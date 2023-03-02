Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMC   US95790D2045

WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(WMC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-02 pm EST
9.750 USD   -1.52%
05:59pWestern Asset Mortgage Capital : Investor Presentation – March 2, 2022
PU
05:44pEarnings Flash (WMC) WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Q4 EPS $0.33
MT
05:29pWestern Asset Mortgage Capital : ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

03/02/2023 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tomorrow, Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the “Company” or "WMC") (NYSE: WMC) today reported its results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2022.

FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Company continues to execute on its business strategy to focus on residential real estate investments, completing securitizations of $834.2 million of Residential Whole Loans in the first and third quarters of 2022 (Arroyo 2022-1 and Arroyo 2022-2), which allowed the Company to secure $750.8 million of long-term fixed rate financing.
  • The Company's core assets have performed well in 2022, with $216.1 million received from the repayment or paydown of Residential Whole Loans.
  • In addition, the Company took a series of actions in 2022 to deleverage, build liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet, including the sale of $56.4 million of Non-Agency RMBS and other securities and the repurchase of its outstanding 2022 Notes in full at maturity in October for $26.0 million.
  • Furthermore, on February 3, 2023, the CRE 3 loan was sold to an unaffiliated third party for $8.8 million, which was equal to the fair value of the loan at December 31, 2022.

FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL 2022 RESULTS

  • GAAP book value per share was $15.70 at December 31, 2022.
  • Economic book value1 per share was $17.23 at December 31, 2022.
  • GAAP Net loss attributable to common shareholders and participating securities of $828 thousand, or $0.14 per share.
  • Distributable Earnings1 of $2.0 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share.
  • Economic return1,2 on book value was a negative 1.0% for the quarter.
  • Economic return1,2 on economic book value was negative 8.4% for the quarter.
  • 1.24% annualized net interest margin1,3,4 on our investment portfolio.
  • 2.9x recourse leverage as of December 31, 2022.
  • On December 21, 2022, the Company declared a fourth quarter common dividend of $0.40 per share.

FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

  • GAAP Net loss attributable to common shareholders and participating securities of $89.1 million, or $14.77 per share.
  • Distributable earnings1 of $7.3 million, or $1.20 per basic and diluted share.
  • Economic return on book value1,2 was negative 46% for the year.
  • 1.16% annualized net interest margin1,3,4 on our investment portfolio.
  • Declared quarterly common dividends for a total annual common dividend of $1.60 per share, adjusted for the July 2022 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

(1)

 

Non-GAAP measure. Refer to pages 16 through 21 for reconciliations.

(2)

 

Economic return is calculated by taking the sum of: (i) the total dividends declared; and (ii) the change in book value during the period and dividing by the beginning book value.

(3)

 

Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives and the cost of interest rate swaps.

(4)

 

Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“In light of challenging market conditions, we continued to focus during the fourth quarter on strengthening our balance sheet and increasing our liquidity,” said Bonnie Wongtrakool, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We received approximately $40.0 million from the sale, repayment or paydowns of investments and used these proceeds to further reduce recourse debt.

Our fourth quarter and full-year financial results reflect the volatility in interest rates and asset prices as well as higher funding costs. For the fourth quarter, our GAAP book value per share declined 3.2% from the prior quarter, while economic book value per share declined 10.5%. We generated lower net interest income during the quarter on a smaller average portfolio and higher interest costs, lower prepayments from our residential portfolio, and stable operating expenses. Consequently, our distributable earnings of $2.0 million, or $0.33 per share, in the fourth quarter, were down $300 thousand from the third quarter.

“We continue to move forward with our strategic review process, and to analyze alternatives that may involve a sale, merger, or other transaction involving the Company. The current market environment for mortgage REITs remains challenging, given the rapid rise in interest rates and the increased potential for an economic retrenchment, which has added complexity to our exploration of strategic partners.”

Greg Handler, Chief Investment Officer of the Company, added, “We continue to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio and increasing our total liquidity. During the quarter, we received payoffs in our residential whole loan portfolio and sold down some of our non-agency residential securities. While spread widening put further pressure on the value of some of our assets, this was more than offset by spread tightening on our residential whole loans. We remain focused on monetizing our commercial holdings in a disciplined manner in order to continue strengthening our balance sheet and improving our liquidity.”

2022 QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS

The below table reflects a summary of our operating results:

 

For the Three Months Ended

GAAP Results ($'s in thousands)

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

Net interest income

$

4,771

 

 

$

5,699

 

 

$

6,235

 

 

$

4,283

 

Other income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized gain (loss), net

 

(3,118

)

 

 

(35

)

 

 

(45,661

)

 

 

12,145

 

Unrealized gain (loss), net

 

2,427

 

 

 

(43,582

)

 

 

16,185

 

 

 

(38,903

)

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

 

(381

)

 

 

4,882

 

 

 

4,781

 

 

 

6,936

 

Other, net

 

105

 

 

 

(61

)

 

 

(46

)

 

 

(145

)

Other Income (loss)

 

(967

)

 

 

(38,796

)

 

 

(24,741

)

 

 

(19,967

)

Total expenses

 

4,743

 

 

 

6,645

 

 

 

3,927

 

 

 

6,497

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(938

)

 

 

(39,742

)

 

 

(22,433

)

 

 

(22,181

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

(105

)

 

 

266

 

 

 

(46

)

 

 

56

 

Net income (loss)

 

(833

)

 

 

(40,008

)

 

 

(22,387

)

 

 

(22,237

)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

(5

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,616

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities

$

(828

)

 

$

(40,010

)

 

$

(22,387

)

 

$

(25,853

)

Net income (loss) per common share – basic/diluted

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(6.63

)

 

$

(3.71

)

 

$

(4.30

)

Non-GAAP Results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distributable earnings(1)

$

2,018

 

 

$

2,250

 

 

$

2,650

 

 

$

379

 

Distributable earnings per Common Share – Basic/Diluted(2)

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.06

 

Weighted average yield(3)(4)

 

5.02

%

 

 

4.70

%

 

 

4.30

%

 

 

3.74

%

Effective cost of funds(4)

 

4.46

%

 

 

3.90

%

 

 

3.60

%

 

 

3.41

%

Annualized net interest margin(3)(4)

 

1.24

%

 

 

1.26

%

 

 

1.25

%

 

 

0.85

%

(1)

 

For a reconciliation of GAAP Income to Distributable Earnings, refer to page 16 of this press release.

(2)

 

Presentation adjusted for effect of 1-for-10 reverse stock split subsequent to 6/30/2022.

(3)

 

Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives.

(4)

 

Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned an aggregate investment portfolio with a fair market value totaling $2.4 billion. The following table presents information regarding the Company’s investment portfolio as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Investment
Type

 

Balance at
December
31, 2021

 

Purchases

 

Loan
Modification/Capitalized
Interest

 

Principal Payments
and Basis Recovery

 

Proceeds from
Sales

 

Transfers
to REO

 

Realized
Gain/(Loss)

 

Unrealized
Gain/(loss)

 

Premium
and discount
amortization,
net

 

Balance at
December
31, 2022

Agency RMBS and Agency RMBS IOs

 

$

1,172

 

$

 

 

N/A

 

$

(103

)

 

$

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

$

 

 

$

(302

)

 

$

 

 

$

767

Non-Agency RMBS

 

 

27,769

 

 

39,952

 

 

N/A

 

 

(1,011

)

 

 

(31,790

)

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

(2,396

)

 

 

(9,197

)

 

 

359

 

 

 

23,686

Non-Agency CMBS

 

 

105,358

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

(6,554

)

 

 

(10,152

)

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

(43,935

)

 

 

40,104

 

 

 

615

 

 

 

85,436

Other securities(1)

 

 

51,648

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

(14,485

)

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

(2,252

)

 

 

(7,923

)

 

 

274

 

 

 

27,262

Total MBS and other securities

 

 

185,947

 

 

39,952

 

 

N/A

 

 

(7,668

)

 

 

(56,427

)

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

(48,583

)

 

 

22,682

 

 

 

1,248

 

 

 

137,151

Residential Whole Loans

 

 

1,023,502

 

 

411,919

 

 

96

 

 

(216,135

)

 

 

(11,736

)

 

 

(2,256

)

 

 

(101

)

 

 

(108,207

)

 

 

(5,937

)

 

 

1,091,145

Residential Bridge Loans

 

 

5,428

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,670

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,849

Commercial Loans

 

 

130,572

 

 

 

 

 

 

(20,593

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19,977

)

 

 

 

 

 

90,002

Securitized commercial loans

 

 

1,355,808

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(297,343

)

 

 

26,638

 

 

 

1,085,103

REO

 

$

43,607

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

(55,573

)

 

$

2,255

 

 

$

11,966

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,255

Total Investments

 

$

2,744,864

 

$

451,871

 

$

96

 

$

(247,066

)

 

$

(123,736

)

 

$

(1

)

 

$

(36,718

)

 

$

(402,754

)

 

$

21,949

 

 

$

2,408,505

(1)

 

At December 31, 2022 other securities include GSE Credit Risk Transfer securities with an estimated fair value of $22.3 million and student loans ABS with a fair value of $4.9 million.

Portfolio Characteristics

Residential Real Estate Investments

The Company's focus on residential real estate related investments includes but is not limited to non-qualified residential whole loans ("Non-QM Loans"), non-agency RMBS, and other related assets. The Company believes this focus allows it to address attractive market opportunities.

Residential Whole Loans

The Company's Residential Whole Loans generally have low loan-to-value ratios ("LTV's") and are comprised of 2,938 Non-QM adjustable rate mortgages and five investor fixed rate mortgages. The following table presents certain information about our Residential Whole-Loans investment portfolio as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average

Current Coupon Rate

 

Number of Loans

 

Principal
Balance

 

Original LTV

 

Original
FICO Score(1)

 

Expected
Life (years)

 

Contractual
Maturity
(years)

 

Coupon
Rate

2.01% - 3.00%

 

39

 

$

22,277

 

66.3

%

 

758

 

8.9

 

28.3

 

2.9

%

3.01% - 4.00%

 

402

 

 

214,402

 

66.3

%

 

759

 

7.3

 

28.5

 

3.7

%

4.01% - 5.00%

 

1,337

 

 

453,811

 

64.1

%

 

749

 

5.5

 

26.0

 

4.6

%

5.01% - 6.00%

 

901

 

 

363,197

 

65.6

%

 

742

 

4.7

 

26.7

 

5.4

%

6.01% - 7.00%

 

249

 

 

105,933

 

69.9

%

 

742

 

3.6

 

28.4

 

6.4

%

7.01% - 8.00%

 

15

 

 

5,681

 

75.2

%

 

730

 

3.0

 

29.2

 

7.4

%

Total

 

2,943

 

$

1,165,301

 

65.6

%

 

748

 

5.5

 

27.0

 

4.8

%

(1)

 

The original FICO score is not available for 231 loans with a principal balance of approximately $76.6 million at December 31, 2022. We have excluded these loans from the weighted average.

The following table presents the aging of the Residential Whole Loans as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

 

 

Residential Whole Loans

 

 

No of Loans

 

Principal

 

Fair Value

Current

 

2,910

 

$

1,147,412

 

$

1,074,409

1-30 days

 

14

 

 

6,983

 

 

6,678

31-60 days

 

 

 

 

 

61-90 days

 

6

 

 

2,165

 

 

2,032

90+ days

 

13

 

 

8,741

 

 

8,026

Total

 

2,943

 

$

1,165,301

 

$

1,091,145

Non-Agency RMBS

The following table presents the fair value and weighted average purchase price for each of our Non-agency RMBS categories, including IOs accounted for as derivatives, together with certain of their respective underlying loan collateral attributes and current performance metrics as of December 31, 2022 (fair value dollars in thousands):

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average

Category

 

Fair Value

 

Purchase
Price

 

Life (Years)

 

Original LTV

 

Original
FICO

 

60+ Day
Delinquent

 

6-Month
CPR

Prime

 

$

12,000

 

$

79.78

 

11.9

 

67.8

%

 

748

 

1.2

%

 

17.9

%

Alt-A

 

 

11,687

 

 

50.30

 

17.3

 

81.3

%

 

661

 

17.5

%

 

8.0

%

Total

 

$

23,687

 

$

65.24

 

14.5

 

74.5

%

 

705

 

9.2

%

 

13.0

%

Commercial Real Estate Investments

Non-Agency CMBS

The following table presents certain characteristics of our Non-Agency CMBS portfolio as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

 

 

 

 

Principal

 

 

 

Weighted Average

Type

 

Vintage

 

Balance

 

Fair Value

 

Life (Years)

 

Original LTV

Conduit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2006-2009

 

$

69

 

$

67

 

0.6

 

88.7

%

 

 

2010-2020

 

 

14,982

 

 

10,414

 

6.0

 

62.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

15,051

 

 

10,481

 

6.0

 

62.5

%

Single Asset:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2010-2020

 

 

94,215

 

 

74,954

 

1.1

 

65.3

%

Total

 

 

 

$

109,266

 

$

85,435

 

1.7

 

65.0

%

Commercial Loans

The following table presents our commercial loan investments as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Loan

Loan Type

Principal
Balance

Fair Value

Original
LTV

Interest Rate

Maturity
Date

Extension
Option

Collateral

Geographic
Location

CRE 3

Interest-Only Mezzanine loan

$

90,000

$

8,777

58

%

1-Month LIBOR plus 9.25%

6/29/2021

None(1)

Entertainment and Retail

NJ

CRE 4(2)

Interest-Only First Mortgage

 

22,204

 

22,050

63

%

1-Month LIBOR plus 3.02%

8/6/2025(2)

None

Retail

CT

CRE 5

Interest-Only First Mortgage

 

24,535

 

24,433

62

%

1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75%

11/6/2023 (3)

None

Hotel

NY

CRE 6

Interest-Only First Mortgage

 

13,207

 

13,151

62

%

1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75%

11/6/2023 (3)

None

Hotel

CA

CRE 7

Interest-Only First Mortgage

 

7,259

 

7,229

62

%

1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75%

11/6/2023 (3)

None

Hotel

IL, FL

SBC 3(4)

Interest-Only First Mortgage

 

14,362

 

14,362

49

%

One-Month LIBOR plus 4.35%

1/6/2023

None

Nursing Facilities

CT

 

 

$

171,567

$

90,002

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

 

At December 31, 2022, CRE 3 was in default and was not eligible for extension. On February 3, 2023, it was sold to an unaffiliated third party for its fair value as of December 31, 2022.

(2)

 

CRE 4 was granted a 3 year extension through August 6, 2025, with a principal pay down of $16.2 million.

(3)

 

CRE 5, 6, and 7 were each granted a one-year extension through November 6, 2023.

(4)

 

During July 2022, the SBC 3 loan was granted a six month extension through January 6, 2023, with a 25 bps increase in rate and a 25 bps extension fee. Subsequently, in January 2023, the SBC 3 loan was partially paid down by $750 thousand and was granted another extension through August 4, 2023 with a 50 bps extension fee.

Commercial Loan Payoffs

On September 16, 2022, CRE 8, which had an outstanding principal balance of $4.4 million collateralized by assisted living facilities, was paid off in full.

CRE 3 Loan

As of December 31, 2022, the CRE 3 junior mezzanine loan with an outstanding principal balance of $90.0 million was non-performing and past its maturity date of June 29, 2021. On October 25, 2022, the senior mezzanine lender notified the Company that it had consummated a strict foreclosure under the Uniform Commercial Code of its equity interest in the mortgage borrower, which had the effect of foreclosing out the Company’s subordinate pledge of equity in the retail facility that served as collateral for the junior mezzanine loan. As a result, as of December 31, 2022, the Company’s junior mezzanine loan remained outstanding but without the benefit of the primary collateral supporting the loan.

As a result of the foreclosure noted above, the Company marked down the value of its investment in the CRE 3 junior mezzanine loan from $26.9 million at June 30, 2022 to $8.8 million at September 30, 2022. On February 3, 2023, the CRE 3 loan was sold to an unaffiliated third party for its fair value at December 31, 2022 of $8.8 million.

Commercial Real Estate Owned

In February 2022, the Company along with other Hotel REO investors, sold the unencumbered hotel property which was foreclosed on in the third quarter of 2021 for $55.9 million. The Company and the other investors fully recovered their aggregate initial investment of $42.0 million. The Company and other investors recognized a gain on the sale of approximately $12.2 million.

PORTFOLIO FINANCING AND HEDGING

Financing

The following table sets forth additional information regarding the Company's portfolio financing arrangements as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Securities Pledged

 

Repurchase
Agreement
Borrowings

 

Weighted Average
Interest Rate on
Borrowings
Outstanding at end
of period

 

Weighted Average
Remaining
Maturity
(days)

Short Term Borrowings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agency RMBS

 

$

293

 

4.78

%

 

32

Non-Agency RMBS(1)

 

 

48,237

 

7.50

%

 

26

Residential Whole Loans(2)

 

 

 

%

 

0

Residential Bridge Loans(2)

 

 

 

%

 

0

Commercial Loans(2)

 

 

 

%

 

0

Other securities

 

 

1,776

 

7.09

%

 

17

Total short-term borrowings

 

 

50,306

 

7.47

%

 

26

Long Term Borrowings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Agency CMBS(1)

 

 

55,154

 

6.30

%

 

122

Non-Agency RMBS

 

 

19,129

 

6.30

%

 

122

Other Securities

 

 

16,863

 

6.30

%

 

122

Subtotal

 

 

91,146

 

6.30

%

 

122

Residential Whole Loan Facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential Whole Loans(2)

 

 

3,633

 

6.66

%

 

298

Commercial Whole Loan Facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial Loans

 

 

48,032

 

6.13

%

 

307

Total long-term borrowings

 

 

142,811

 

6.25

%

 

189

Repurchase agreements borrowings

 

$

193,117

 

6.57

%

 

146

(1)

 

Includes repurchase agreement borrowings on securities eliminated upon VIE consolidation.

(2)

 

Repurchase agreement borrowings on loans owned are through trust certificates. The trust certificates are eliminated in consolidation.

Residential Whole Loan Facility

The facility was recently extended on November 9, 2022 and matures on October 25, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.25%, with a SOFR floor of 0.25%. We finance our Non-QM Residential Whole Loans held in RMI 2015 Trust under this facility. As of December 31, 2022, the Company has outstanding borrowings of $3.6 million. The borrowings are secured by $3.2 million in Non-QM loans and one REO property with a carrying value of $2.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

Commercial Whole Loan Facility

The facility was recently extended on November 9, 2022 and matures on November 3, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.25%. As of December 31, 2022, the outstanding balance under this facility was $48.0 million. The borrowing is secured by the performing commercial loans that are held in CRE LLC, with an estimated fair market value of $66.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility

The facility was extended on May 2, 2022 and matures on May 2, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.00%. As of December 31, 2022, the outstanding balance under this facility was $91.1 million. The borrowing is secured by investments with an estimated fair market value of $129.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes

2022 Notes

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had repaid in full the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2022 Notes upon their maturity on October 1, 2022.

2024 Notes

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $86.3 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2024 Notes. The 2024 Notes mature on September 15, 2024, unless earlier converted, redeemed by the holders pursuant to their terms or repurchased by us, and are not redeemable by us except during the final three months prior to maturity.

Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had completed four Residential Whole Loan securitizations. The mortgage-backed notes are non-recourse to the Company and effectively financed $1.1 billion of Residential Whole Loans as of December 31, 2022.

Arroyo 2019-2

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2019-2 securitization trust at December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Classes

Principal Balance

Coupon

Carrying Value

Contractual
Maturity

Offered Notes:

 

 

 

 

Class A-1

$

168,131

3.3

%

$

168,131

4/25/2049

Class A-2

 

9,017

3.5

%

 

9,017

4/25/2049

Class A-3

 

14,286

3.8

%

 

14,286

4/25/2049

Class M-1

 

25,055

4.8

%

 

25,055

4/25/2049

Subtotal

$

216,489

 

$

216,489

 

Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs

 

N/A

 

 

2,604

 

Total

$

216,489

 

$

213,885

 

The Company retained the subordinate bonds, and these bonds had a fair market value of $27.0 million on December 31, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2019-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Arroyo 2020-1

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2020-1 securitization trust at December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Classes

Principal Balance

Coupon

Carrying Value

Contractual
Maturity

Offered Notes:

 

 

 

 

Class A-1A

$

74,425

1.7

%

$

74,425

3/25/2055

Class A-1B

 

8,831

2.1

%

 

8,831

3/25/2055

Class A-2

 

13,518

2.9

%

 

13,518

3/25/2055

Class A-3

 

17,963

3.3

%

 

17,963

3/25/2055

Class M-1

 

11,739

4.3

%

 

11,739

3/25/2055

Subtotal

 

126,476

 

 

126,476

 

Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs

 

N/A

 

 

1,542

 

Total

$

126,476

 

$

124,934

 

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $19.3 million at December 31, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2020-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Arroyo 2022-1

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2022-1 securitization trust at December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Classes

Principal Balance

Coupon

Carrying Value

Contractual
Maturity

Offered Notes:

 

 

 

 

Class A-1A

$

212,307

2.5

%

$

194,438

12/25/2056

Class A-1B

 

82,942

3.3

%

 

73,259

12/25/2056

Class A-2

 

21,168

3.6

%

 

17,054

12/25/2056

Class A-3

 

28,079

3.7

%

 

21,308

12/25/2056

Class M-1

 

17,928

3.7

%

 

12,160

12/25/2056

Subtotal

 

362,424

 

 

318,219

 

Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs

 

N/A

 

 

 

Total

$

362,424

 

$

318,219

 

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $33.1 million at December 31, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2022-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Arroyo 2022-2

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2022-2 securitization trust at December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Classes

Principal Balance

Coupon

Carrying Value

Contractual
Maturity

Offered Notes:

 

 

 

 

Class A-1

$

267,533

5.0

%

$

260,217

7/25/2057

Class A-2

 

22,773

5.0

%

 

21,983

7/25/2057

Class A-3

 

27,749

5.0

%

 

26,619

7/25/2057

Class M-1

 

17,694

5.0

%

 

15,216

7/25/2057

Subtotal

 

335,749

 

 

324,035

 

Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs

 

N/A

 

 

 

Total

$

335,749

 

$

324,035

 

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $40.2 million at December 31, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2022-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Notes

CSMC 2014 USA

The following table summarizes CSMC 2014 USA's commercial mortgage pass-through certificates at December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands), which is non-recourse to the Company:

Classes

Principal Balance

Coupon

Fair Value

Contractual Maturity

Class A-1

$

120,391

3.3

%

$

108,591

9/11/2025

Class A-2

 

531,700

4.0

%

 

477,678

9/11/2025

Class B

 

136,400

4.2

%

 

115,782

9/11/2025

Class C

 

94,500

4.3

%

 

76,304

9/11/2025

Class D

 

153,950

4.4

%

 

113,229

9/11/2025

Class E

 

180,150

4.4

%

 

99,858

9/11/2025

Class F

 

153,600

4.4

%

 

77,242

9/11/2025

Class X-1(1)

 

n/a

0.7

%

 

7,430

9/11/2025

Class X-2(1)

 

n/a

0.2

%

 

1,497

9/11/2025

 

$

1,370,691

 

$

1,077,611

 

(1)

 

Class X-1 and X-2 are interest-only classes with notional balances of $652.1 million and $733.5 million as of December 31, 2022, respectively.

The above table does not reflect the portion of the class F bond held by the Company because the bond is eliminated in consolidation. The Company's ownership interest in the F bonds represents a controlling financial interest, which resulted in the consolidation of the trust during the quarter. The bond had a fair market value of $7.5 million on December 31, 2022. The securitized debt of the CSMC USA can only be settled with the commercial loan with an outstanding principal balance of approximately $1.4 billion at December 31, 2022, that serves as collateral and is non-recourse to the Company.

Derivatives Activity

The following table summarizes the Company’s other derivative instruments at December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Other Derivative Instruments

 

Notional Amount

 

Fair Value

Interest rate swaps, asset

 

$

60,000

 

$

1

 

Other derivative instruments, assets

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest rate swaps, liability

 

 

98,000

 

 

(61

)

Total other derivative instruments, liabilities

 

 

 

 

(61

)

Total other derivative instruments, net

 

 

 

$

(60

)

DIVIDEND

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company declared quarterly dividends for a total annual dividend of $1.60, generating a dividend yield of approximately 17.6% based on the closing price of the Company's common stock of $9.11 at December 31, 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast tomorrow, March 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 235-9914 from the United States, or (412) 902-4115 from outside the United States and referencing “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation.” Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10175707/f5ed520283 and enter in their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call tomorrow.

A telephone replay will be available through March 10, 2023 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States, or (412) 317-0088 from outside the United States, and entering conference ID 1314258. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days.

ABOUT WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio of assets, with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency RMBS and other related investments. The Company’s investment strategy may change, subject to the Company’s stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company, LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. Please visit the Company’s website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” For these statements, the Company claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in such sections. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company’s control.

Operating results are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability and terms of financing; general economic conditions; market conditions; conditions in the market for mortgage related investments; and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business of the Company.

Other factors are described in Risk Factors section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial information, including Distributable Earnings, Distributable Earnings per share, Economic return on book/economic value, and certain financial metrics derived from non-GAAP information, such as weighted average yield, including IO securities; weighted average effective cost of financing, including swaps; weighted average net interest margin, including IO securities and swaps, which constitute non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. We believe that these measures presented in this release, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding our borrowing costs and net interest income, as viewed by us. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be made in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

-Financial Tables to Follow-

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands—except share and per share data)

 

 

 

December 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

Assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

18,011

 

 

$

40,193

 

Restricted cash

 

 

248

 

 

 

260

 

Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($249 and $1,172 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

 

 

767

 

 

 

1,172

 

Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($100,115 and $123,947 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

 

 

109,122

 

 

 

133,127

 

Other securities, at fair value ($27,262 and $51,648 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

 

 

27,262

 

 

 

51,648

 

Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,089,914 and $1,023,502 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

 

 

1,091,145

 

 

 

1,023,502

 

Residential Bridge Loans (None and $5,207 pledged as collateral, respectively)

 

 

2,849

 

 

 

5,428

 

Securitized commercial loan, at fair value

 

 

1,085,103

 

 

 

1,355,808

 

Commercial Loans, at fair value ($66,864 and $101,459 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

 

 

90,002

 

 

 

130,572

 

Investment related receivable

 

 

5,960

 

 

 

22,133

 

Interest receivable

 

 

11,330

 

 

 

11,823

 

Due from counterparties

 

 

6,574

 

 

 

4,565

 

Derivative assets, at fair value

 

 

1

 

 

 

105

 

Other assets

 

 

4,860

 

 

 

45,364

 

Total Assets (1)

 

$

2,453,234

 

 

$

2,825,700

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Repurchase agreements, net

 

$

193,117

 

 

$

617,189

 

Convertible senior unsecured notes, net

 

 

83,522

 

 

 

119,168

 

Securitized debt, net ($1,719,865 and $1,344,370 at fair value and $128,217 and $180,116 held by affiliates, respectively)

 

 

2,058,684

 

 

 

1,863,488

 

Interest payable (includes $655 and $699 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)

 

 

12,794

 

 

 

10,272

 

Due to counterparties

 

 

300

 

 

 

 

Derivative liability, at fair value

 

 

61

 

 

 

602

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

3,201

 

 

 

4,842

 

Payable to affiliate

 

 

4,028

 

 

 

1,925

 

Dividend payable

 

 

2,415

 

 

 

3,623

 

Other liabilities

 

 

300

 

 

 

262

 

Total Liabilities (2)

 

 

2,358,422

 

 

 

2,621,371

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, and 6,038,012 and 6,038,012 outstanding, respectively

 

 

60

 

 

 

60

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 57,981 and 57,981 shares held, respectively

 

 

(1,665

)

 

 

(1,665

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

919,238

 

 

 

918,695

 

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

 

 

(822,829

)

 

 

(723,981

)

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

94,804

 

 

 

193,109

 

Non-controlling interest

 

 

8

 

 

 

11,220

 

Total Equity

 

 

94,812

 

 

 

204,329

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

$

2,453,234

 

 

$

2,825,700

 

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(dollars in thousands—except share and per share data)

 

 

 

December 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

(1) Assets of consolidated VIEs included in the total assets above:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

 

$

266

Restricted cash

 

 

248

 

 

260

Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,089,914 and $1,023,502 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

 

 

1,091,145

 

 

1,023,502

Residential Bridge Loans (None and $5,207 pledged as collateral, respectively)

 

 

2,849

 

 

5,207

Securitized commercial loan, at fair value

 

 

1,085,103

 

 

1,355,808

Commercial Loans, at fair value (None and $14,362 pledged as collateral, respectively)

 

 

14,362

 

 

14,362

Investment related receivable

 

 

5,914

 

 

22,087

Interest receivable

 

 

10,182

 

 

10,572

Other assets

 

 

509

 

 

Total assets of consolidated VIEs

 

$

2,210,312

 

$

2,432,064

(2) Liabilities of consolidated VIEs included in the total liabilities above:

 

 

 

 

Securitized debt, net ($1,719,865 and $1,344,370 at fair value and $128,217 and $180,116 held by affiliates, respectively)

 

$

2,058,684

 

$

1,863,488

Interest payable (includes $655 and $699 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)

 

 

8,303

 

 

6,480

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

43

 

 

78

Other liabilities

 

 

248

 

$

260

Total liabilities of consolidated VIEs

 

$

2,067,278

 

$

1,870,306

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands—except share and per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended(1)

 

The Year
Ended

 

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2022

Net Interest Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

42,094

 

 

$

41,406

 

 

$

39,577

 

 

$

35,642

 

 

$

158,719

 

Interest expense

 

 

37,323

 

 

 

35,707

 

 

 

33,342

 

 

 

31,359

 

 

 

137,732

 

Net Interest Income

 

 

4,771

 

 

 

5,699

 

 

 

6,235

 

 

 

4,283

 

 

 

20,987

 

Other Income (Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investments, net

 

 

(3,118

)

 

 

(35

)

 

 

(45,661

)

 

 

12,145

 

 

 

(36,669

)

Unrealized gain (loss), net

 

 

2,427

 

 

 

(43,582

)

 

 

16,185

 

 

 

(38,903

)

 

 

(63,874

)

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

 

 

(381

)

 

 

4,882

 

 

 

4,781

 

 

 

6,936

 

 

 

16,218

 

Other, net

 

 

105

 

 

 

(61

)

 

 

(46

)

 

 

(145

)

 

 

(147

)

Other Income (Loss)

 

 

(967

)

 

 

(38,796

)

 

 

(24,741

)

 

 

(19,967

)

 

 

(84,472

)

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Management fee to affiliate

 

 

991

 

 

 

850

 

 

 

1,002

 

 

 

1,100

 

 

 

3,942

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

452

 

 

 

343

 

 

 

262

 

 

 

296

 

 

 

1,353

 

Transaction costs

 

 

721

 

 

 

2,635

 

 

 

344

 

 

 

2,611

 

 

 

6,311

 

General and administrative expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation expense

 

 

507

 

 

 

515

 

 

 

130

 

 

 

498

 

 

 

1,650

 

Professional fees

 

 

1,597

 

 

 

1,626

 

 

 

1,552

 

 

 

1,256

 

 

 

6,031

 

Other general and administrative expenses

 

 

475

 

 

 

676

 

 

 

637

 

 

 

736

 

 

 

2,523

 

Total general and administrative expenses

 

 

2,579

 

 

 

2,817

 

 

 

2,319

 

 

 

2,490

 

 

 

10,204

 

Total Expenses

 

 

4,743

 

 

 

6,645

 

 

 

3,927

 

 

 

6,497

 

 

 

21,810

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

(938

)

 

 

(39,742

)

 

 

(22,433

)

 

 

(22,181

)

 

 

(85,295

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

(105

)

 

 

266

 

 

 

(46

)

 

 

56

 

 

 

171

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

(833

)

 

$

(40,008

)

 

$

(22,387

)

 

$

(22,237

)

 

$

(85,466

)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

(5

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,616

 

 

 

3,613

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and

participating securities

 

$

(828

)

 

$

(40,010

)

 

$

(22,387

)

 

$

(25,853

)

 

$

(89,079

)

Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(6.63

)

 

$

(3.71

)

 

$

(4.30

)

 

$

(14.77

)

Net income (loss) per Common Share – Diluted

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(6.63

)

 

$

(3.71

)

 

$

(4.30

)

 

$

(14.77

)

Dividends Declared per Share of Common Stock

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

1.60

(1)

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations for each of the three months ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2022 are unaudited.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Distributable Earnings
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands—except share and per share data)

The table below reconciles Net Income (Loss) to Distributable Earnings for each of the three months ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2022, and the year ended December 31, 2022:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

The Year Ended

 

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2022

Net Income (loss) attributable to common stock holders and participating securities

 

$

(828

)

 

$

(40,010

)

 

$

(22,387

)

 

$

(25,853

)

 

$

(89,079

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

(105

)

 

 

266

 

 

 

(46

)

 

 

56

 

 

 

171

 

Net income (loss) before income tax

(933

)

(39,744

)

(22,433

)

(25,797

)

(88,908

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments, securitized debt and other liabilities

 

 

(2,427

)

 

 

43,582

 

 

 

(16,185

)

 

 

38,903

 

 

 

63,874

 

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investments

 

 

4,096

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

45,582

 

 

 

(8,713

)

 

 

40,204

 

One-time transaction costs

 

 

716

 

 

 

2,632

 

 

 

336

 

 

 

2,740

 

 

 

6,424

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Derivative Instruments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized (gain) loss on derivatives

 

 

 

 

 

(929

)

 

 

(6,513

)

 

 

(5,540

)

 

 

(12,003

)

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

 

 

294

 

 

 

(3,636

)

 

 

1,498

 

 

 

(1,655

)

 

 

(3,499

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized (gain) loss on extinguishment of convertible senior unsecured notes

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

(50

)

Amortization of discount on convertible senior note

 

 

172

 

 

 

209

 

 

 

216

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

820

Other non-cash adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

100

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

165

 

 

 

435

 

Total adjustments

 

 

2,951

 

 

 

41,994

 

 

 

25,083

 

 

 

26,176

 

 

 

96,205

 

Distributable Earnings – Non-GAAP

 

2,018

 

 

2,250

 

 

2,650

 

 

379

 

 

7,297

 

Basic and Diluted Distributable Earnings per Common Share and Participating Securities

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

1.20

 

Basic weighted average common shares and participating securities

 

 

6,038,012

 

 

 

6,038,010

 

 

 

6,038,010

 

 

 

6,038,010

 

 

 

6,038,012

 

Diluted weighted average common shares and participating securities

 

 

6,038,012

 

 

 

6,038,010

 

 

 

6,038,010

 

 

 

6,038,010

 

 

 

6,038,012

 

Alternatively, our Distributable Earnings can also be derived as presented in the table below by starting net interest income adding interest income on Interest-Only Strips accounted for as derivatives and other derivatives, and net interest expense incurred on interest rate swaps and foreign currency swaps and forwards to arrive at adjusted net interest income (a Non-GAAP financial measure). Then subtracting total expenses, adding non-cash stock-based compensation, adding one-time transaction costs, adding amortization of discount on convertible senior unsecured notes, and adding interest income on cash balances and other income (loss), net:

 

 

Three months ended

 

The Year Ended

(dollars in thousands)

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2022

Net interest income

 

$

4,771

 

 

$

5,699

 

 

$

6,235

 

 

$

4,283

 

 

$

20,987

 

Interest income from IOs and IIOs accounted for as derivatives

 

 

9

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

49

 

Net interest income from interest rate swaps

 

 

882

 

 

 

298

 

 

 

(262

)

 

 

(291

)

 

 

628

 

Adjusted net interest income

 

 

5,662

 

 

 

6,008

 

 

 

5,985

 

 

 

4,009

 

 

 

21,664

 

Total expenses

 

 

(4,742

)

 

 

(6,645

)

 

 

(3,927

)

 

 

(6,497

)

 

 

(21,810

)

Non-cash stock-based compensation

 

 

100

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

165

 

 

 

435

 

Non-cash adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One-time transaction costs

 

 

716

 

 

 

2,632

 

 

 

336

 

 

 

2,740

 

 

 

6,424

 

Amortization of discount on convertible unsecured senior notes

 

 

172

 

 

 

209

 

 

 

216

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

820

 

Interest income on cash balances and other income (loss), net

 

 

105

 

 

 

(52

)

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(130

)

 

 

(108

)

Income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

5

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

(131

)

 

 

(128

)

Distributable Earnings

 

$

2,018

 

 

$

2,250

 

 

$

2,650

 

 

$

379

 

 

$

7,297

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Book Value to Non-GAAP Economic Book Value
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

Amount

 

Per Share

GAAP Book Value at September 30, 2022

$

97,948

 

 

$

16.22

 

Equity portion of the convertible senior unsecured notes

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

Common dividend

 

(2,415

)

 

 

(0.40

)

 

 

95,533

 

 

 

15.82

 

Portfolio Income

 

 

 

Net Interest Margin

 

5,769

 

 

 

0.96

 

Realized gain (loss), net

 

(4,096

)

 

 

(0.68

)

Unrealized gain (loss), net

 

2,133

 

 

 

0.35

 

Net portfolio income

 

3,806

 

 

 

0.63

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

(2,162

)

 

 

(0.36

)

General and administrative expenses, excluding equity based compensation

 

(2,478

)

 

 

(0.41

)

Provision for taxes

 

105

 

 

 

0.02

 

GAAP Book Value at December 31, 2022

$

94,804

 

 

$

15.70

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to deconsolidate VIEs and reflect the Company's interest in the securities owned

Arroyo 2019-2

$

906

 

 

$

0.15

 

Arroyo 2020-1

 

8,496

 

 

 

1.41

 

Arroyo 2022-1

 

(117

)

 

 

(0.02

)

Arroyo 2022-2

 

(82

)

 

 

(0.01

)

Economic Book Value at December 31, 2022

$

104,007

 

 

$

17.23

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to deconsolidate VIEs and reflect the Company's interest in the securities owned

Deconsolidation of VIEs assets

$

(2,184,881

)

 

$

(361.85

)

Deconsolidation VIEs liabilities

 

2,067,003

 

 

 

342.33

 

Interest in securities of VIEs owned, at fair value

 

127,081

 

 

 

21.05

 

Economic Book Value at December 31, 2022

$

104,007

 

 

$

17.23

 

"Economic Book value" is a non-GAAP financial measure of our financial position on an unconsolidated basis. The Company owns certain securities that represent a controlling variable interest, which under GAAP requires consolidation; however, the Company's economic exposure to these variable interests is limited to the fair value of the individual investments. Economic book value is calculated by adjusting the GAAP book value by 1) adding the fair value of the retained interest or acquired security of the VIEs (CSMC USA, Arroyo 2019-2, Arroyo 2020-1, Arroyo 2022-1, and Arroyo 2022-2) held by the Company, which were priced by independent third-party pricing services and 2) removing the asset and liabilities associated with each of consolidated trusts (CSMC 2020, Arroyo 2019-2, Arroyo 2020-1, Arroyo 2022-1, and Arroyo 2022-2). Management believes that economic book value provides investors with a useful supplemental measure to evaluate our financial position as it reflects the actual financial interest of these investments irrespective of the variable interest consolidation model applied for GAAP reporting purposes. Economic book value does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for Stockholders' Equity, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Effective Cost of Funds
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Effective Cost of Funds (Non-GAAP financial measure) with interest expense for each of the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

Interest

 

Effective

Borrowing

Costs

 

Interest

 

Effective

Borrowing

Costs

 

Interest

 

Effective

Borrowing

Costs

 

Interest

 

Effective

Borrowing

Costs

Interest expense

 

$

37,324

 

 

5.64

%

 

$

35,707

 

 

5.20

%

 

$

33,342

 

 

5.01

%

 

$

31,359

 

 

4.99

%

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense on Securitized debt from consolidated VIEs

 

 

(21,279

)

 

(6.61

) %

 

 

(21,132

)

 

(6.60

) %

 

 

(20,979

)

 

(6.65

) %

 

 

(20,829

)

 

(6.71

) %

Net interest (received) paid - interest rate swaps

 

 

(883

)

 

(0.13

) %

 

 

(298

)

 

(0.04

) %

 

 

262

 

 

0.04

%

 

 

291

 

 

5.00

%

Effective Borrowing Costs

 

$

15,162

 

 

4.46

%

 

$

14,277

 

 

3.90

%

 

$

12,625

 

 

3.60

%

 

$

10,821

 

 

3.41

%

Weighted average borrowings

 

$

1,347,321

 

 

 

 

$

1,452,090

 

 

 

 

$

1,405,317

 

 

 

 

$

1,288,592

 

 

 

The following table reconciles the Effective Cost of Funds (Non-GAAP financial measure) with interest expense for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

 

 

The Year Ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

Interest

 

Effective

Borrowing

Costs

 

Interest

 

Effective

Borrowing

Costs

Interest expense

 

$

137,732

 

 

5.22

%

 

$

136,910

 

 

5.17

%

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense on Securitized debt from consolidated VIEs

 

 

(84,219

)

 

(6.64

) %

 

 

(87,635

)

 

(6.31

) %

Net interest (received) paid - interest rate swaps

 

 

(628

)

 

(0.02

) %

 

 

(109

)

 

%

Effective Borrowing Costs

 

$

52,885

 

 

3.85

%

 

$

49,166

 

 

3.90

%

Weighted average borrowings

 

$

1,372,019

 

 

 

 

$

1,259,264

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles annualized Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP financial measure) for the three months ended December 31, 2022:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

 

Average Amortized
Cost of Assets(1)

 

Total Interest Income(2)

 

Yield on Average Assets

Investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agency RMBS

 

$

900

 

 

$

12

 

 

5.29

%

Non-Agency CMBS

 

 

106,640

 

 

 

2,308

 

 

8.59

%

Non-Agency RMBS

 

 

35,734

 

 

 

445

 

 

4.94

%

Residential whole loans

 

 

1,208,686

 

 

 

13,557

 

 

4.45

%

Residential bridge loans

 

 

4,403

 

 

 

1,159

 

 

104.43

%

Commercial loans

 

 

175,783

 

 

 

1,489

 

 

3.36

%

Securitized commercial loans

 

 

1,294,829

 

 

 

22,214

 

 

6.81

%

Other securities

 

 

42,935

 

 

 

919

 

 

8.49

%

Total investments

 

 

2,869,910

 

 

 

42,103

 

 

5.82

%

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securitized commercial loans from consolidated VIEs

 

 

(1,294,829

)

 

 

(22,214

)

 

6.81

%

Investments in consolidated VIEs eliminated in consolidation

 

 

14,137

 

 

 

222

 

 

6.23

%

Adjusted total investments

 

$

1,589,218

 

 

$

20,111

 

 

5.02

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Carrying Value

 

Total Interest Expense

 

Average Effective Cost
of Funds

Borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase agreements

 

$

223,008

 

 

$

3,888

 

 

6.92

%

Convertible senior unsecured notes, net

 

 

83,386

 

 

 

1,865

 

 

8.87

%

Securitized debt

 

 

2,317,644

 

 

 

31,571

 

 

5.40

%

Interest rate swaps

 

 

n/a

 

 

 

(883

)

 

(0.13

) %

Total borrowings

 

 

2,624,038

 

 

 

36,441

 

 

5.52

%

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securitized debt from consolidated VIEs(3)

 

 

(1,276,717

)

 

 

(21,279

)

 

6.61

%

Adjusted total borrowings

 

$

1,347,321

 

 

$

15,162

 

 

4.46

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net investment income and net interest margin

 

 

 

$

4,949

 

 

1.24

%

(1)

 

Includes Agency and Non-Agency Interest-Only Strips accounted for as derivatives.

(2)

 

Refer to the table in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's Form 10-K for components of interest income.

(3)

 

Includes only the third-party sponsored securitized debt from CSMC USA.

 


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION
05:59pWestern Asset Mortgage Capital : Investor Presentation – March 2, 2022
PU
05:44pEarnings Flash (WMC) WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Q4 EPS $0.33
MT
05:29pWestern Asset Mortgage Capital : ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS - For..
PU
05:20pWestern Asset Mortgage Capital Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regul..
AQ
02/13Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 ..
AQ
02/10Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 ..
BU
02/06CORRECTING and REPLACING Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Updated T..
BU
2022WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-div..
FA
2022Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend of $0.40 Pe..
BU
2022Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend, Payable on..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 -29,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -49,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 560 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,60x
Yield 2021 11,4%
Capitalization 58,9 M 58,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -10,9x
EV / Sales 2021 -92,3x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,75 $
Average target price 102,50 $
Spread / Average Target 951%
Managers and Directors
Bonnie M. Wongtrakool Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Lehman Chief Financial Officer
James William Hirschmann Chairman
Elliott Neumayer Chief Operating Officer
Gregory E. Handler Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION8.67%60
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-4.46%9 941
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.2.32%6 086
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.5.18%5 989
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.10.65%4 283
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.0.00%3 539