 M 477 M -
EV / Sales 2020 22,6x
EV / Sales 2021 26,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Christopher Berarducci Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.-15.90%477
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.49%9 591
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.3.49%6 155
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-1.81%4 286
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED2.68%4 166
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-7.47%4 030