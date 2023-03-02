Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results 03/02/2023 | 05:30pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tomorrow, Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Pacific Time Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the “Company” or "WMC") (NYSE: WMC) today reported its results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2022. FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS The Company continues to execute on its business strategy to focus on residential real estate investments, completing securitizations of $834.2 million of Residential Whole Loans in the first and third quarters of 2022 (Arroyo 2022-1 and Arroyo 2022-2), which allowed the Company to secure $750.8 million of long-term fixed rate financing.

The Company's core assets have performed well in 2022, with $216.1 million received from the repayment or paydown of Residential Whole Loans.

In addition, the Company took a series of actions in 2022 to deleverage, build liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet, including the sale of $56.4 million of Non-Agency RMBS and other securities and the repurchase of its outstanding 2022 Notes in full at maturity in October for $26.0 million.

Furthermore, on February 3, 2023, the CRE 3 loan was sold to an unaffiliated third party for $8.8 million, which was equal to the fair value of the loan at December 31, 2022. FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL 2022 RESULTS GAAP book value per share was $15.70 at December 31, 2022.

Economic book value 1 per share was $17.23 at December 31, 2022.

per share was $17.23 at December 31, 2022. GAAP Net loss attributable to common shareholders and participating securities of $828 thousand, or $0.14 per share.

Distributable Earnings 1 of $2.0 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share.

of $2.0 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share. Economic return 1,2 on book value was a negative 1.0% for the quarter.

on book value was a negative 1.0% for the quarter. Economic return 1,2 on economic book value was negative 8.4% for the quarter.

on economic book value was negative 8.4% for the quarter. 1.24% annualized net interest margin 1,3,4 on our investment portfolio.

on our investment portfolio. 2.9x recourse leverage as of December 31, 2022.

On December 21, 2022, the Company declared a fourth quarter common dividend of $0.40 per share. FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS GAAP Net loss attributable to common shareholders and participating securities of $89.1 million, or $14.77 per share.

Distributable earnings 1 of $7.3 million, or $1.20 per basic and diluted share.

of $7.3 million, or $1.20 per basic and diluted share. Economic return on book value 1,2 was negative 46% for the year.

was negative 46% for the year. 1.16% annualized net interest margin 1,3,4 on our investment portfolio.

on our investment portfolio. Declared quarterly common dividends for a total annual common dividend of $1.60 per share, adjusted for the July 2022 1-for-10 reverse stock split. (1) Non-GAAP measure. Refer to pages 16 through 21 for reconciliations. (2) Economic return is calculated by taking the sum of: (i) the total dividends declared; and (ii) the change in book value during the period and dividing by the beginning book value. (3) Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives and the cost of interest rate swaps. (4) Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP. MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY “In light of challenging market conditions, we continued to focus during the fourth quarter on strengthening our balance sheet and increasing our liquidity,” said Bonnie Wongtrakool, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We received approximately $40.0 million from the sale, repayment or paydowns of investments and used these proceeds to further reduce recourse debt. “Our fourth quarter and full-year financial results reflect the volatility in interest rates and asset prices as well as higher funding costs. For the fourth quarter, our GAAP book value per share declined 3.2% from the prior quarter, while economic book value per share declined 10.5%. We generated lower net interest income during the quarter on a smaller average portfolio and higher interest costs, lower prepayments from our residential portfolio, and stable operating expenses. Consequently, our distributable earnings of $2.0 million, or $0.33 per share, in the fourth quarter, were down $300 thousand from the third quarter. “We continue to move forward with our strategic review process, and to analyze alternatives that may involve a sale, merger, or other transaction involving the Company. The current market environment for mortgage REITs remains challenging, given the rapid rise in interest rates and the increased potential for an economic retrenchment, which has added complexity to our exploration of strategic partners.” Greg Handler, Chief Investment Officer of the Company, added, “We continue to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio and increasing our total liquidity. During the quarter, we received payoffs in our residential whole loan portfolio and sold down some of our non-agency residential securities. While spread widening put further pressure on the value of some of our assets, this was more than offset by spread tightening on our residential whole loans. We remain focused on monetizing our commercial holdings in a disciplined manner in order to continue strengthening our balance sheet and improving our liquidity.” 2022 QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS The below table reflects a summary of our operating results: For the Three Months Ended GAAP Results ($'s in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Net interest income $ 4,771 $ 5,699 $ 6,235 $ 4,283 Other income (loss): Realized gain (loss), net (3,118 ) (35 ) (45,661 ) 12,145 Unrealized gain (loss), net 2,427 (43,582 ) 16,185 (38,903 ) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (381 ) 4,882 4,781 6,936 Other, net 105 (61 ) (46 ) (145 ) Other Income (loss) (967 ) (38,796 ) (24,741 ) (19,967 ) Total expenses 4,743 6,645 3,927 6,497 Income (loss) before income taxes (938 ) (39,742 ) (22,433 ) (22,181 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (105 ) 266 (46 ) 56 Net income (loss) (833 ) (40,008 ) (22,387 ) (22,237 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (5 ) 2 — 3,616 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities $ (828 ) $ (40,010 ) $ (22,387 ) $ (25,853 ) Net income (loss) per common share – basic/diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (6.63 ) $ (3.71 ) $ (4.30 ) Non-GAAP Results Distributable earnings(1) $ 2,018 $ 2,250 $ 2,650 $ 379 Distributable earnings per Common Share – Basic/Diluted(2) $ 0.33 $ 0.37 $ 0.44 $ 0.06 Weighted average yield(3)(4) 5.02 % 4.70 % 4.30 % 3.74 % Effective cost of funds(4) 4.46 % 3.90 % 3.60 % 3.41 % Annualized net interest margin(3)(4) 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.25 % 0.85 % (1) For a reconciliation of GAAP Income to Distributable Earnings, refer to page 16 of this press release. (2) Presentation adjusted for effect of 1-for-10 reverse stock split subsequent to 6/30/2022. (3) Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives. (4) Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP. INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO Investment Activity As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned an aggregate investment portfolio with a fair market value totaling $2.4 billion. The following table presents information regarding the Company’s investment portfolio as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands): Investment

Type Balance at

December

31, 2021 Purchases Loan

Modification/Capitalized

Interest Principal Payments

and Basis Recovery Proceeds from

Sales Transfers

to REO Realized

Gain/(Loss) Unrealized

Gain/(loss) Premium

and discount

amortization,

net Balance at

December

31, 2022 Agency RMBS and Agency RMBS IOs $ 1,172 $ — N/A $ (103 ) $ — N/A $ — $ (302 ) $ — $ 767 Non-Agency RMBS 27,769 39,952 N/A (1,011 ) (31,790 ) N/A (2,396 ) (9,197 ) 359 23,686 Non-Agency CMBS 105,358 — N/A (6,554 ) (10,152 ) N/A (43,935 ) 40,104 615 85,436 Other securities(1) 51,648 — N/A — (14,485 ) N/A (2,252 ) (7,923 ) 274 27,262 Total MBS and other securities 185,947 39,952 N/A (7,668 ) (56,427 ) N/A (48,583 ) 22,682 1,248 137,151 Residential Whole Loans 1,023,502 411,919 96 (216,135 ) (11,736 ) (2,256 ) (101 ) (108,207 ) (5,937 ) 1,091,145 Residential Bridge Loans 5,428 — — (2,670 ) — — — 91 — 2,849 Commercial Loans 130,572 — — (20,593 ) — — — (19,977 ) — 90,002 Securitized commercial loans 1,355,808 — — — — — — (297,343 ) 26,638 1,085,103 REO $ 43,607 $ — $ — $ — $ (55,573 ) $ 2,255 $ 11,966 $ — $ — $ 2,255 Total Investments $ 2,744,864 $ 451,871 $ 96 $ (247,066 ) $ (123,736 ) $ (1 ) $ (36,718 ) $ (402,754 ) $ 21,949 $ 2,408,505 (1) At December 31, 2022 other securities include GSE Credit Risk Transfer securities with an estimated fair value of $22.3 million and student loans ABS with a fair value of $4.9 million. Portfolio Characteristics Residential Real Estate Investments The Company's focus on residential real estate related investments includes but is not limited to non-qualified residential whole loans ("Non-QM Loans"), non-agency RMBS, and other related assets. The Company believes this focus allows it to address attractive market opportunities. Residential Whole Loans The Company's Residential Whole Loans generally have low loan-to-value ratios ("LTV's") and are comprised of 2,938 Non-QM adjustable rate mortgages and five investor fixed rate mortgages. The following table presents certain information about our Residential Whole-Loans investment portfolio as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands): Weighted Average Current Coupon Rate Number of Loans Principal

Balance Original LTV Original

FICO Score(1) Expected

Life (years) Contractual

Maturity

(years) Coupon

Rate 2.01% - 3.00% 39 $ 22,277 66.3 % 758 8.9 28.3 2.9 % 3.01% - 4.00% 402 214,402 66.3 % 759 7.3 28.5 3.7 % 4.01% - 5.00% 1,337 453,811 64.1 % 749 5.5 26.0 4.6 % 5.01% - 6.00% 901 363,197 65.6 % 742 4.7 26.7 5.4 % 6.01% - 7.00% 249 105,933 69.9 % 742 3.6 28.4 6.4 % 7.01% - 8.00% 15 5,681 75.2 % 730 3.0 29.2 7.4 % Total 2,943 $ 1,165,301 65.6 % 748 5.5 27.0 4.8 % (1) The original FICO score is not available for 231 loans with a principal balance of approximately $76.6 million at December 31, 2022. We have excluded these loans from the weighted average. The following table presents the aging of the Residential Whole Loans as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands): Residential Whole Loans No of Loans Principal Fair Value Current 2,910 $ 1,147,412 $ 1,074,409 1-30 days 14 6,983 6,678 31-60 days — — — 61-90 days 6 2,165 2,032 90+ days 13 8,741 8,026 Total 2,943 $ 1,165,301 $ 1,091,145 Non-Agency RMBS The following table presents the fair value and weighted average purchase price for each of our Non-agency RMBS categories, including IOs accounted for as derivatives, together with certain of their respective underlying loan collateral attributes and current performance metrics as of December 31, 2022 (fair value dollars in thousands): Weighted Average Category Fair Value Purchase

Price Life (Years) Original LTV Original

FICO 60+ Day

Delinquent 6-Month

CPR Prime $ 12,000 $ 79.78 11.9 67.8 % 748 1.2 % 17.9 % Alt-A 11,687 50.30 17.3 81.3 % 661 17.5 % 8.0 % Total $ 23,687 $ 65.24 14.5 74.5 % 705 9.2 % 13.0 % Commercial Real Estate Investments Non-Agency CMBS The following table presents certain characteristics of our Non-Agency CMBS portfolio as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands): Principal Weighted Average Type Vintage Balance Fair Value Life (Years) Original LTV Conduit: 2006-2009 $ 69 $ 67 0.6 88.7 % 2010-2020 14,982 10,414 6.0 62.3 % 15,051 10,481 6.0 62.5 % Single Asset: 2010-2020 94,215 74,954 1.1 65.3 % Total $ 109,266 $ 85,435 1.7 65.0 % Commercial Loans The following table presents our commercial loan investments as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands): Loan Loan Type Principal

Balance Fair Value Original

LTV Interest Rate Maturity

Date Extension

Option Collateral Geographic

Location CRE 3 Interest-Only Mezzanine loan $ 90,000 $ 8,777 58 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 9.25% 6/29/2021 None(1) Entertainment and Retail NJ CRE 4(2) Interest-Only First Mortgage 22,204 22,050 63 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 3.02% 8/6/2025(2) None Retail CT CRE 5 Interest-Only First Mortgage 24,535 24,433 62 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75% 11/6/2023 (3) None Hotel NY CRE 6 Interest-Only First Mortgage 13,207 13,151 62 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75% 11/6/2023 (3) None Hotel CA CRE 7 Interest-Only First Mortgage 7,259 7,229 62 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75% 11/6/2023 (3) None Hotel IL, FL SBC 3(4) Interest-Only First Mortgage 14,362 14,362 49 % One-Month LIBOR plus 4.35% 1/6/2023 None Nursing Facilities CT $ 171,567 $ 90,002 (1) At December 31, 2022, CRE 3 was in default and was not eligible for extension. On February 3, 2023, it was sold to an unaffiliated third party for its fair value as of December 31, 2022. (2) CRE 4 was granted a 3 year extension through August 6, 2025, with a principal pay down of $16.2 million. (3) CRE 5, 6, and 7 were each granted a one-year extension through November 6, 2023. (4) During July 2022, the SBC 3 loan was granted a six month extension through January 6, 2023, with a 25 bps increase in rate and a 25 bps extension fee. Subsequently, in January 2023, the SBC 3 loan was partially paid down by $750 thousand and was granted another extension through August 4, 2023 with a 50 bps extension fee. Commercial Loan Payoffs On September 16, 2022, CRE 8, which had an outstanding principal balance of $4.4 million collateralized by assisted living facilities, was paid off in full. CRE 3 Loan As of December 31, 2022, the CRE 3 junior mezzanine loan with an outstanding principal balance of $90.0 million was non-performing and past its maturity date of June 29, 2021. On October 25, 2022, the senior mezzanine lender notified the Company that it had consummated a strict foreclosure under the Uniform Commercial Code of its equity interest in the mortgage borrower, which had the effect of foreclosing out the Company’s subordinate pledge of equity in the retail facility that served as collateral for the junior mezzanine loan. As a result, as of December 31, 2022, the Company’s junior mezzanine loan remained outstanding but without the benefit of the primary collateral supporting the loan. As a result of the foreclosure noted above, the Company marked down the value of its investment in the CRE 3 junior mezzanine loan from $26.9 million at June 30, 2022 to $8.8 million at September 30, 2022. On February 3, 2023, the CRE 3 loan was sold to an unaffiliated third party for its fair value at December 31, 2022 of $8.8 million. Commercial Real Estate Owned In February 2022, the Company along with other Hotel REO investors, sold the unencumbered hotel property which was foreclosed on in the third quarter of 2021 for $55.9 million. The Company and the other investors fully recovered their aggregate initial investment of $42.0 million. The Company and other investors recognized a gain on the sale of approximately $12.2 million. PORTFOLIO FINANCING AND HEDGING Financing The following table sets forth additional information regarding the Company's portfolio financing arrangements as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands): Securities Pledged Repurchase

Agreement

Borrowings Weighted Average

Interest Rate on

Borrowings

Outstanding at end

of period Weighted Average

Remaining

Maturity

(days) Short Term Borrowings: Agency RMBS $ 293 4.78 % 32 Non-Agency RMBS(1) 48,237 7.50 % 26 Residential Whole Loans(2) — — % 0 Residential Bridge Loans(2) — — % 0 Commercial Loans(2) — — % 0 Other securities 1,776 7.09 % 17 Total short-term borrowings 50,306 7.47 % 26 Long Term Borrowings: Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility Non-Agency CMBS(1) 55,154 6.30 % 122 Non-Agency RMBS 19,129 6.30 % 122 Other Securities 16,863 6.30 % 122 Subtotal 91,146 6.30 % 122 Residential Whole Loan Facility Residential Whole Loans(2) 3,633 6.66 % 298 Commercial Whole Loan Facility Commercial Loans 48,032 6.13 % 307 Total long-term borrowings 142,811 6.25 % 189 Repurchase agreements borrowings $ 193,117 6.57 % 146 (1) Includes repurchase agreement borrowings on securities eliminated upon VIE consolidation. (2) Repurchase agreement borrowings on loans owned are through trust certificates. The trust certificates are eliminated in consolidation. Residential Whole Loan Facility The facility was recently extended on November 9, 2022 and matures on October 25, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.25%, with a SOFR floor of 0.25%. We finance our Non-QM Residential Whole Loans held in RMI 2015 Trust under this facility. As of December 31, 2022, the Company has outstanding borrowings of $3.6 million. The borrowings are secured by $3.2 million in Non-QM loans and one REO property with a carrying value of $2.3 million as of December 31, 2022. Commercial Whole Loan Facility The facility was recently extended on November 9, 2022 and matures on November 3, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.25%. As of December 31, 2022, the outstanding balance under this facility was $48.0 million. The borrowing is secured by the performing commercial loans that are held in CRE LLC, with an estimated fair market value of $66.9 million as of December 31, 2022. Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility The facility was extended on May 2, 2022 and matures on May 2, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.00%. As of December 31, 2022, the outstanding balance under this facility was $91.1 million. The borrowing is secured by investments with an estimated fair market value of $129.9 million as of December 31, 2022. Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes 2022 Notes As of December 31, 2022, the Company had repaid in full the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2022 Notes upon their maturity on October 1, 2022. 2024 Notes As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $86.3 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2024 Notes. The 2024 Notes mature on September 15, 2024, unless earlier converted, redeemed by the holders pursuant to their terms or repurchased by us, and are not redeemable by us except during the final three months prior to maturity. Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes As of December 31, 2022, the Company had completed four Residential Whole Loan securitizations. The mortgage-backed notes are non-recourse to the Company and effectively financed $1.1 billion of Residential Whole Loans as of December 31, 2022. Arroyo 2019-2 The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2019-2 securitization trust at December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands): Classes Principal Balance Coupon Carrying Value Contractual

Maturity Offered Notes: Class A-1 $ 168,131 3.3 % $ 168,131 4/25/2049 Class A-2 9,017 3.5 % 9,017 4/25/2049 Class A-3 14,286 3.8 % 14,286 4/25/2049 Class M-1 25,055 4.8 % 25,055 4/25/2049 Subtotal $ 216,489 $ 216,489 Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs N/A 2,604 Total $ 216,489 $ 213,885 The Company retained the subordinate bonds, and these bonds had a fair market value of $27.0 million on December 31, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2019-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation. Arroyo 2020-1 The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2020-1 securitization trust at December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands): Classes Principal Balance Coupon Carrying Value Contractual

Maturity Offered Notes: Class A-1A $ 74,425 1.7 % $ 74,425 3/25/2055 Class A-1B 8,831 2.1 % 8,831 3/25/2055 Class A-2 13,518 2.9 % 13,518 3/25/2055 Class A-3 17,963 3.3 % 17,963 3/25/2055 Class M-1 11,739 4.3 % 11,739 3/25/2055 Subtotal 126,476 126,476 Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs N/A 1,542 Total $ 126,476 $ 124,934 The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $19.3 million at December 31, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2020-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation. Arroyo 2022-1 The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2022-1 securitization trust at December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands): Classes Principal Balance Coupon Carrying Value Contractual

Maturity Offered Notes: Class A-1A $ 212,307 2.5 % $ 194,438 12/25/2056 Class A-1B 82,942 3.3 % 73,259 12/25/2056 Class A-2 21,168 3.6 % 17,054 12/25/2056 Class A-3 28,079 3.7 % 21,308 12/25/2056 Class M-1 17,928 3.7 % 12,160 12/25/2056 Subtotal 362,424 318,219 Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs N/A — Total $ 362,424 $ 318,219 The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $33.1 million at December 31, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2022-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation. Arroyo 2022-2 The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2022-2 securitization trust at December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands): Classes Principal Balance Coupon Carrying Value Contractual

Maturity Offered Notes: Class A-1 $ 267,533 5.0 % $ 260,217 7/25/2057 Class A-2 22,773 5.0 % 21,983 7/25/2057 Class A-3 27,749 5.0 % 26,619 7/25/2057 Class M-1 17,694 5.0 % 15,216 7/25/2057 Subtotal 335,749 324,035 Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs N/A — Total $ 335,749 $ 324,035 The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $40.2 million at December 31, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2022-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation. Commercial Mortgage-Backed Notes CSMC 2014 USA The following table summarizes CSMC 2014 USA's commercial mortgage pass-through certificates at December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands), which is non-recourse to the Company: Classes Principal Balance Coupon Fair Value Contractual Maturity Class A-1 $ 120,391 3.3 % $ 108,591 9/11/2025 Class A-2 531,700 4.0 % 477,678 9/11/2025 Class B 136,400 4.2 % 115,782 9/11/2025 Class C 94,500 4.3 % 76,304 9/11/2025 Class D 153,950 4.4 % 113,229 9/11/2025 Class E 180,150 4.4 % 99,858 9/11/2025 Class F 153,600 4.4 % 77,242 9/11/2025 Class X-1(1) n/a 0.7 % 7,430 9/11/2025 Class X-2(1) n/a 0.2 % 1,497 9/11/2025 $ 1,370,691 $ 1,077,611 (1) Class X-1 and X-2 are interest-only classes with notional balances of $652.1 million and $733.5 million as of December 31, 2022, respectively. The above table does not reflect the portion of the class F bond held by the Company because the bond is eliminated in consolidation. The Company's ownership interest in the F bonds represents a controlling financial interest, which resulted in the consolidation of the trust during the quarter. The bond had a fair market value of $7.5 million on December 31, 2022. The securitized debt of the CSMC USA can only be settled with the commercial loan with an outstanding principal balance of approximately $1.4 billion at December 31, 2022, that serves as collateral and is non-recourse to the Company. Derivatives Activity The following table summarizes the Company’s other derivative instruments at December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands): Other Derivative Instruments Notional Amount Fair Value Interest rate swaps, asset $ 60,000 $ 1 Other derivative instruments, assets 1 Interest rate swaps, liability 98,000 (61 ) Total other derivative instruments, liabilities (61 ) Total other derivative instruments, net $ (60 ) DIVIDEND For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company declared quarterly dividends for a total annual dividend of $1.60, generating a dividend yield of approximately 17.6% based on the closing price of the Company's common stock of $9.11 at December 31, 2022. CONFERENCE CALL The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast tomorrow, March 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 235-9914 from the United States, or (412) 902-4115 from outside the United States and referencing “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation.” Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.westernassetmcc.com. The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10175707/f5ed520283 and enter in their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call tomorrow. A telephone replay will be available through March 10, 2023 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States, or (412) 317-0088 from outside the United States, and entering conference ID 1314258. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days. ABOUT WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio of assets, with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency RMBS and other related investments. The Company’s investment strategy may change, subject to the Company’s stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company, LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. Please visit the Company’s website at www.westernassetmcc.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” For these statements, the Company claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in such sections. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company’s control. Operating results are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability and terms of financing; general economic conditions; market conditions; conditions in the market for mortgage related investments; and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business of the Company. Other factors are described in Risk Factors section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial information, including Distributable Earnings, Distributable Earnings per share, Economic return on book/economic value, and certain financial metrics derived from non-GAAP information, such as weighted average yield, including IO securities; weighted average effective cost of financing, including swaps; weighted average net interest margin, including IO securities and swaps, which constitute non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. We believe that these measures presented in this release, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding our borrowing costs and net interest income, as viewed by us. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be made in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. -Financial Tables to Follow- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands—except share and per share data) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,011 $ 40,193 Restricted cash 248 260 Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($249 and $1,172 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively) 767 1,172 Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($100,115 and $123,947 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively) 109,122 133,127 Other securities, at fair value ($27,262 and $51,648 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively) 27,262 51,648 Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,089,914 and $1,023,502 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively) 1,091,145 1,023,502 Residential Bridge Loans (None and $5,207 pledged as collateral, respectively) 2,849 5,428 Securitized commercial loan, at fair value 1,085,103 1,355,808 Commercial Loans, at fair value ($66,864 and $101,459 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively) 90,002 130,572 Investment related receivable 5,960 22,133 Interest receivable 11,330 11,823 Due from counterparties 6,574 4,565 Derivative assets, at fair value 1 105 Other assets 4,860 45,364 Total Assets (1) $ 2,453,234 $ 2,825,700 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Liabilities: Repurchase agreements, net $ 193,117 $ 617,189 Convertible senior unsecured notes, net 83,522 119,168 Securitized debt, net ($1,719,865 and $1,344,370 at fair value and $128,217 and $180,116 held by affiliates, respectively) 2,058,684 1,863,488 Interest payable (includes $655 and $699 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively) 12,794 10,272 Due to counterparties 300 — Derivative liability, at fair value 61 602 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,201 4,842 Payable to affiliate 4,028 1,925 Dividend payable 2,415 3,623 Other liabilities 300 262 Total Liabilities (2) 2,358,422 2,621,371 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, and 6,038,012 and 6,038,012 outstanding, respectively 60 60 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding — — Treasury stock, at cost, 57,981 and 57,981 shares held, respectively (1,665 ) (1,665 ) Additional paid-in capital 919,238 918,695 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (822,829 ) (723,981 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 94,804 193,109 Non-controlling interest 8 11,220 Total Equity 94,812 204,329 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,453,234 $ 2,825,700 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(dollars in thousands—except share and per share data) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (1) Assets of consolidated VIEs included in the total assets above: Cash and cash equivalents $ — $ 266 Restricted cash 248 260 Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,089,914 and $1,023,502 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively) 1,091,145 1,023,502 Residential Bridge Loans (None and $5,207 pledged as collateral, respectively) 2,849 5,207 Securitized commercial loan, at fair value 1,085,103 1,355,808 Commercial Loans, at fair value (None and $14,362 pledged as collateral, respectively) 14,362 14,362 Investment related receivable 5,914 22,087 Interest receivable 10,182 10,572 Other assets 509 — Total assets of consolidated VIEs $ 2,210,312 $ 2,432,064 (2) Liabilities of consolidated VIEs included in the total liabilities above: Securitized debt, net ($1,719,865 and $1,344,370 at fair value and $128,217 and $180,116 held by affiliates, respectively) $ 2,058,684 $ 1,863,488 Interest payable (includes $655 and $699 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively) 8,303 6,480 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 43 78 Other liabilities 248 $ 260 Total liabilities of consolidated VIEs $ 2,067,278 $ 1,870,306 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands—except share and per share data) Three Months Ended(1) The Year

Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 Net Interest Income Interest income $ 42,094 $ 41,406 $ 39,577 $ 35,642 $ 158,719 Interest expense 37,323 35,707 33,342 31,359 137,732 Net Interest Income 4,771 5,699 6,235 4,283 20,987 Other Income (Loss) Realized gain (loss) on sale of investments, net (3,118 ) (35 ) (45,661 ) 12,145 (36,669 ) Unrealized gain (loss), net 2,427 (43,582 ) 16,185 (38,903 ) (63,874 ) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (381 ) 4,882 4,781 6,936 16,218 Other, net 105 (61 ) (46 ) (145 ) (147 ) Other Income (Loss) (967 ) (38,796 ) (24,741 ) (19,967 ) (84,472 ) Expenses Management fee to affiliate 991 850 1,002 1,100 3,942 Other operating expenses 452 343 262 296 1,353 Transaction costs 721 2,635 344 2,611 6,311 General and administrative expenses: Compensation expense 507 515 130 498 1,650 Professional fees 1,597 1,626 1,552 1,256 6,031 Other general and administrative expenses 475 676 637 736 2,523 Total general and administrative expenses 2,579 2,817 2,319 2,490 10,204 Total Expenses 4,743 6,645 3,927 6,497 21,810 Income (loss) before income taxes (938 ) (39,742 ) (22,433 ) (22,181 ) (85,295 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (105 ) 266 (46 ) 56 171 Net income (loss) (833 ) $ (40,008 ) $ (22,387 ) $ (22,237 ) $ (85,466 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (5 ) 2 — 3,616 3,613 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities $ (828 ) $ (40,010 ) $ (22,387 ) $ (25,853 ) $ (89,079 ) Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic $ (0.14 ) $ (6.63 ) $ (3.71 ) $ (4.30 ) $ (14.77 ) Net income (loss) per Common Share – Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (6.63 ) $ (3.71 ) $ (4.30 ) $ (14.77 ) Dividends Declared per Share of Common Stock $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.60 (1) Consolidated Statements of Operations for each of the three months ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2022 are unaudited. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Distributable Earnings

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands—except share and per share data) The table below reconciles Net Income (Loss) to Distributable Earnings for each of the three months ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2022, and the year ended December 31, 2022: Three Months Ended The Year Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 Net Income (loss) attributable to common stock holders and participating securities $ (828 ) $ (40,010 ) $ (22,387 ) $ (25,853 ) $ (89,079 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (105 ) 266 (46 ) 56 171 Net income (loss) before income tax (933 ) (39,744 ) (22,433 ) (25,797 ) (88,908 ) Adjustments: Investments: Unrealized (gain) loss on investments, securitized debt and other liabilities (2,427 ) 43,582 (16,185 ) 38,903 63,874 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investments 4,096 33 45,582 (8,713 ) 40,204 One-time transaction costs 716 2,632 336 2,740 6,424 Derivative Instruments: Net realized (gain) loss on derivatives — (929 ) (6,513 ) (5,540 ) (12,003 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 294 (3,636 ) 1,498 (1,655 ) (3,499 ) Other: Realized (gain) loss on extinguishment of convertible senior unsecured notes — 2 79 53 (50 ) Amortization of discount on convertible senior note 172 209 216 223 820 Other non-cash adjustments — — — — — Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 100 100 70 165 435 Total adjustments 2,951 41,994 25,083 26,176 96,205 Distributable Earnings – Non-GAAP 2,018 2,250 2,650 379 7,297 Basic and Diluted Distributable Earnings per Common Share and Participating Securities $ 0.33 $ 0.37 $ 0.44 $ 0.06 $ 1.20 Basic weighted average common shares and participating securities 6,038,012 6,038,010 6,038,010 6,038,010 6,038,012 Diluted weighted average common shares and participating securities 6,038,012 6,038,010 6,038,010 6,038,010 6,038,012 Alternatively, our Distributable Earnings can also be derived as presented in the table below by starting net interest income adding interest income on Interest-Only Strips accounted for as derivatives and other derivatives, and net interest expense incurred on interest rate swaps and foreign currency swaps and forwards to arrive at adjusted net interest income (a Non-GAAP financial measure). Then subtracting total expenses, adding non-cash stock-based compensation, adding one-time transaction costs, adding amortization of discount on convertible senior unsecured notes, and adding interest income on cash balances and other income (loss), net: Three months ended The Year Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 Net interest income $ 4,771 $ 5,699 $ 6,235 $ 4,283 $ 20,987 Interest income from IOs and IIOs accounted for as derivatives 9 11 12 17 49 Net interest income from interest rate swaps 882 298 (262 ) (291 ) 628 Adjusted net interest income 5,662 6,008 5,985 4,009 21,664 Total expenses (4,742 ) (6,645 ) (3,927 ) (6,497 ) (21,810 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 100 100 70 165 435 Non-cash adjustments — — — — — One-time transaction costs 716 2,632 336 2,740 6,424 Amortization of discount on convertible unsecured senior notes 172 209 216 223 820 Interest income on cash balances and other income (loss), net 105 (52 ) (30 ) (130 ) (108 ) Income attributable to non-controlling interest 5 (2 ) — (131 ) (128 ) Distributable Earnings $ 2,018 $ 2,250 $ 2,650 $ 379 $ 7,297 Reconciliation of GAAP Book Value to Non-GAAP Economic Book Value

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) December 31, 2022 Amount Per Share GAAP Book Value at September 30, 2022 $ 97,948 $ 16.22 Equity portion of the convertible senior unsecured notes — — Repurchase of common stock — N/A Common dividend (2,415 ) (0.40 ) 95,533 15.82 Portfolio Income Net Interest Margin 5,769 0.96 Realized gain (loss), net (4,096 ) (0.68 ) Unrealized gain (loss), net 2,133 0.35 Net portfolio income 3,806 0.63 Operating expenses (2,162 ) (0.36 ) General and administrative expenses, excluding equity based compensation (2,478 ) (0.41 ) Provision for taxes 105 0.02 GAAP Book Value at December 31, 2022 $ 94,804 $ 15.70 Adjustments to deconsolidate VIEs and reflect the Company's interest in the securities owned Arroyo 2019-2 $ 906 $ 0.15 Arroyo 2020-1 8,496 1.41 Arroyo 2022-1 (117 ) (0.02 ) Arroyo 2022-2 (82 ) (0.01 ) Economic Book Value at December 31, 2022 $ 104,007 $ 17.23 Adjustments to deconsolidate VIEs and reflect the Company's interest in the securities owned Deconsolidation of VIEs assets $ (2,184,881 ) $ (361.85 ) Deconsolidation VIEs liabilities 2,067,003 342.33 Interest in securities of VIEs owned, at fair value 127,081 21.05 Economic Book Value at December 31, 2022 $ 104,007 $ 17.23 "Economic Book value" is a non-GAAP financial measure of our financial position on an unconsolidated basis. The Company owns certain securities that represent a controlling variable interest, which under GAAP requires consolidation; however, the Company's economic exposure to these variable interests is limited to the fair value of the individual investments. Economic book value is calculated by adjusting the GAAP book value by 1) adding the fair value of the retained interest or acquired security of the VIEs (CSMC USA, Arroyo 2019-2, Arroyo 2020-1, Arroyo 2022-1, and Arroyo 2022-2) held by the Company, which were priced by independent third-party pricing services and 2) removing the asset and liabilities associated with each of consolidated trusts (CSMC 2020, Arroyo 2019-2, Arroyo 2020-1, Arroyo 2022-1, and Arroyo 2022-2). Management believes that economic book value provides investors with a useful supplemental measure to evaluate our financial position as it reflects the actual financial interest of these investments irrespective of the variable interest consolidation model applied for GAAP reporting purposes. Economic book value does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for Stockholders' Equity, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of Effective Cost of Funds

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) The following table reconciles the Effective Cost of Funds (Non-GAAP financial measure) with interest expense for each of the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022: Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Interest Effective Borrowing Costs Interest Effective Borrowing Costs Interest Effective Borrowing Costs Interest Effective Borrowing Costs Interest expense $ 37,324 5.64 % $ 35,707 5.20 % $ 33,342 5.01 % $ 31,359 4.99 % Adjustments: Interest expense on Securitized debt from consolidated VIEs (21,279 ) (6.61 ) % (21,132 ) (6.60 ) % (20,979 ) (6.65 ) % (20,829 ) (6.71 ) % Net interest (received) paid - interest rate swaps (883 ) (0.13 ) % (298 ) (0.04 ) % 262 0.04 % 291 5.00 % Effective Borrowing Costs $ 15,162 4.46 % $ 14,277 3.90 % $ 12,625 3.60 % $ 10,821 3.41 % Weighted average borrowings $ 1,347,321 $ 1,452,090 $ 1,405,317 $ 1,288,592 The following table reconciles the Effective Cost of Funds (Non-GAAP financial measure) with interest expense for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021: The Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Interest Effective Borrowing Costs Interest Effective Borrowing Costs Interest expense $ 137,732 5.22 % $ 136,910 5.17 % Adjustments: Interest expense on Securitized debt from consolidated VIEs (84,219 ) (6.64 ) % (87,635 ) (6.31 ) % Net interest (received) paid - interest rate swaps (628 ) (0.02 ) % (109 ) — % Effective Borrowing Costs $ 52,885 3.85 % $ 49,166 3.90 % Weighted average borrowings $ 1,372,019 $ 1,259,264 Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) The following table reconciles annualized Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP financial measure) for the three months ended December 31, 2022: Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Average Amortized

Cost of Assets(1) Total Interest Income(2) Yield on Average Assets Investments Agency RMBS $ 900 $ 12 5.29 % Non-Agency CMBS 106,640 2,308 8.59 % Non-Agency RMBS 35,734 445 4.94 % Residential whole loans 1,208,686 13,557 4.45 % Residential bridge loans 4,403 1,159 104.43 % Commercial loans 175,783 1,489 3.36 % Securitized commercial loans 1,294,829 22,214 6.81 % Other securities 42,935 919 8.49 % Total investments 2,869,910 42,103 5.82 % Adjustments: Securitized commercial loans from consolidated VIEs (1,294,829 ) (22,214 ) 6.81 % Investments in consolidated VIEs eliminated in consolidation 14,137 222 6.23 % Adjusted total investments $ 1,589,218 $ 20,111 5.02 % Average Carrying Value Total Interest Expense Average Effective Cost

of Funds Borrowings Repurchase agreements $ 223,008 $ 3,888 6.92 % Convertible senior unsecured notes, net 83,386 1,865 8.87 % Securitized debt 2,317,644 31,571 5.40 % Interest rate swaps n/a (883 ) (0.13 ) % Total borrowings 2,624,038 36,441 5.52 % Adjustments: Securitized debt from consolidated VIEs(3) (1,276,717 ) (21,279 ) 6.61 % Adjusted total borrowings $ 1,347,321 $ 15,162 4.46 % Adjusted net investment income and net interest margin $ 4,949 1.24 % (1) Includes Agency and Non-Agency Interest-Only Strips accounted for as derivatives. (2) Refer to the table in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's Form 10-K for components of interest income. (3) Includes only the third-party sponsored securitized debt from CSMC USA. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301006012/en/

© Business Wire 2023 All news about WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION 05:59p Western Asset Mortgage Capital : Investor Presentation – March 2, 2022 PU 05:44p Earnings Flash (WMC) WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Q4 EPS $0.33 MT 05:29p Western Asset Mortgage Capital : ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS - For.. PU 05:20p Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regul.. AQ 02/13 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 .. AQ 02/10 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 .. BU 02/06 CORRECTING and REPLACING Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Updated T.. BU 2022 WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-div.. FA 2022 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend of $0.40 Pe.. BU 2022 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend, Payable on.. CI Analyst Recommendations on WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION 2022 JonesTrading Upgrades Western Asset Mortgage Capital to Buy From Hold; Price Target is .. MT 2022 BofA Securities Adjusts Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Target to $2 From $3, Main.. MT 2020 Western Asset Mortgage Capital : JonesTrading Initiates W.. MT