Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
05/04/2023 | 04:43pm EDT
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “WMC”) (NYSE: WMC) today reported its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
BUSINESS UPDATE
The Company continues to execute on its business strategy to focus on residential real estate investments and to take actions to strengthen its balance sheet:
For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company received $36.6 million from the repayment or paydown of Commercial Whole Loans, Non-Agency CMBS, and Other Securities;
For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company received $30.7 million from the sale or repayment of Residential Whole Loans, and Non-Agency RMBS; and
On May 2, 2023, the Company secured a new financing facility for its Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS portfolios, maturing in May 2024, with an initial amount outstanding of $60.0 million.
FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
The rising and volatile interest rate environment negatively impacted our first quarter GAAP financial results. Key measures for the quarter were as follows:
GAAP book value per share was $16.46 at March 31, 2023.
Economic book value(1) per share of $17.54at March 31, 2023.
GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders and participating securities of $6.6 million, or $1.07 per share.
Distributable Earnings(1) of $2.2 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share.
Economic return(1)(2) on book value was 7.1% for the quarter.
Economic return(1)(2) on economic book value was 3.83% for the quarter.
1.39% annualized net interest margin(1)(3)(4) on our investment portfolio.
2.6x recourse leverage as of March 31, 2023.
On March 30, 2023, we declared a first quarter common dividend of $0.35 per share.
(1)
Non-GAAP measure. Refer to pages 15 through 18 of this press release for reconciliations.
(2)
Economic return is calculated by taking the sum of; (i) the total dividends declared, and (ii) the change in book value during the period, divided by beginning book value.
(3)
Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives.
(4)
Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
“During the first quarter, we remained focused on strengthening our balance sheet and increasing our liquidity as the volatility in the equity and fixed income markets continued, and was further punctuated by the news of the two high profile bank failures,” said Bonnie Wongtrakool, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Despite this, our first quarter results improved sequentially from the fourth quarter, driven by higher earnings and improved asset prices across most of our portfolio. We also received approximately $67.3 million from the sale of, repayment or paydowns of investments and used the majority of these proceeds to further reduce recourse debt.
“For the first quarter, our GAAP book value per share increased 4.8% from the prior quarter, while economic book value per share increased 1.8%. We generated higher net interest income during the quarter, driven by a higher net interest margin and increased income from our interest rate swap positions, while our operating expenses declined sequentially from the prior quarter. Consequently, our distributable earnings of $2.2 million, or $0.36 per share, in the first quarter, were up approximately $200 thousand, or 7.8%, from the fourth quarter and exceeded the $0.35 per share dividend that we declared for the quarter.
“In March, we made the decision to reset our quarterly dividend to better reflect our near-term earnings power as we continue to reposition the portfolio. As we make further progress, we will reassess the level of the dividend based on a number of factors, including the future earnings power of the portfolio and the expected level of taxable income.
“Last August, we embarked upon a process to review strategic alternatives for the Company as the best path forward towards unlocking shareholder value. The market environment for mortgage REITs over the last several quarters has been remarkably challenging, with record levels of interest rate volatility and increasing risks to economic growth. This has added complexity to our exploration of strategic partners. As fellow shareholders, we are committed to concluding this process as quickly and responsibly as we can, and we will provide an update at the appropriate time.”
Greg Handler, Chief Investment Officer of the Company, added, “We remained focused on maximizing the value of our portfolio and increasing our total liquidity. During the quarter, we received payoffs in our residential whole loan and non-agency CMBS portfolios while also rotating some of our holdings in residential credit securities. In addition, we sold our interest in the junior mezzanine loan that had been on non-accrual, receiving proceeds of $8.8 million, its fair value at year-end. While spread widening put further pressure on the value of some of our commercial assets, this was more than offset by spread tightening on our residential whole loans and securities. We continue to focus on monetizing our commercial holdings in a disciplined manner with the ongoing goal of strengthening our balance sheet and improving our liquidity.”
OPERATING RESULTS
The below table reflects a summary of our operating results:
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
GAAP Results
($ in thousands)
Net Interest Income
$
4,355
$
4,771
Other Income (Loss):
Realized gain (loss), net
(82,818
)
(3,118
)
Unrealized gain (loss), net
90,316
2,427
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(950
)
(381
)
Other, net
57
105
Other Income (Loss)
6,605
(967
)
Total Expenses
4,380
4,743
Income (loss) before income taxes
6,580
(938
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
12
(105
)
Net income (loss)
$
6,568
$
(833
)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
1
(5
)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities
$
6,567
$
(828
)
Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic/Diluted
$
1.07
$
(0.14
)
Non-GAAP Results
Distributable Earnings(1)
$
2,174
$
2,018
Distributable Earnings per Common Share – Basic/Diluted
$
0.36
$
0.33
Weighted average yield(2)(3)
5.29
%
5.02
%
Effective cost of funds(3)
4.31
%
4.46
%
Annualized net interest margin(2)(3)
1.39
%
1.24
%
(1) For a reconciliation of GAAP Income to Distributable Earnings, refer to page 15 of this press release.
(2) Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives.
(3) Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.
INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
Investment Activity
As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned an aggregate investment portfolio with a fair market value totaling $2.4 billion. The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our portfolio by investment category as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
Investment Type
Balance at December 31, 2022
Purchases
Loan Modification
/Capitalized Interest
Principal Payments
and Basis
Recovery
Proceeds
from
Sales
Transfers
to REO
Realized Gain/(Loss)
Unrealized Gain/(loss)
Premium and
discount
amortization,
net
Balance at
March 31,
2023
Agency RMBS and Agency RMBS IOs
$
767
$
—
N/A
$
4
$
—
N/A
$
—
$
66
$
—
$
837
Non-Agency RMBS
23,687
—
N/A
(131
)
—
N/A
—
948
(53
)
24,451
Non-Agency CMBS
85,435
—
N/A
(20,252
)
—
N/A
(2
)
(2,815
)
316
62,682
Other securities(1)
27,262
4,714
N/A
—
(6,630
)
N/A
(1,565
)
1,178
(102
)
24,857
Total MBS and other securities
137,151
4,714
N/A
(20,379
)
(6,630
)
N/A
(1,567
)
(623
)
161
112,827
Residential Whole Loans
1,091,145
—
7
(30,514
)
—
—
—
14,500
(721
)
1,074,417
Residential Bridge Loans
2,849
—
—
(75
)
—
—
—
8
—
2,782
Commercial Loans
90,002
—
—
(930
)
(8,776
)
—
(81,223
)
80,055
54
79,182
Securitized commercial loans
1,085,103
—
—
—
—
—
—
(4,036
)
7,157
1,088,224
Real Estate Owned
2,255
—
N/A
—
28
—
(28
)
—
N/A
2,255
Total Investments
$
2,408,505
$
4,714
$
7
$
(51,898
)
$
(15,378
)
$
—
$
(82,818
)
$
89,904
$
6,651
$
2,359,687
(1) At March 31, 2023 other securities include GSE Credit Risk Transfer Securities with an estimated fair value of $23.6 million and Student Loan ABS with a fair value of $1.2 million.
Portfolio Characteristics
Residential Real Estate Investments
The Company's focus on residential real estate related investments includes but is not limited to non-qualified residential whole loans ("Non-QM Loans"), non-agency RMBS, and other related assets. The Company believes this focus allows it to address attractive market opportunities.
Residential Whole Loans
The Company's Residential Whole Loans have low LTVs and are comprised of 2,892 adjustable and fixed rate Non-QM and investor mortgages. The following table presents certain information about our Residential Whole Loans investment portfolio at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
Weighted Average
Current Coupon Rate
Number of Loans
Principal
Balance
Original LTV
Original
FICO Score(1)
Expected
Life (years)
Contractual
Maturity
(years)
Coupon
Rate
2.01% – 3.00%
39
$
22,148
66.3%
758
8.9
28.1
2.9%
3.01% – 4.00%
369
203,837
66.9%
760
6.8
28.5
3.7%
4.01% – 5.00%
1,307
440,632
64.2%
749
5.1
25.8
4.6%
5.01% – 6.00%
910
358,242
65.4%
742
4.3
26.4
5.5%
6.01% – 7.00%
252
104,334
69.6%
742
3.3
28.1
6.4%
7.01% - 8.00%
15
5,601
75.3%
730
2.9
29.0
7.4%
Total
2,892
1,134,794
65.7%
749
5.1
26.7
4.8%
(1) The original FICO score is not available for 226 loans with a principal balance of approximately $73.9 million at March 31, 2023. We have excluded these loans from the weighted average.
The following table presents the aging of the Residential Whole Loans as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
Residential Whole Loans
No of
Loans
Principal
Fair Value
Current
2,855
$
1,113,695
$
1,054,337
1-30 days
21
11,711
11,358
31-60 days
4
1,427
1,298
61-90 days
1
934
874
90+ days
11
7,027
6,550
Total
2,892
$
1,134,794
$
1,074,417
Non-Agency RMBS
The following table presents the fair value and weighted average purchase price for each of our Non-agency RMBS categories, including IOs accounted for as derivatives, together with certain of their respective underlying loan collateral attributes and current performance metrics as of March 31, 2023 (fair value dollars in thousands):
Weighted Average
Category
Fair Value
Purchase
Price
Life (Years)
Original LTV
Original
FICO
60+ Day
Delinquent
CPR
Prime
$
12,103
$
80.82
8.9
67.6%
747
1.1%
16.5%
Alt-A
12,348
48.89
16.7
81.3%
661
17.5%
8.0%
Total
$
24,451
$
64.69
12.9
74.6%
704
9.4%
12.2%
Commercial Real Estate Investments
Non-Agency CMBS
The following table presents certain characteristics of our Non-Agency CMBS portfolio as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
Principal
Weighted Average
Type
Vintage
Balance
Fair Value
Life (Years)
Original LTV
Conduit:
2006-2009
$
68
$
67
0.6
88.7%
2010-2020
14,982
10,087
5.6
62.5%
15,050
10,154
5.5
62.7%
Single Asset:
2010-2020
73,940
52,528
1.6
66.0%
Total
$
88,990
$
62,682
2.2
65.4%
Commercial Loans
The following table presents our commercial loan investments as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
Loan
Loan Type
Principal
Balance
Fair Value
Original
LTV
Interest
Rate
Maturity
Date
Extension
Option
Collateral
Geographic
Location
CRE 4
Interest-Only
First Mortgage
22,204
22,033
63%
1-Month
SOFR plus
3.38%
8/6/2025(1)
None
Retail
CT
CRE 5
Interest-Only
First Mortgage
24,535
23,804
62%
1-Month
LIBOR plus
3.75%
11/6/2023(2)
One - 12
month
extension
Hotel
NY
CRE 6
Interest-Only
First Mortgage
13,207
12,813
62%
1-Month
LIBOR plus
3.75%
11/6/2023(2)
One - 12
month
extension
Hotel
CA
CRE 7
Interest-Only
First Mortgage
7,259
7,042
62%
1-Month
LIBOR plus
3.75%
11/6/2023(2)
One - 12
month
extension
Hotel
IL, FL
SBC 3(3)
Interest-Only
First Mortgage
13,500
13,490
49%
1-Month
LIBOR plus
5.00%
5/5/2023
One - 3
month
extension
Nursing
Facilities
CT
$
80,705
$
79,182
(1) CRE 4 was granted a three-year extension through August 6, 2025, with a principal pay down of $16.2 million.
(2) CRE 5, 6, and 7 were each granted one-year extensions through November 6, 2023.
(3) In January 2023, the SBC 3 loan was partially paid down by $862 thousand to bring the unpaid principal balance to $13.5 million, and extended the maturity date through May 5, 2023 for a 50 bps extension fee and an increased margin from 4.47% to 5.00%. Borrower may, at its option, extend the above Maturity Date for an additional period of three months through August 4, 2023, with an additional required paydown of $750 thousand and an increased margin from 5.00% to 5.50%.
Commercial Loan Payoffs
On February 3, 2023, the CRE 3 loan was sold to an unaffiliated third party for its fair value at December 31, 2022 of $8.8 million. At the time of sale, the Company recognized a realized loss of $81.2 million and a related reversal of unrealized loss of the same amount.
PORTFOLIO FINANCING AND HEDGING
Financing
The following table sets forth additional information regarding the Company’s portfolio financing arrangements as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
Securities Pledged
Repurchase Agreement
Borrowings
Weighted Average
Interest Rate on
Borrowings
Outstanding at end
of period
Weighted Average
Remaining Maturity
(days)
Short-Term Borrowings:
Agency RMBS
$
284
5.63%
31
Non-Agency RMBS(1)
38,842
7.96%
116
Residential Whole Loans(2)
—
—%
0
Residential Bridge Loans(2)
—
—%
0
Commercial Loans(2)
—
—%
0
Other Securities
—
—%
0
Total short term borrowings
39,126
7.94%
115
Long Term Borrowings:
Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility
Non-Agency CMBS(1)
44,443
6.74%
32
Non-Agency RMBS
19,129
6.82%
32
Other Securities
16,962
6.83%
32
Subtotal
80,534
6.78%
32
Residential Whole Loan Facility
Residential Whole Loans(2)
3,598
7.17%
208
Commercial Whole Loan Facility
Commercial Loans
48,032
6.81%
217
Total long term borrowings
132,164
6.80%
104
Repurchase agreements borrowings
$
171,290
7.06%
107
(1) Includes repurchase agreement borrowings on securities eliminated upon VIE consolidation.
(2) Repurchase agreement borrowings on loans owned are through trust certificates. The trust certificates are eliminated in consolidation.
Residential Whole Loan Facility
The facility was extended on November 9, 2022 and matures on October 25, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.25%, with a SOFR floor of 0.25%. We finance our Non-QM Residential Whole Loans held in RMI 2015 Trust under this facility. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $3.6 million. The borrowings are secured by $3.4 million in non-QM loans and one REO property with a carrying value of $2.3 million as of March 31, 2023.
Commercial Whole Loan Facility
The facility was extended on November 9, 2022 and matures on November 3, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.25%. As of March 31, 2023, the outstanding balance under this facility was $48.0 million. The borrowing is secured by the performing commercial loans that are held in CRE LLC, with an estimated fair market value of $65.7 million as of March 31, 2023.
Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility
The facility was extended on May 2, 2022 and matured on May 2, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.00%. As of March 31, 2023, the outstanding balance under this facility was $80.5 million. The borrowing is secured by investments with an estimated fair market value of $108.5 million as of March 31, 2023.
On May 2, 2023, the Company secured a new financing facility for its Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS portfolios, maturing in May 2024, with an initial amount outstanding of $60.0 million.
Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes
2024 Notes
As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $86.3 million aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes outstanding. The 2024 Notes mature on September 15, 2024, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by the holders pursuant to their terms, and are not redeemable by us except during the final three months prior to maturity.
Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes
As of March 31, 2023, the Company has completed four Residential Whole Loan securitizations. The mortgage-backed notes issued are non-recourse to the Company and effectively finance $1.1 billion of Residential Whole Loans as of March 31, 2023.
Arroyo 2019-2
The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2019-2 securitization trust at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
Classes
Principal Balance
Coupon
Carrying Value
Contractual
Maturity
Offered Notes:
Class A-1
$
159,413
3.3%
$
159,413
4/25/2049
Class A-2
8,549
3.5%
8,549
4/25/2049
Class A-3
13,545
3.8%
13,545
4/25/2049
Class M-1
25,055
4.8%
25,055
4/25/2049
206,562
206,562
Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Cost
N/A
2,382
Total
$
206,562
$
204,180
The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $31.5 million at March 31, 2023. The retained Arroyo 2019-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.
Arroyo 2020-1
The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2020-1 securitization trust at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
Classes
Principal Balance
Coupon
Carrying Value
Contractual
Maturity
Offered Notes:
Class A-1A
$
71,442
1.7%
$
71,442
3/25/2055
Class A-1B
8,477
2.1%
8,477
3/25/2055
Class A-2
13,518
2.9%
13,518
3/25/2055
Class A-3
17,963
3.3%
17,963
3/25/2055
Class M-1
11,739
4.3%
11,739
3/25/2055
Subtotal
123,139
123,139
Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs
N/A
1,421
Total
$
123,139
$
121,718
The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $21.3 million at March 31, 2023. The retained Arroyo 2020-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.
Arroyo 2022-1
The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2022-1 securitization trust at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
Classes
Principal Balance
Coupon
Fair Value
Contractual
Maturity
Offered Notes:
Class A-1A
$
207,475
2.5%
$
190,278
12/25/2056
Class A-1B
82,942
3.3%
73,339
12/25/2056
Class A-2
21,168
3.6%
17,002
12/25/2056
Class A-3
28,079
3.7%
20,975
12/25/2056
Class M-1
17,928
3.7%
12,649
12/25/2056
Total
$
357,592
$
314,243
The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $35.4 million at March 31, 2023. The retained Arroyo 2022-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.
Arroyo 2022-2
The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2022-2 securitization trust at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
Classes
Principal Balance
Coupon
Fair Value
Contractual
Maturity
Offered Notes:
Class A-1
$
260,794
5.0%
$
254,516
7/25/2057
Class A-2
22,199
5.0%
21,549
7/25/2057
Class A-3
27,050
5.0%
25,947
7/25/2057
Class M-1
17,694
5.0%
15,808
7/25/2057
Subtotal
327,737
317,820
Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs
N/A
—
Total
$
327,737
$
317,820
The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $39.3 million at March 31, 2023. The retained Arroyo 2022-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Notes
CSMC 2014 USA
The following table summarizes CSMC 2014 USA's commercial mortgage pass-through certificates at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands), which is non-recourse to the Company:
Classes
Principal Balance
Coupon
Fair Value
Contractual
Maturity
Class A-1
$
120,391
3.3%
$
109,142
9/11/2025
Class A-2
531,700
4.0%
482,927
9/11/2025
Class B
136,400
4.2%
117,660
9/11/2025
Class C
94,500
4.3%
77,566
9/11/2025
Class D
153,950
4.4%
115,780
9/11/2025
Class E
180,150
4.4%
99,911
9/11/2025
Class F
153,600
4.4%
70,434
9/11/2025
Class X-1(1)
n/a
0.7%
6,604
9/11/2025
Class X-2(1)
n/a
0.2%
1,368
9/11/2025
$
1,370,691
$
1,081,392
(1) Class X-1 and X-2 are interest-only classes with notional balances of $652.1 million and $733.5 million as of March 31, 2023, respectively.
The above table does not reflect the portion of the Class F bond held by the Company because the bond is eliminated in consolidation. The Company's ownership interest in the Class F bonds represents a controlling financial interest, which resulted in consolidation of the trust. The bond had a fair market value of $6.8 million at March 31, 2023. The securitized debt of the CSMC USA can only be settled with the commercial loan with an outstanding principal balance of approximately $1.4 billion at March 31, 2023, that serves as collateral for the securitized debt and is non-recourse to the Company.
Derivatives Activity
The following table summarizes the Company’s derivative instruments at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
Other Derivative Instruments
Notional Amount
Fair Value
Interest rate swaps, asset
$
—
$
—
Credit default swaps, asset
$
—
$
—
TBA securities, asset
—
—
Other derivative instruments, assets
—
Interest rate swaps, liability
$
82,000
$
(121
)
Credit default swaps, liability
—
—
TBA securities, liability
—
—
Total other derivative instruments, liabilities
(121
)
Total other derivative instruments, net
$
(121
)
DIVIDEND
For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company declared a $0.35 dividend per share, generating a dividend yield of approximately 15.3% based on the closing price of the Company's common stock of $9.13 on March 31, 2023.
ABOUT WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio of assets consisting of Residential Whole Loans, Non-Agency RMBS and to a lesser extent GSE Risk Transfer Securities, Commercial Loans, Non-Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS and ABS. The Company’s investment strategy may change, subject to the Company’s stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company, LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. Please visit the Company’s website at www.westernassetmcc.com.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial information, including Distributable Earnings, Distributable Earnings per share, Economic return on book/economic value, and certain financial metrics derived from non-GAAP information, such as weighted average yield, including IO securities; weighted average effective cost of financing, including swaps; weighted average net interest margin, including IO securities and swaps, which constitute non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. We believe that these measures presented in this release, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding our borrowing costs and net interest income, as viewed by us. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be made in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands—except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,149
$
18,011
Restricted cash
—
248
Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($271 and $249 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
837
767
Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($78,093 and $100,115 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
87,133
109,122
Other securities, at fair value ($23,623 and $27,262 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
24,857
27,262
Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,073,257 and $1,089,914 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
1,074,417
1,091,145
Residential Bridge Loans, at fair value (None and none pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
2,782
2,849
Securitized commercial loans, at fair value
1,088,224
1,085,103
Commercial Loans, at fair value ($65,692 and $66,864 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
79,182
90,002
Investment related receivable
8,980
5,960
Interest receivable
11,185
11,330
Due from counterparties
17,283
6,574
Derivative assets, at fair value
—
1
Other assets
3,366
4,860
Total Assets (1)
$
2,414,395
$
2,453,234
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Liabilities:
Repurchase agreements, net
$
171,290
$
193,117
Convertible senior unsecured notes, net
83,932
83,522
Securitized debt, net ($1,713,455 and $1,719,865 at fair value and $126,313 and $128,217 held by affiliates, respectively)
2,039,353
2,058,684
Interest payable (includes $652 and $655 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)
12,139
12,794
Due to counterparties
—
300
Derivative liability, at fair value
121
61
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
3,140
3,201
Payable to affiliate
2,920
4,028
Dividend payable
2,113
2,415
Other liabilities
22
300
Total Liabilities (2)
2,315,030
2,358,422
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ Equity:
Common stock: $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 6,038,012 and 6,038,012 outstanding, respectively
60
60
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding
—
—
Treasury stock, at cost, 57,981 and 57,981 shares held, respectively
(1,665
)
(1,665
)
Additional paid-in capital
919,368
919,238
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(818,405
)
(822,829
)
Total Stockholders’ Equity
99,358
94,804
Non-controlling interest
7
8
Total Equity
99,365
94,812
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
2,414,395
$
2,453,234
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands—except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
(1) Assets of consolidated VIEs included in the total assets above:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
—
$
—
Restricted Cash
—
248
Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,073,257 and $1,089,914 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
1,074,417
1,091,145
Residential Bridge Loans, at fair value ($0 and $0 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
2,782
2,849
Securitized commercial loans, at fair value
1,088,224
1,085,103
Commercial Loans, at fair value (None and none pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
13,490
14,362
Investment related receivable
8,934
5,914
Interest receivable
10,099
10,182
Other assets
—
509
Total assets of consolidated VIEs
$
2,197,946
$
2,210,312
(2) Liabilities of consolidated VIEs included in the total liabilities above:
Securitized debt, net ($1,713,455 and $1,719,865 at fair value and $126,313 and $128,217 held by affiliates, respectively)
$
2,039,353
$
2,058,684
Interest payable (includes $652 and $655 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)
8,227
8,303
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
60
43
Other liabilities
—
248
Total liabilities of consolidated VIEs
$
2,047,640
$
2,067,278
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands—except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Net Interest Income
Interest income
$
40,857
$
42,094
Interest expense
36,502
37,323
Net Interest Income
4,355
4,771
Other Income (Loss)
Realized gain (loss), net
(82,818
)
(3,118
)
Unrealized gain (loss), net
90,316
2,427
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(950
)
(381
)
Other, net
57
105
Other Income (Loss)
6,605
(967
)
Expenses
Management fee to affiliate
976
991
Other operating expenses
286
452
Transaction costs
643
721
General and administrative expenses:
Compensation expense
511
507
Professional fees
1,415
1,597
Other general and administrative expenses
549
475
Total general and administrative expenses
2,475
2,579
Total Expenses
4,380
4,743
Income (loss) before income taxes
6,580
(938
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
12
(105
)
Net income (loss)
6,568
(833
)
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
1
(5
)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities
$
6,567
$
(828
)
Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic
$
1.07
$
(0.14
)
Net income (loss) per Common Share – Diluted
$
1.07
$
(0.14
)
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Distributable Earnings
(in thousands—except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
The table below reconciles Net Income (Loss) to Distributable Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022:
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities
$
6,567
$
(828
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
12
(105
)
Net income (loss) before income taxes
6,579
(933
)
Adjustments:
Investments:
Unrealized (gain) loss on investments, securitized debt and other liabilities
(90,316
)
(2,427
)
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investments
82,818
4,096
One-time transaction costs
640
716
Derivative Instruments:
Net realized (gain) loss on derivatives
2,184
—
Net unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
(3
)
294
Other:
Realized (gain) loss on extinguishment of convertible senior unsecured notes
—
—
Amortization of discount on convertible senior unsecured notes
172
172
Non-cash stock-based compensation
100
100
Total adjustments
(4,405
)
2,951
Distributable earnings
$
2,174
$
2,018
Basic and diluted distributable earnings per common share and participating securities
$
0.36
$
0.33
Basic weighted average common shares and participating securities
6,038,012
6,038,012
Diluted weighted average common shares and participating securities
6,038,012
6,038,012
Alternatively, our Distributable Earnings can also be derived as presented in the table below by starting net interest income adding interest income on Interest-Only Strips accounted for as derivatives and other derivatives, and net interest expense incurred on interest rate swaps and foreign currency swaps and forwards (a Non-GAAP financial measure) to arrive at adjusted net interest income. Then subtracting total expenses, adding non-cash stock based compensation, adding one-time transaction costs, adding amortization of discount on convertible senior notes and adding interest income on cash balances and other income (loss), net:
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Net interest income
$
4,355
$
4,771
Interest income from IOs and IIOs accounted for as derivatives
11
9
Net interest income from interest rate swaps
1,220
882
Adjusted net interest income
5,586
5,662
Total expenses
(4,380
)
(4,742
)
Non-cash stock-based compensation
100
100
One-time transaction costs
640
716
Amortization of discount on convertible unsecured senior notes
172
172
Interest income on cash balances and other income (loss), net
57
105
Income attributable to non-controlling interest
(1
)
5
Distributable Earnings
$
2,174
$
2,018
Reconciliation of GAAP Book Value to Non-GAAP Economic Book Value
(in thousands—except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
$ Amount
Per Share
GAAP Book Value at December 31, 2022
$
94,804
$
15.70
Common dividend
(2,113
)
(0.35
)
92,691
15.35
Portfolio Income (Loss)
Net Interest Margin
5,642
0.93
Realized gain (loss), net
(85,002
)
(14.08
)
Unrealized gain (loss), net
90,319
14.96
Net portfolio income (loss)
10,959
1.81
Operating expenses
(1,905
)
(0.32
)
Transaction costs
—
—
General and administrative expenses, excluding equity based compensation
(2,375
)
(0.39
)
Provision for taxes
(12
)
—
GAAP Book Value at March 31, 2023
$
99,358
$
16.46
Adjustments to deconsolidate VIEs and reflect the Company's interest in the securities owned
Arroyo 2019-2
373
0.06
Arroyo 2020-1
6,799
1.12
Arroyo 2022-1
(150
)
(0.02
)
Arroyo 2022-2
(473
)
(0.08
)
Economic Book Value at March 31, 2023
$
105,907
$
17.54
Adjustments to deconsolidate VIEs and reflect the Company's interest in the securities owned
Deconsolidation of VIEs assets
(2,175,404
)
(360.29
)
Deconsolidation VIEs liabilities
2,047,596
339.12
Interest in securities of VIEs owned, at fair value
134,357
22.25
Economic Book Value at March 31, 2023
$
105,907
$
17.54
"Economic Book value" is a non-GAAP financial measure of our financial position on an unconsolidated basis. The Company owns certain securities that represent a controlling variable interest, which under GAAP requires consolidation, however, the Company's economic exposure to these variable interests is limited to the fair value of the individual investments. Economic book value is calculated by adjusting the GAAP book value by 1) adding the fair value of the retained interest or acquired security of the VIEs (CSMC USA, Arroyo 2019-2, Arroyo 2020-1, Arroyo 2022-1, and Arroyo 2022-2) held by the Company, which were priced by independent third party pricing services and 2) removing the asset and liabilities associated with each of consolidated trusts (CSMC USA, Arroyo 2019-2, Arroyo 2020-1, Arroyo 2022-1, and Arroyo 2022-2). Management believes that economic book value provides investors with a useful supplemental measure to evaluate our financial position as it reflects the actual financial interest of these investments irrespective of the variable interest consolidation model applied for GAAP reporting purposes. Economic book value does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for Stockholders' Equity, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Effective Cost of Funds
(in thousands—except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles the Effective Cost of Funds (Non-GAAP financial measure) with interest expense for three months ended March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022:
Three months ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands)
Reconciliation
Cost of
Funds/Effective
Borrowing
Costs
Reconciliation
Cost of
Funds/Effective
Borrowing
Costs
Interest expense
$
36,502
5.73
%
$
37,324
5.64
%
Adjustments:
Interest expense on Securitized debt from consolidated VIEs
(21,436
)
(6.78
)%
(21,279
)
(6.61
)%
Net interest (received) paid - interest rate swaps