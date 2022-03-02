Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
03/02/2022 | 05:56pm EST
Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tomorrow, Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Pacific Time
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the “Company” or "WMC") (NYSE: WMC) today reported its results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2021.
BUSINESS UPDATE
In December 2021, the Company announced its intention to focus its investment strategy on residential real estate related investments, including but not limited to non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency RMBS, and other related investments. The portfolio transition is expected to be accomplished over 12-18 months. The Company plans to transition out of the commercial investments in its portfolio, though it may from time to time make investments in commercial assets on an opportunistic basis.
For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired $184.5 million and $427.8 million of residential whole loans, respectively.
The Company also sold $27.5 million of Non-Agency CMBS investments during the fourth quarter.
In February 2022, the Company and other investors sold the unencumbered hotel property they foreclosed on in 2021. The Company estimates that its share of the gain on sale of the property based on December 31, 2021 carrying value, will be approximately $6.7 million.
The Manager is voluntarily waiving 25% of its management fee solely for calendar year 2022 in order to support the earnings potential of the Company and its transition to a residential focused investment portfolio.
In December 2021, the Company extended its share repurchase program as authorized by its Board of Directors. Under the extended program, the Company is permitted to repurchase up to 3,000,000 shares of its common stock through December 31, 2023.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 479,808 shares of its common stock at an average price of $2.27.
The Company continued its efforts to strengthen its balance sheet through the following transactions:
In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased $8.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.75% Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2022 at an approximate 1% premium to par value, plus accrued interest.
In November, the Company amended its Residential Whole Loan Facility. The amended facility has a 12-month term, a stated capacity of $500 million, and bears an interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.00%, with a LIBOR floor of 0.25%.
In February 2022, the Company completed its third securitization of $432.0 million of residential whole loans, securing $398.9 million of long-term fixed-rate financing at a weighted average interest rate of 3.1%.
FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL 2021 RESULTS
GAAP book value per share of $3.20.
Economic book value5 per share of $3.03.
GAAP Net loss attributable to common shareholders and participating securities of $12.1 million, or $0.20 per share
Distributable Earnings1 of $908 thousand, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share.
Economic return1,2 on book value was a negative 5.5% for the quarter.
0.96% annualized net interest margin1,3,4 on our investment portfolio.
3.8x recourse leverage as of December 31, 2021.
On December 21, 2021, we declared a fourth quarter common dividend of $0.06 per share.
FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
GAAP Net loss attributable to common shareholders and participating securities of $49.0 million, or $0.81 per share.
Distributable earnings1 of $13.1 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share.
Economic return on book value1,2 was negative 18.1% for the year.
1.60% annualized net interest margin1,3,4 on our investment portfolio.
Declared quarterly common dividends for a total annual common dividend of $0.24 per share.
1.
Non – GAAP measure.
2.
Economic return is calculated by taking the sum of: (i) the total dividends declared; and (ii) the change in book value during the period and dividing by the beginning book value.
3.
Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives and the cost of interest rate swaps.
4.
Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.
5.
Economic book value is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 16 of this press release for the reconciliation of GAAP book value to non-GAAP economic book value.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
“Our fourth quarter and full year financial results reflect the challenges of ongoing interest rate volatility and fluctuating asset values, combined with the impact of transitioning our primary investment focus towards the residential real estate sector and away from commercial real estate,” said Bonnie Wongtrakool, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “During the fourth quarter, we continued to implement this strategy by acquiring approximately $185 million of residential whole loans, extending the maturity of our residential whole loan facility, and disposing of $27 million of Non-Agency CMBS investments. In addition, we repurchased an additional $8.0 million of our 2022 Notes and bought back approximately 479,808 shares of our common stock at a significant discount to book value.”
“Our distributable earnings were $908 thousand, or $0.01 per share, in the fourth quarter, down $2.9 million from the third quarter. Our financial results were negatively impacted by a number of factors, including a full quarter’s impact of lower net interest income as we exited $157 million of commercial real estate investments in the third quarter, continued elevated prepayments on our residential whole loan portfolio and the placement of one investment in our Non-Agency CMBS portfolio on non-accrual status. This resulted in a GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders and participating securities of $12.1 million, or $0.20 per share, and a decrease in our GAAP book value per share of 7.2% from the third quarter,” Ms. Wongtrakool concluded.
Greg Handler, Chief Investment Officer of the Company, added, “We continued to reposition our portfolio during the quarter, adding non-qualified residential mortgages and liquidating some of our commercial holdings. We expect the transition to progress over the next twelve to eighteen months. As we redeploy capital, we believe the earnings power of the portfolio will improve.”
“In February, we completed our third securitization of residential whole loan assets, enabling us to finance these assets with longer-term fixed rate financing at attractive levels. In February, we sold the unencumbered hotel property that we and other investors acquired last year through foreclosure, and our share of the gain on sale is estimated to be $6.7 million, based on December 31, 2021 carrying values. However, it is taking longer for some of our other commercial real estate investments to recover in value. We expect these near-term challenges will eventually subside as the economy further improves and these properties begin to return to more normal levels of operations, but whether and to what extent these positions recover remains uncertain.”
“While the fourth quarter was clearly a difficult quarter, we continue to work diligently on reaching positive resolutions on our challenged investments as well as positioning the remainder of our portfolio for potential future appreciation with the goals of generating sustainable earnings that support an attractive dividend and protecting and enhancing value for the benefit of our shareholders,” Mr. Handler concluded.
2021 Quarterly Results
The below table reflects a summary of our operating results (dollars in thousands, except per share data):
For the Three Months Ended
GAAP Results
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Net Interest Income
$ 4,628
$ 7,163
$ 6,590
$ 9,248
Other Income (Loss):
Realized gain (loss), net
(3,560
)
(1,526
)
(116
)
(5,725
)
Unrealized gain (loss), net
(7,120
)
(6,003
)
(42,318
)
9,050
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(167
)
515
175
26
Other, net
41
277
200
(28
)
Other Income (loss)
(10,806
)
(6,737
)
(42,059
)
3,323
Total Expenses
6,411
5,128
4,591
4,518
Income (loss) before income taxes
(12,589
)
(4,702
)
(40,060
)
8,053
Income tax provision (benefit)
118
(218
)
101
98
Net income (loss)
(12,707
)
(4,484
)
(40,161
)
7,955
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(645
)
(271
)
2
2
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities
$ (12,062
)
$ (4,213
)
$ (40,163
)
$ 7,953
Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic/Diluted
$ (0.20
)
$ (0.07
)
$ (0.66
)
$ 0.13
Non-GAAP Results
Distributable earnings (1)
$ 908
$ 3,792
$ 2,761
$ 6,143
Distributable earnings per Common Share – Basic/Diluted
$ 0.01
$ 0.06
$ 0.05
$ 0.10
Weighted average yield(2)(4)
4.02
%
4.93
%
4.72
%
5.55
%
Effective cost of funds(3)(4)
3.65
%
3.77
%
3.94
%
4.10
%
Annualized net interest margin(2)(3)(4)
0.96
%
1.81
%
1.51
%
2.19
%
(1)
For a reconciliation of GAAP Income to Distributable Earnings, please refer to the Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings at the end of this press release.
(2)
Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives.
(3)
Includes the net amount paid, including accrued amounts for interest rate swaps and premium amortization for interest rate swaps during the periods.
(4)
Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.
Investment Portfolio
Investment Activity
As of December 31, 2021, the Company owned an aggregate investment portfolio with a fair market value totaling $2.7 billion. The following table presents information regarding the Company’s investment portfolio as of December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):
Investment Type
Balance at December 31, 2020
Purchases
Loan Modification/Capitalized Interest
Principal Payments and Basis Recovery
Proceeds from
Sales
Transfers to REO
Realized Gain/(Loss)
Unrealized Gain/(loss)
Premium and discount amortization, net
Balance at December 31, 2021
Agency RMBS and Agency RMBS IOs
$ 1,708
$ —
N/A
$ (331)
$ —
N/A
$ —
$ (205)
$ —
$ 1,172
Non-Agency RMBS
25,381
—
N/A
(1,148)
—
N/A
—
3,543
(7)
27,769
Non-Agency CMBS
164,081
—
N/A
(15,181)
(27,488)
N/A
(9,266)
(13,323)
6,535
105,358
Other securities(1)
48,754
—
N/A
—
—
N/A
—
4,468
(1,574)
51,648
Total MBS and other securities
239,924
—
N/A
(16,660)
(27,488)
N/A
(9,266)
(5,517)
4,954
185,947
Residential Whole Loans
1,008,782
427,848
485
(406,688)
—
—
—
2,850
(9,775)
1,023,502
Residential Bridge Loans
13,916
—
—
(8,437)
—
(751)
(206)
928
(22)
5,428
Commercial Loans
310,523
—
—
(103,285)
—
(30,000)
—
(46,813)
147
130,572
Securitized commercial loans
1,605,335
—
—
(354,202)
—
—
—
79,972
24,703
1,355,808
Total Investments
$ 3,178,480
$ 427,848
$ 485
$ (889,272)
$ (27,488)
$ (30,751)
$ (9,472)
$ 31,420
$ 20,007
$ 2,701,257
Portfolio Characteristics
Residential Real Estate Investments
The Company's focus on residential real estate related investments will include but is not limited to non-qualified residential whole loans ("Non-QM Loans"), non-agency RMBS, and other related assets The Company believes this focus will allow it to address attractive market opportunities.
Residential Whole Loans
The Company's Residential Whole Loans generally have low loan-to-value ratios ("LTV's") and comprise 2,355 Non-QM Loans with adjustable-rate mortgages and six investor fixed-rate mortgages. The following table presents certain information about our Residential Whole-Loans investment portfolio as of December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):
Weighted Average
Current Coupon Rate
Number of Loans
Principal
Balance
Original LTV
Original
FICO Score(1)
Expected
Life (years) (2)
Contractual
Maturity
(years)
Coupon
Rate
2.01% - 3.00%
27
$ 15,640
65.1 %
757
5.3
28.8
2.8 %
3.01% - 4.00%
496
244,022
63.7 %
756
3.3
28.0
3.7 %
4.01% - 5.00%
1,051
413,451
65.1 %
747
2.9
28.2
4.7 %
5.01% - 6.00%
757
305,344
64.9 %
738
3.0
26.8
5.4 %
6.01% - 7.00%
28
10,181
67.9 %
721
3.1
25.8
6.3 %
7.01% - 8.00%
2
505
73.2 %
753
4.5
26.8
7.1 %
Total
2,361
$ 989,143
64.8 %
746
3.1
27.7
4.6 %
(1)
The original FICO score is not available for 230 loans with a principal balance of approximately $74.3 million at December 31, 2021. We have excluded these loans from the weighted average computations.
The following table presents the aging of the Residential Whole Loans as of December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):
Residential Whole Loans
No of Loans
Principal
Fair Value
Current
2,329
$ 971,790
$ 1,006,271
1-30 days
9
3,146
3,285
31-60 days
—
—
—
61-90 days
3
1,993
1,989
90+ days
20
12,214
11,957
Total
2,361
$ 989,143
$ 1,023,502
Non-Agency RMBS
The following table presents the fair value and weighted average purchase price for each of our Non-agency RMBS categories, including IOs accounted for as derivatives, together with certain of their respective underlying loan collateral attributes and current performance metrics as of December 31, 2021 (fair value dollars in thousands):
Weighted Average
Category
Fair Value
Purchase
Price
Life (Years)
Original LTV
Original
FICO
60+ Day
Delinquent
6-Month
CPR
Prime
$ 10,388
$ 72.49
4.0
59.0 %
769
4.0 %
49.7 %
Alt-A
17,381
51.48
11.3
80.7 %
664
20.3 %
11.8 %
Total
$ 27,769
$ 59.34
8.6
72.6 %
703
14.2 %
26.0 %
Commercial Real Estate Investments
With The Company's new focus on residential real estate related investments, it plans to transition out of the commercial investments in its portfolio over the next 12-18 months. This section provides information about our commercial real estate investments as of December 31, 2021.
Non-Agency CMBS
The following table presents certain characteristics of our Non-Agency CMBS portfolio as of December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):
Principal
Weighted Average
Type
Vintage
Balance
Fair Value
Life (Years)
Original LTV
Conduit:
0
2005-2009
$ 180
$ 175
1.9
83.7 %
2010-2020
78,776
21,155
5.6
62.8 %
78,956
21,330
5.5
62.9 %
Single Asset:
2010-2020
100,663
84,028
1.8
65.4 %
Total
$ 179,619
$ 105,358
2.5
64.9 %
The Company's Commercial Loans and Non-Agency CMBS portfolios are performing according to expectations under the current pandemic conditions. The Company believes there is a reasonable likelihood that many of the delinquent loans that serve as collateral for the Non-Agency CMBS will return to performing status in the coming months as the economy continues to reopen. However, there is no assurance that this will be the case.
Commercial Loans
The following table presents our commercial loan investments as of December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):
Loan
Loan Type
Principal Balance
Fair Value
Original LTV
Interest Rate
Maturity Date
Extension Option
Collateral
Geographic Location
CRE 3
Interest-Only Mezzanine loan
$ 90,000
$ 29,113
58%
1-Month LIBOR plus 9.25%
6/29/2021
None (1)
Entertainment and Retail
NJ
CRE 4
Interest-Only First Mortgage
38,367
38,267
63%
1-Month LIBOR plus 3.02%
8/6/2022
One-Year Extension
Retail
CT
CRE 5
Interest-Only First Mortgage
24,535
24,212
62%
1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75%
11/6/2022
Two One-Year Extensions
Hotel
NY
CRE 6
Interest-Only First Mortgage
13,207
13,033
62%
1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75%
11/6/2022
Two One-Year Extensions
Hotel
CA
CRE 7
Interest-Only First Mortgage
7,259
7,163
62%
1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75%
11/6/2022
Two One-Year Extensions
Hotel
IL, FL
CRE 8
Interest-Only First Mortgage
4,429
4,422
79%
1-Month LIBOR plus 4.85%
12/6/2022
None
Assisted Living Facilities
FL
SBC 3
Interest-Only First Mortgage
14,362
14,362
49%
One-Month LIBOR plus 4.10%
7/6/2022
None
Nursing Facilities
CT
$ 192,159
$ 130,572
(1)
CRE 3 is in default and not eligible for extension.
Non-Performing Commercial Loan
The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted a broad range of industries in which our commercial loan borrowers operate and could impair their ability to fulfill their financial obligations to us. The more severely impacted commercial real estate markets were the retail and hospitality industries. Some of our other commercial real estate investments in the retail and hospitality industries are taking longer to recover. All but the one loan of the Company's remaining Commercial Loans discussed below remains current.
CRE 3 Loan
As of December 31, 2021, the CRE 3 junior mezzanine loan with an outstanding principal balance of $90.0 million secured by a retail facility was non-performing and past its maturity date of June 29, 2021. We were receiving interest payments on this loan from a reserve that was exhausted in May 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the fair value of the loan declined significantly. We are currently in discussions with the borrower and certain other lenders regarding alternatives to address the situation, which might include modifications of loan terms, deferral of payments, and the funding of new advances. There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in an outcome in which we would be repaid any principal amount of the loan, and we may suffer further declines in fair value for this mezzanine investment. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, we suffered a decline of $51.2 million in the fair value of this investment. We could experience a total loss of our investment under various scenarios, which at current levels would result in a $29.1 million an additional reduction in the Company’s book value.
Commercial Real Estate Owned
In August 2021, the Company together with the other holders of the loan, foreclosed on the property through a SPE formed for the purpose of holding the property. The sale of the Property closed on February 14, 2022 for $55.9 million. The Company and the other investors fully recovered their aggregate initial investment of $42.0 million. The Company estimates it will recognize a gain on sale of approximately $6.7 million, based on the December 31, 2021 carrying value.
Securitized Commercial Loans
On September 15, 2021, the commercial loan that served as collateral for the RETL 2019-RVP securitization was paid in full by the borrower and the RETL HRR bond with an outstanding principal amount of $45.3 million held in WMC RETL LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, was paid off. Accordingly, the RETL 2019 Trust is no longer consolidated into the Company's financial statements.
Portfolio Financing and Hedging
Financing
During the quarter the Company continued to look for ways to expand and diversify its financing sources, especially those sources that provide an alternative to short-term repurchase agreements with daily margin requirements.
Repurchase Agreements
At December 31, 2021, the Company had outstanding borrowings under five of its master repurchase agreements. The following table summarizes certain characteristics of its repurchase agreements at December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):
Securities Pledged
Repurchase
Agreement
Borrowings
Weighted Average
Interest Rate on
Borrowings
Outstanding at end
of period
Weighted Average
Remaining Maturity
(days)
Short Term Borrowings:
Agency RMBS
$ 976
1.02 %
58
Non-Agency RMBS(1)
38,354
2.94 %
4
Residential Whole Loans(2)
1,439
2.57 %
5
Residential Bridge Loans(2)
4,368
2.61 %
5
Commercial Loans(2)
6,463
3.20 %
5
Other securities
2,457
3.50 %
18
Total short term borrowings
54,057
2.92 %
6
Long Term Borrowings:
Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility
Non-Agency CMBS(1)
59,802
2.14 %
125
Non-Agency RMBS
15,632
2.14 %
125
Other Securities
27,506
2.22 %
125
Subtotal
102,940
2.16 %
125
Residential Whole Loan Facility
Residential Whole Loans(2)
396,531
2.25 %
308
Commercial Whole Loan Facility
Commercial Loans
63,661
2.27 %
268
Total long term borrowings
563,132
2.24 %
270
Repurchase agreements borrowings
$ 617,189
2.30 %
247
(1)
Includes repurchase agreement borrowings on securities eliminated upon VIE consolidation.
(2)
Repurchase agreement borrowings on loans owned are through trust certificates. The trust certificates are eliminated in consolidation.
Residential Whole Loan Facility
On November 5, 2021, the Company entered into an amendment of its Residential Whole Loan Facility. The amended facility has a stated capacity of $500 million and bears an interest rate of one-month LIBOR plus 2.00%, with a LIBOR floor of 0.25%. The facility is available to finance five types of residential mortgages: Non-Agency mortgage loans, Non-QM loans, investor loans, re-performing, and non-performing loans. The advance rates differ by type of loan, but for performing Non-QM loans, the advance rate is 90% of the outstanding principal amount. The facility matures on November 4, 2022. The facility is a mark-to- market margin facility; however, the margin requirement is only triggered if the fair value of the collateral declines below outstanding principal amount.
Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility
On May 5, 2021, the Company amended its Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS financing facility to, among other things, extend the facility for an additional 12 months and reduce the interest rate. The amended facility has improved advance rates and bears interest at a rate of three-month LIBOR plus 2.00%. The facility is not subject to daily margin calls; however, a margin requirement is triggered when the loan to value ratio surpasses a certain threshold (the "LTV Trigger"), calculated on a weighted average basis per asset type on a portfolio level. The LTV Trigger is 75% RMBS investments and 70% for CMBS investments.
Commercial Whole Loan Facility
On May 5, 2021, the Company amended its $100 million Commercial Whole Loan Facility to, among other things, convert the term to a 12-month facility with up to one 12-month extension option, subject to the lender's consent.
Repurchase Agreements Financial Metrics
Certain of the Company's repurchase agreements provide the counterparty with the right to terminate the agreement and accelerate amounts due under the associated agreement if we do not maintain certain financial metrics. Although specific to each financing arrangement, typical financial metrics include minimum equity and liquidity requirements, leverage ratios, and performance triggers. In addition, some of the financing arrangements contain cross-default features, whereby default under an agreement with one lender simultaneously causes default under agreements with other lenders. We complied with the terms of such financial tests as of December 31, 2021.
Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes
In 2021, the Company reduced its total convertible senior unsecured debt by $51.0 million. In September 2021, the Company issued $86.3 million of new 6.75% Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes with a maturity of September 2024, retiring $100.3 million of its Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes that mature in October 2022.
6.75% Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes due 2022 ("2022 Notes")
As of December 31, 2021, we had $37.7 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2022 Notes. The 2022 Notes mature on October 1, 2022, unless earlier converted, redeemed by the holders pursuant to their terms or repurchased by us, and are not redeemable by us except during the final three months prior to maturity.
6.75% Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024 ("2024 Notes")
As of December 31, 2021, we had $86.3 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2024 Notes. The 2024 Notes mature on September 15, 2024, unless earlier converted, redeemed by the holders pursuant to their terms or repurchased by us, and are not redeemable by us except during the final three months prior to maturity.
Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had completed two Residential Whole Loan securitizations. The mortgage-backed notes issued are non-recourse to the Company and effectively finance $570.1 million of Residential Whole Loans as of December 31, 2021.
Arroyo 2019-2
The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2019-2 securitization trust at December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):
Classes
Principal Balance
Coupon
Carrying Value
Contractual Maturity
Offered Notes:
Class A-1
$ 277,549
3.3%
$ 277,549
4/25/2049
Class A-2
14,885
3.5%
14,885
4/25/2049
Class A-3
23,583
3.8%
23,583
4/25/2049
Class M-1
25,055
4.8%
25,055
4/25/2049
Subtotal
$ 341,072
$ 341,072
Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs
N/A
3,501
Total
$ 341,072
$ 337,571
The Company retained the subordinate bonds, and these bonds had a fair market value of $34.6 million on December 31, 2021. The retained Arroyo 2019-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation. The securitized debt of the Arroyo 2019-2 Trust can only be settled with the residential loans that serve as collateral and is non-recourse to the Company.
Arroyo 2020-1
The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2020-1 securitization trust at December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):
Classes
Principal Balance
Coupon
Carrying Value
Contractual Maturity
Offered Notes:
Class A-1A
$ 125,469
1.7%
$ 125,469
3/25/2055
Class A-1B
14,888
2.1%
14,888
3/25/2055
Class A-2
13,518
2.9%
13,518
3/25/2055
Class A-3
17,963
3.3%
17,963
3/25/2055
Class M-1
11,739
4.3%
11,739
3/25/2055
Subtotal
183,577
183,577
Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs
N/A
2,030
Total
$ 183,577
$ 181,547
The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $24.5 million at December 31, 2021. The retained Arroyo 2020-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation. The securitized debt of the Arroyo 2020-1 Trust can only be settled with the residential loans that serve as collateral and is non-recourse to the Company.
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Notes
CSMC 2014 USA
The following table summarizes CSMC 2014 USA's commercial mortgage pass-through certificates at December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands), which is non-recourse to the Company:
Classes
Principal Balance
Coupon
Fair Value
Contractual Maturity
Class A-1
$ 120,391
3.3%
$ 124,143
9/11/2025
Class A-2
531,700
4.0%
559,447
9/11/2025
Class B
136,400
4.2%
133,776
9/11/2025
Class C
94,500
4.3%
91,460
9/11/2025
Class D
153,950
4.4%
142,388
9/11/2025
Class E
180,150
4.4%
160,325
9/11/2025
Class F
153,600
4.4%
117,912
9/11/2025
Class X-1(1)
n/a
0.7%
12,347
9/11/2025
Class X-2(1)
n/a
0.2%
2,572
9/11/2025
$ 1,370,691
$ 1,344,370
(1)
Class X-1 and X-2 are interest-only classes with notional balances of $652.1 million and $733.5 million as of December 31, 2021, respectively.
The above table does not reflect the portion of the class F bond held by the Company because the bond is eliminated in consolidation. The Company's ownership interest in the F bonds represents a controlling financial interest, which resulted in the consolidation of the trust during the quarter. The bond had a fair market value of $11.4 million on December 31, 2021. The securitized debt of the CSMC USA can only be settled with the commercial loan with an outstanding principal balance of approximately $1.4 billion at December 31, 2021, that serves as collateral and is non-recourse to the Company.
Derivatives Activity
The following table summarizes the Company’s other derivative instruments at December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):
Other Derivative Instruments
Notional Amount
Fair Value
Credit default swaps, asset
$ 2,030
$ 105
Other derivative instruments, assets
105
Credit default swaps, liability
$ 4,140
$ (564
)
Interest rate swaps, liability
22,000
(38
)
Total other derivative instruments, liabilities
(602
)
Total other derivative instruments, net
$ (497
)
Dividend
For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company declared quarterly dividends for a total annual dividend of $0.24, generating a dividend yield of approximately 11.4% based on the stock closing price of $2.11 at December 31, 2021.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio of assets, with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency RMBS and other related investments. The Company’s investment strategy may change, subject to the Company’s stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company, LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. Please visit the Company’s website at www.westernassetmcc.com.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands—except share and per share data)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 40,193
$ 31,613
Restricted cash
260
76,132
Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($1,172 and $1,708 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
1,172
1,708
Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($123,947 and $167,970 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
133,127
189,462
Other securities, at fair value ($51,648 and $48,754 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
51,648
48,754
Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,023,502 and $1,008,782 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
1,023,502
1,008,782
Residential Bridge Loans ($5,428 and $12,813 at fair value and $5,207 and $12,960 pledged as collateral, respectively)
5,428
13,916
Securitized commercial loan, at fair value
1,355,808
1,605,335
Commercial Loans, at fair value ($101,459 and $310,523 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
130,572
310,523
Investment related receivable
22,133
30,576
Interest receivable
11,823
13,568
Due from counterparties
4,565
2,327
Derivative assets, at fair value
105
161
Other assets
45,364
3,152
Total Assets (1)
$ 2,825,700
$ 3,336,009
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Liabilities:
Repurchase agreements, net
$ 617,189
$ 356,923
Convertible senior unsecured notes, net
119,168
170,797
Securitized debt, net ($1,344,370 and $1,553,722 at fair value and $180,116 and $215,753 held by affiliates, respectively)
1,863,488
2,446,012
Interest payable (includes $699 and $784 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)
10,272
12,006
Due to counterparties
—
321
Derivative liability, at fair value
602
656
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
4,842
2,686
Payable to affiliate
1,925
3,171
Dividend payable
3,623
3,649
Other liabilities
262
84,674
Total Liabilities (2)
2,621,371
3,080,895
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, and 60,380,105 and 60,812,701 outstanding, respectively
609
609
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding
—
—
Treasury stock, at cost, 579,808 and 100,000 shares held, respectively
(1,665
)
(578
)
Additional paid-in capital
918,146
915,458
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(723,981
)
(660,377
)
Total Stockholders’ Equity
193,109
255,112
Non-controlling interest
11,220
2
Total Equity
204,329
255,114
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$ 2,825,700
$ 3,336,009
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(dollars in thousands—except share and per share data)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(1) Assets of consolidated VIEs included in the total assets above:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 266
$ —
Restricted cash
260
76,132
Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,023,502 and $1,008,782 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
1,023,502
1,008,782
Residential Bridge Loans ($5,207 and $11,858 at fair value and $5,207 and $12,960 pledged as collateral, respectively)
5,207
12,960
Securitized commercial loan, at fair value
1,355,808
1,605,335
Commercial Loans, at fair value ($14,362 and $68,466 pledged as collateral, respectively)
14,362
68,466
Investment related receivable
22,087
27,987
Interest receivable
10,572
10,936
Other assets
—
80
Total assets of consolidated VIEs
$ 2,432,064
$ 2,810,678
(2) Liabilities of consolidated VIEs included in the total liabilities above:
Securitized debt, net ($1,344,370 and $1,553,722 at fair value and $180,116 and $215,753 held by affiliates, respectively)
$ 1,863,488
$ 2,446,012
Interest payable (includes $699 and $784 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)
6,480
7,882
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
78
89
Other liabilities
260
$ 76,132
Total liabilities of consolidated VIEs
$ 1,870,306
$ 2,530,115
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands—except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended(1)
The Year Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
Net Interest Income
Interest income
$ 36,718
$ 40,141
$ 41,195
$ 46,017
$ 164,071
Interest expense
32,090
32,978
34,605
36,769
136,910
Net Interest Income
4,628
7,163
6,590
9,248
27,161
Other Income (Loss)
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investments, net
(3,560
)
(1,526
)
(116
)
(5,725
)
(10,927
)
Unrealized gain (loss), net
(7,120
)
(6,003
)
(42,318
)
9,050
(46,391
)
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(167
)
515
175
26
549
Other, net
41
277
200
(28
)
490
Other Income (Loss)
(10,806
)
(6,737
)
(42,059
)
3,323
(56,279
)
Expenses
Management fee to affiliate
1,468
1,502
1,490
1,477
5,937
Other operating expenses
2,616
1,306
428
392
4,742
General and administrative expenses:
Compensation expense
586
626
651
708
2,571
Professional fees
1,026
947
1,038
879
3,890
Other general and administrative expenses
715
747
984
1,062
3,508
Total general and administrative expenses
2,327
2,320
2,673
2,649
9,969
Total Expenses
6,411
5,128
4,591
4,518
20,648
Income (loss) before income taxes
(12,589
)
(4,702
)
(40,060
)
8,053
(49,766
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
118
(218
)
101
98
99
Net income (loss)
(12,707
)
$ (4,484
)
$ (40,161
)
$ 7,955
$ (49,865
)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(645
)
(271
)
2
2
(912
)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and
participating securities
$ (12,062
)
$ (4,213
)
$ (40,163
)
$ 7,953
$ (48,953
)
Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic
$ (0.20
)
$ (0.07
)
$ (0.66
)
$ 0.13
$ (0.81
)
Net income (loss) per Common Share – Diluted
$ (0.20
)
$ (0.07
)
$ (0.66
)
$ 0.13
$ (0.81
)
Dividends Declared per Share of Common Stock
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.06
$ 0.24
(1)
Consolidated Statements of Operations for each of the three months ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 are unaudited.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Distributable Earnings
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands—except share and per share data)
The table below reconciles Net Income (Loss) to Distributable Earnings for each of the three months ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2021:
Three Months Ended
The Year Ended
December 31, 2021
September 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
Net Income (loss) attributable to common stock holders and participating securities
$ (12,062
)
$ (4,213
)
$ (40,163
)
$ 7,953
$ (48,953
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
118
(218
)
101
98
99
Net income (loss) before income tax
(11,944
)
(4,431
)
(40,062
)
8,051
(48,854
)
Adjustments:
Investments:
Unrealized (gain) loss on investments, securitized debt and other liabilities
7,120
6,003
42,318
(9,050
)
46,391
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investments
3,388
(51
)
116
5,965
9,418
One-time transaction costs
1,634
681
104
(4
)
2,415
Derivative Instruments:
Net realized (gain) loss on derivatives
30
(485
)
(35
)
—
(490
)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
111
105
(25
)
17
208
Other:
Realized (gain) loss on extinguishment of convertible senior unsecured notes
172
1,577
—
(240
)
1,509
Amortization of discount on convertible senior note
232
228
239
245
944
Other non-cash adjustments
—
—
—
977
977
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
165
165
106
182
618
Total adjustments
12,852
8,223
42,823
(1,908
)
61,990
Distributable Earnings – Non-GAAP
$ 908
$ 3,792
$ 2,761
$ 6,143
$ 13,136
Basic and Diluted Distributable Earnings per Common Share and Participating Securities
$ 0.01
$ 0.06
$ 0.05
$ 0.10
$ 0.21
Basic weighted average common shares and participating securities
61,087,544
61,201,589
61,099,889
61,114,060
61,120,113
Diluted weighted average common shares and participating securities
61,087,544
61,201,589
61,099,889
61,114,060
61,120,113
Alternatively, our Distributable Earnings can also be derived as presented in the table below by starting net interest income adding interest income on Interest-Only Strips accounted for as derivatives and other derivatives, and net interest expense incurred on interest rate swaps and foreign currency swaps and forwards to arrive at adjusted net interest income (a Non-GAAP financial measure). Then subtracting total expenses, adding non-cash stock-based compensation, adding one-time transaction costs, adding amortization of discount on convertible senior unsecured notes, and adding interest income on cash balances and other income (loss), net:
Three months ended
The Year Ended
(dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
Net interest income
$ 4,628
$ 7,163
$ 6,590
$ 9,248
$ 27,161
Interest income from IOs and IIOs accounted for as derivatives
21
23
23
27
94
Net interest income from interest rate swaps
(63
)
96
76
—
109
Adjusted net interest income
4,586
7,282
6,689
9,275
27,364
Total expenses
(6,411
)
(5,128
)
(4,591
)
(4,518
)
(20,648
)
Non-cash stock-based compensation
165
165
106
182
618
Non-cash adjustments
—
—
—
977
977
One-time transaction costs
1,634
0
681
0
104
(4
)
2,415
Amortization of discount on convertible unsecured senior notes
232
228
239
245
944
Interest income on cash balances and other income (loss), net
57
293
216
(12
)
554
Income attributable to non-controlling interest
645
271
(2
)
(2
)
912
Distributable Earnings
$ 908
$ 3,792
$ 2,761
$ 6,143
$ 13,136
Reconciliation of GAAP Book Value to Non-GAAP Economic Book Value
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2021
$ Amount
Per Share
GAAP Book Value at September 30, 2021
$ 209,718
$ 3.45
Equity portion of the convertible senior unsecured notes
(2
)
—
Repurchase of common stock
(1,087
)
N/A
Common dividend
(3,623
)
(0.06
)
205,006
3.39
Portfolio Income
Net Interest Margin
4,628
0.08
Realized gain (loss), net
(3,577
)
(0.05
)
Unrealized gain (loss), net
(7,229
)
(0.12
)
Net portfolio income
(6,178
)
(0.09
)
Operating expenses
(3,437
)
(0.06
)
General and administrative expenses, excluding equity based compensation
(2,164
)
(0.04
)
Provision for taxes
(118
)
—
GAAP Book Value at December 30, 2021
$ 193,109
$ 3.20
Adjustments to deconsolidate VIEs and reflect the Company's interest in the securities owned
Deconsolidation of VIEs assets
$ (1,950,851
)
$ (32.31
)
Deconsolidation VIEs liabilities
1,869,987
30.97
Interest in securities of VIEs owned, at fair value
70,461
1.17
Economic Book Value at December 31, 2021
$ 182,706
$ 3.03
"Economic Book value" is a non-GAAP financial measure of our financial position on an unconsolidated basis. The Company owns certain securities that represent a controlling variable interest, which under GAAP requires consolidation; however, the Company's economic exposure to these variable interests is limited to the fair value of the individual investments. Economic book value is calculated by adjusting the GAAP book value by 1) adding the fair value of the retained interest or acquired security of the VIEs ( CSMC USA, Arroyo 2019-2 and Arroyo 2020-1) held by the Company, which were priced by independent third-party pricing services and 2) removing the asset and liabilities associated with each of consolidated trusts (CSMC 2020, Arroyo 2019-2 and Arroyo 2020-1). Management believes that economic book value provides investors with a useful supplemental measure to evaluate our financial position as it reflects the actual financial interest of these investments irrespective of the variable interest consolidation model applied for GAAP reporting purposes. Economic book value does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for Stockholders' Equity, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Effective Cost of Funds
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles the Effective Cost of Funds (Non-GAAP financial measure) with interest expense for each of the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021:
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Interest
Effective
Borrowing
Costs
Interest
Effective
Borrowing
Costs
Interest
Effective
Borrowing
Costs
Interest
Effective
Borrowing
Costs
Interest expense
$ 32,090
5.07
%
$ 32,978
5.17
%
$ 34,605
5.15
%
$ 36,769
5.22
%
Adjustments:
Interest expense on Securitized debt from consolidated VIEs
(20,578
)
6.51
%
(21,745
)
6.34
%
(22,277
)
(6.17
) %
(23,035
)
(6.25
) %
Net interest (received) paid - interest rate swaps
63
0.01
%
(96
)
0.02
%
(76
)
(0.01
) %
—
—
%
Effective Borrowing Costs
$ 11,575
3.65
%
$ 11,137
3.77
%
$ 12,252
3.94
%
$ 13,734
4.10
%
Weighted average borrowings
$ 1,256,859
$ 1,170,965
$ 1,248,322
$ 1,358,620
The following table reconciles the Effective Cost of Funds (Non-GAAP financial measure) with interest expense for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:
The Year Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Interest
Effective
Borrowing
Costs
Interest
Effective
Borrowing
Costs
Interest expense
$ 136,910
5.17
%
$ 132,591
4.19
%
Adjustments:
Interest expense on Securitized debt from consolidated VIEs
(87,635
)
(6.31
) %
(53,118
)
(5.38
) %
Net interest (received) paid - interest rate swaps