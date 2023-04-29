Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMU   US95766M1053

WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.

(MMU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-28 pm EDT
10.12 USD   +0.30%
04/29Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (05/01/23)
PU
04/24Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2023
BU
02/28Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund : Municipal Fund UNII and Earnings – February 28, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (05/01/23)

04/29/2023 | 08:18pm EDT
Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (MMU; CUSIP: 95766M105)

May 1, 2023:

The Fund paid a regular monthly distribution of $0.03650 per common share on May 1, 2023. Based on the Fund's fiscal year-to-date activity and subject to revision, the Fund currently estimates that approximately $0.00969 per share of this distribution may be a return of capital. The balance of the distribution is derived from undistributed net investment income.

This information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2024, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during calendar year 2023 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax returns. The Fund will also post Form 8937 to the Franklin Templeton website† if all or any portion of the distributions are characterized as a tax return of capital after the close of the Fund's fiscal year-end.

620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Tel. 1-888-777-0102 www.franklintempleton.com

Disclaimer

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 00:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 28,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -65,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,41x
Yield 2022 4,38%
Capitalization 439 M 439 M -
EV / Sales 2021 26,1x
EV / Sales 2022 25,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,12
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Christopher Berarducci Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND INC.0.50%439
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION0.05%10 064
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.7.49%5 289
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.15%3 971
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.69%3 918
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.67%3 761
