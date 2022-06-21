Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMC   US95790D1054

WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(WMC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-21 pm EDT
1.270 USD   +2.42%
04:55pWESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL : APPOINTS OF ROBERT LEHMAN, CPA AS NEW CFO - Form 8-K
PU
04:55pWestern Asset Mortgage Capital Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.04 a Share, Payable July 25 to Shareholders as of July 1
MT
04:51pWESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL : APPOINTS OF ROBERT LEHMAN, CPA AS NEW CFO - Form 8-K

06/21/2022 | 04:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION APPOINTS OF ROBERT LEHMAN, CPA AS NEW CFO

Pasadena, CA, June 14, 2022 - Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: WMC) announced today the appointment of Robert W. Lehman as Chief Financial Officer, effective tomorrow, June 15th. Lehman is a real estate and REIT specialist with more than 35 years of experience in accounting, auditing, strategic plan creation and execution, capital markets and mergers and acquisitions.

Lehman was most recently a senior partner overseeing major real estate accounts at EY (formerly Ernst & Young LLP). In this role, he was instrumental in expanding the firm's thought leadership and eastern region market share. Throughout his three-decade tenure at the firm, he held several leadership positions where he counselled high-visibility clients on accounting considerations and oversaw complex real estate acquisitions and initial public offerings. Following EY's merger with Kenneth Leventhal & Co., Lehman strategically helped grow the REIT practice at EY.

"Bob is uniquely qualified to assume the role of Chief Financial Officer as we focus our portfolio on residential real estate investments and improving our financial performance," said Bonnie Wongtrakool, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our executive leadership team as his expertise, strong track record and established relationships in the industry will add significant value to our company and, in turn, to our shareholders."

ABOUT WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio of assets, with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency RMBS and other related investments. The Company's investment strategy may change, subject to the Company's stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company, LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. Please visit the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

###
Investor Relations Contact:
Larry Clark
Financial Profiles, Inc.
(310) 622-8223
lclark@finprofiles.com

1

Disclaimer

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 20:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION
04:55pWESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL : APPOINTS OF ROBERT LEHMAN, CPA AS NEW CFO - Form 8-K
PU
04:55pWestern Asset Mortgage Capital Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.04 a Share, Payable July ..
MT
04:51pWESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
04:06pWestern Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend of $0.04 Pe..
BU
06/14Western Asset Mortgage Capital Appoints Robert Lehman CFO
MT
06/14Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Appoints Robert W. Lehman as Chief Financial..
BU
06/14Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Appoints Robert W. Lehman as Chief Financial..
CI
06/13JonesTrading Upgrades Western Asset Mortgage Capital to Buy From Hold; Price Target is ..
MT
05/13WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
05/13Western Asset Mortgage CFO Lisa Meyer to Leave in June
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -18,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,13x
Yield 2022 12,9%
Capitalization 74,9 M 74,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,24 $
Average target price 5,75 $
Spread / Average Target 364%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bonnie M. Wongtrakool Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Lehman Chief Financial Officer
James William Hirschmann Chairman
Elliott Neumayer Chief Operating Officer
Gregory E. Handler Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION-41.23%75
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-26.98%8 913
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-15.97%6 267
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-30.78%5 448
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-10.88%4 601
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-19.23%4 038