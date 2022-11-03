Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
11/03/2022 | 06:24pm EDT
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the “Company” or "WMC") (NYSE: WMC) today reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
BUSINESS UPDATE
The Company continues to execute on its business strategy to focus on residential real estate investments and to take actions to strengthen its balance sheet:
In July 2022, effected a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, which is reflected retroactively in all prior share numbers herein;
Also, in July 2022, completed its fourth securitization of $402.2 million of Residential Whole Loans, securing $351.9 million of long-term fixed rate financing;
For the three months ended September 30, 2022, received $41.3 million from the sale or repayment of Residential Whole Loans;
For the three months ended September 30, 2022, received $24.6 million from the repayment or paydown of Commercial Whole Loans and Non-Agency CMBS; and
For the three months ended September 30, 2022, repurchased $1.0 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.75% Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2022 ("2022 Notes") at par value. Subsequently, the remaining $26.0 million were repurchased upon maturity on October 3, 2022.
In August 2022, the Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a review of strategic alternatives for the Company aimed at enhancing shareholder value, which may include a sale or merger of the Company. JMP Securities, A Citizens Company, has been retained as exclusive financial advisor to the Company. No assurance can be given that the review being undertaken will result in a sale, merger, or other transaction involving the Company, and the Company has not set a timetable for completion of the review process. The Company does not intend to make any further statements regarding this process unless and until a definitive agreement for a transaction has been reached, or until the process of exploring strategic alternatives has ended.
For further information, interested parties may contact Tosh Chandra, Managing Director at JMP Securities, A Citizens Company (phone: +1 (212) 906-3500; email: tchandra@jmpsecurities.com).
THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
The rising and volatile interest rate environment negatively impacted our third quarter GAAP financial results. Key measures for the quarter were as follows:
GAAP book value per share was $16.22 at September 30, 2022.
Economic book value(1) per share of $19.25at September 30, 2022.
GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders and participating securities of $40.0 million, or $6.63 per share.
Distributable Earnings of $2.3 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share.
Economic return(2) on GAAP book value was negative 28.4% for the quarter.
Economic return(2) on economic book value was negative 20.0% for the quarter.
1.26% annualized net interest margin(3)(4) on our investment portfolio.
Recourse leverage was 3.3x as of September 30, 2022, which improved to 3.1x after the retirement of the 2022 Notes in October 2022.
Unrestricted cash balance of $28.6 million at October 3, 2022, after the retirement of the 2022 Notes.
On September 22, 2022, we declared a third quarter common dividend of $0.40 per share.
1.
Economic book value is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 19 of this press release for the reconciliation of GAAP book value to non-GAAP economic book value.
2.
Economic return is calculated by taking the sum of, (i) the total dividends declared, and (ii) the change in book value during the period and dividing by the beginning book value.
3.
Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives.
4.
Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
“Our financial results were again impacted by the ongoing challenges of interest rate volatility and fluctuating credit spreads during the third quarter,” said Bonnie Wongtrakool, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “In addition, we significantly adjusted down the fair value on our non-performing commercial loan holding in light of a foreclosure action consummated by a senior lender. As a result, our GAAP book value per share declined 30.2% from the prior quarter, while economic book value per share declined 21.7%. While we generated slightly higher net interest income during the quarter as a result of lower prepayments on our residential portfolio, our operating expenses for the quarter were moderately higher. Consequently, our distributable earnings of $2.3 million, or $0.37 per share, in the third quarter, were down $0.4 million from the second quarter.”
“During the third quarter, we focused on strengthening our balance sheet and increasing our liquidity. We received approximately $75.0 million from the sale, repayment or paydowns of investments and used these proceeds to further reduce debt and build our cash balances, including the full retirement of our 2022 Notes, which occurred on October 1, 2022. We are confident that we have sufficient liquidity to retire additional recourse debt and continue executing on our investment strategy,” Ms. Wongtrakool added.
Greg Handler, Chief Investment Officer of the Company, added, “We continue to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio and increasing our total liquidity. During the quarter, we received payoffs and paydowns from our commercial holdings, as well as from certain residential investments. While spread widening put further pressure on the value of our portfolio, we remain focused on monetizing our commercial holdings in a disciplined manner in order to continue strengthening our balance sheet and improving our liquidity.”
OPERATING RESULTS
The below table reflects a summary of our operating results:
For the Three Months Ended
GAAP Results
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
($ in thousands)
Net Interest Income
$
5,699
$
6,235
Other Income (Loss):
Realized gain (loss), net
(35
)
(45,661
)
Unrealized gain (loss), net
(43,582
)
16,185
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
4,882
4,781
Other, net
(61
)
(46
)
Other Income (Loss)
(38,796
)
(24,741
)
Total Expenses
6,645
3,927
Income (loss) before income taxes
(39,742
)
(22,433
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
266
(46
)
Net income (loss)
$
(40,008
)
$
(22,387
)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
2
—
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities
$
(40,010
)
$
(22,387
)
Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic/Diluted
$
(6.63
)
$
(3.71
)
Non-GAAP Results
Distributable Earnings(1)
$
2,250
$
2,650
Distributable Earnings per Common Share – Basic/Diluted(2)
$
0.37
$
0.44
Weighted average yield(3)(4)
4.70
%
4.30
%
Effective cost of funds(4)
3.90
%
3.60
%
Annualized net interest margin(3)(4)
1.26
%
1.25
%
1.
For a reconciliation of GAAP Income to Distributable Earnings, refer to page 17 of this press release.
2.
Presentation adjusted for effect of 1-for-10 reverse stock split subsequent to 6/30/2022.
3.
Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives.
4.
Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.
INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
Investment Activity
As of September 30, 2022, the Company owned an aggregate investment portfolio with a fair market value totaling $2.5 billion. The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our portfolio by investment category as of September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):
Investment Type
Balance at
December
31, 2021
Purchases
Loan
Modification/
Capitalized
Interest
Principal
Payments
and Basis
Recovery
Proceeds from
Sales
Transfers
to REO
Realized
Gain/(Loss)
Unrealized
Gain/(loss)
Premium and
discount
amortization,
net
Balance at
September
30, 2022
Agency RMBS and Agency RMBS IOs
$
1,172
$
—
N/A
$
(124
)
$
—
N/A
$
—
$
(328
)
$
—
$
720
Non-Agency RMBS
27,769
39,952
N/A
(875
)
(27,729
)
N/A
(1,170
)
(8,420
)
159
29,686
Non-Agency CMBS
105,358
—
N/A
(5,705
)
(10,152
)
N/A
(43,934
)
42,869
386
88,822
Other securities(1)
51,648
—
N/A
—
(4,406
)
N/A
(478
)
(8,677
)
223
38,310
Total MBS and other securities
185,947
39,952
N/A
(6,704
)
(42,287
)
N/A
(45,582
)
25,444
768
157,538
Residential Whole Loans
1,023,502
411,917
79
(193,363
)
(11,735
)
—
(33
)
(125,482
)
(5,260
)
1,099,625
Residential Bridge Loans
5,428
—
—
(250
)
—
—
—
(58
)
—
5,120
Commercial Loans
130,572
—
—
(20,593
)
—
—
—
(19,876
)
—
90,103
Securitized commercial loans
1,355,808
—
—
—
—
—
—
(203,828
)
19,934
1,171,914
Real Estate Owned
43,607
—
N/A
—
(54,681
)
—
12,198
—
N/A
1,124
Total Investments
$
2,744,864
$
451,869
$
79
$
(220,910
)
$
(108,703
)
$
—
$
(33,417
)
$
(323,800
)
$
15,442
$
2,525,424
Portfolio Characteristics
Residential Real Estate Investments
The Company's focus on residential real estate related investments will include but is not limited to non-qualified residential whole loans ("Non-QM Loans"), non-agency RMBS, and other related assets. The Company believes this focus will allow it to address attractive market opportunities.
Residential Whole Loans
The Company's Residential Whole Loans have low LTV's and are comprised of 2,990 Non-QM adjustable rate mortgages and five investor fixed rate mortgages. The following table presents certain information about our Residential Whole Loans investment portfolio at September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):
Weighted Average
Current Coupon Rate
Number of Loans
Principal
Balance
Original LTV
Original
FICO Score(1)
Expected
Life (years)
Contractual
Maturity
(years)
Coupon
Rate
2.01% – 3.00%
40
$
22,510
66.3
%
758
9.2
28.5
2.9
%
3.01% – 4.00%
431
224,994
65.7
%
758
7.3
28.5
3.7
%
4.01% – 5.00%
1,372
467,195
64.0
%
749
5.8
26.2
4.6
%
5.01% – 6.00%
902
366,708
65.8
%
742
5.1
27.1
5.4
%
6.01% – 7.00%
235
103,067
70.3
%
742
3.9
28.8
6.4
%
7.01% - 8.00%
15
5,852
75.1
%
731
3.2
29.4
7.4
%
Total
2,995
1,190,326
65.5
%
748
5.8
27.2
4.8
%
1.
The original FICO score is not available for 236 loans with a principal balance of approximately $77.7 million at September 30, 2022. We have excluded these loans from the weighted average.
The following table presents the aging of the Residential Whole Loans as of September 30, 2022:
Residential Whole Loans
No of
Loans
Principal
Fair Value
Current
2,985
$
1,184,619
$
1,094,291
1-30 days
3
2,448
2,324
31-60 days
—
—
—
61-90 days
—
—
—
90+ days
7
3,259
3,010
Total
2,995
$
1,190,326
$
1,099,625
Non-Agency RMBS
The following table presents the fair value and weighted average purchase price for each of our Non-agency RMBS categories, including IOs accounted for as derivatives, together with certain of their respective underlying loan collateral attributes and current performance metrics as of September 30, 2022 (fair value dollars in thousands):
Weighted Average
Category
Fair Value
Purchase
Price
Life (Years)
Original LTV
Original
FICO
60+ Day
Delinquent
CPR
Prime
$
12,865
$
79.89
12.1
67.8
%
748
5.0
%
18.0
%
Alt-A
16,821
63.55
14.3
74.5
%
675
11.8
%
12.6
%
Total
$
29,686
$
70.63
13.3
71.6
%
707
8.8
%
15.0
%
Commercial Real Estate Investments
Non-Agency CMBS
The following table presents certain characteristics of our Non-Agency CMBS portfolio as of September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):
Principal
Weighted Average
Type
Vintage
Balance
Fair Value
Life (Years)
Original LTV
Conduit:
2006-2009
$
76
$
75
0.6
88.7
%
2010-2020
14,982
10,490
6.4
62.3
%
15,058
10,565
6.4
62.5
%
Single Asset:
2010-2020
95,057
78,257
1.2
65.5
%
Total
$
110,115
$
88,822
1.9
65.1
%
Commercial Loans
The following table presents our commercial loan investments as of September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):
Loan
Loan Type
Principal
Balance
Fair Value
Original
LTV
Interest Rate
Maturity
Date
Extension
Option
Collateral
Geographic
Location
CRE 3
Interest-Only Mezzanine loan
$
90,000
$
8,777
58
%
1-Month LIBOR plus 9.25%
6/29/2021
None(1)
Entertainment and Retail
NJ
CRE 4(2)
Interest-Only First Mortgage
22,204
22,204
63
%
1-Month LIBOR plus 3.02%
8/6/2025(2)
None
Retail
CT
CRE 5
Interest-Only First Mortgage
24,535
24,405
62
%
1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75%
11/6/2022
One-Year Extension
Hotel
NY
CRE 6
Interest-Only First Mortgage
13,207
13,136
62
%
1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75%
11/6/2022
One-Year Extension
Hotel
CA
CRE 7
Interest-Only First Mortgage
7,259
7,220
62
%
1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75%
11/6/2022
One-Year Extension
Hotel
IL, FL
SBC 3(3)
Interest-Only First Mortgage
14,362
14,361
49
%
1-Month LIBOR plus 4.35%
1/6/2023
None
Nursing Facilities
CT
$
171,567
$
90,103
1.
CRE 3 is in default and not eligible for an extension.
2.
CRE 4 was granted a 3 year extension through August 6, 2025, with a principal pay down of $16.2 million.
3.
During July 2022, the SBC 3 loan was granted a six month extension through January 6, 2023, with a 25 bps increase in rate and a 25 bps extension fee.
Commercial Loan Payoffs
On September 16, 2022, CRE 8, which had an outstanding principal balance of $4.4 million collateralized by assisted living facilities, was paid off in full.
Non-Performing Commercial Loan
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted a broad range of industries in which our commercial loan borrowers operate and could impair their ability to fulfill their financial obligations to us, most significantly retail and hospitality assets. All but the one loan discussed below remain current.
CRE 3 Loan
As of September 30, 2022, the CRE 3 junior mezzanine loan with an outstanding principal balance of $90.0 million secured by an indirect pledge of equity in the mortgage borrower and owner of a retail facility was non-performing and past its maturity date of June 29, 2021. Interest payments on this loan were received from a reserve that was exhausted in May 2021. On October 25, 2022, the senior mezzanine lender notified the Company that it had consummated a strict foreclosure under the Uniform Commercial Code of its equity interest in the mortgage borrower and owner of the property, which had the effect of foreclosing out the Company’s subordinate pledge of equity in the retail facility owner that served as collateral for the junior mezzanine loan. As a result, the Company’s junior mezzanine loan remains outstanding but without the benefit of the primary collateral supporting the loan. The Company continues to benefit from certain corporate and personal guarantees with respect to its loan and has certain rights to excess proceeds generated by two other large retail and entertainment properties owned by the borrower in Canada and the American Midwest. As a result of the foreclosure noted above, the Company has marked down the value of its investment in the CRE 3 junior mezzanine loan from $26.9 million at June 30, 2022 to $8.8 million at September 30, 2022. The Company is currently exploring all available measures to maximize its recovery with respect to this loan, but if none of these measures is successful, the Company could experience a total loss of its investment, which would result in an $8.8 million reduction in the Company’s book value. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to obtain any recovery with respect to such loan. Refer to Note 6 - Commercial Loans in the Company's 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 for additional details.
Commercial Real Estate Owned
In February 2022, the Company along with other Hotel REO investors, sold the unencumbered hotel property which was foreclosed on in the third quarter of 2021 for $55.9 million. The Company and the other investors fully recovered their aggregate initial investment of $42.0 million. The Company and the other investors recognized a gain on sale of approximately $12.2 million.
PORTFOLIO FINANCING AND HEDGING
Financing
The following table sets forth additional information regarding the Company’s portfolio financing arrangements as of September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):
Securities Pledged
Repurchase Agreement
Borrowings
Weighted Average
Interest Rate on
Borrowings
Outstanding at end
of period
Weighted Average
Remaining Maturity
(days)
Short-Term Borrowings:
Agency RMBS
$
317
3.15
%
32
Non-Agency RMBS(1)
54,228
6.17
%
88
Residential Whole Loans (2)
778
5.40
%
11
Residential Bridge Loans (2)
2,895
5.60
%
11
Commercial Loans (2)
5,630
6.18
%
11
Other Securities
1,966
5.75
%
17
Total short term borrowings
65,814
6.11
%
75
Long Term Borrowings:
Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility
Non-Agency CMBS (1)
55,155
2.28
%
214
Non-Agency RMBS
21,943
2.28
%
214
Other Securities
23,948
2.28
%
214
Subtotal
101,046
2.28
%
214
Residential Whole Loan Facility
Residential Whole Loans (2)
4,049
5.11
%
35
Commercial Whole Loan Facility
Commercial Loans
48,032
4.55
%
35
Total long term borrowings
153,127
3.07
%
153
Repurchase agreements borrowings
$
218,941
3.98
%
130
1.
Includes repurchase agreement borrowings on securities eliminated upon VIE consolidation.
2.
Repurchase agreement borrowings on loans owned are through trust certificates. The trust certificates are eliminated in consolidation.
Residential Whole Loan Facility
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $4.0 million, with a weighted average interest rate of 5.11%. The borrowings are secured by $5.8 million in non-QM loans. On October 26, 2022, the Company amended and extended the maturity date of the facility to October 25, 2023.
Commercial Whole Loan Facility
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $48.0 million in borrowings, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.55% under its commercial whole loan facility. The borrowing is secured by loans with an estimated fair market value of $67.0 million as of September 30, 2022. On October 26, 2022, the Company amended and extended the maturity date of the facility to November 3, 2023.
Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility
As of September 30, 2022, the outstanding balance under the Company's Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS financing facility was $101.0 million with a weighted average interest rate of 2.28%. The borrowing is secured by investments with an estimated fair market value of $152.1 million as of September 30, 2022. On May 2, 2022, the Company extended the maturity date of the facility for one-year to May 2, 2023.
Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes
2022 Notes
As of September 30, 2022, we had $26.0 million of the 2022 Notes outstanding. The 2022 Notes were repaid in full upon their maturity on October 3, 2022.
2024 Notes
As of September 30, 2022, we had $86.3 million aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes outstanding. The 2024 notes mature on September 15, 2024, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by the holders pursuant to their terms, and are not redeemable by us except during the final three months prior to maturity.
Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes
The Company has completed four Residential Whole Loan securitizations. The mortgage-backed notes issued are non-recourse to the Company and effectively finance $1.1 billion of Residential Whole Loans.
Arroyo 2019-2
The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2019-2 securitization trust at September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):
Classes
Principal Balance
Coupon
Carrying Value
Contractual
Maturity
Offered Notes:
Class A-1
$
176,628
3.3
%
$
176,628
4/25/2049
Class A-2
9,473
3.5
%
9,473
4/25/2049
Class A-3
15,007
3.8
%
15,007
4/25/2049
Class M-1
25,055
4.8
%
25,055
4/25/2049
226,163
226,163
Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Cost
N/A
2,830
Total
$
226,163
$
223,333
The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $28.9 million at September 30, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2019-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.
Arroyo 2020-1
The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2020-1 securitization trust at September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):
Classes
Principal Balance
Coupon
Carrying Value
Contractual
Maturity
Offered Notes:
Class A-1A
$
77,393
1.7
%
$
77,393
3/25/2055
Class A-1B
9,184
2.1
%
9,184
3/25/2055
Class A-2
13,518
2.9
%
13,518
3/25/2055
Class A-3
17,963
3.3
%
17,963
3/25/2055
Class M-1
11,739
4.3
%
11,739
3/25/2055
Subtotal
129,797
129,797
Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs
N/A
1,665
Total
$
129,797
$
128,132
The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $19.3 million at September 30, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2020-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.
Arroyo 2022-1
The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2022-1 securitization trust at September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):
Classes
Principal Balance
Coupon
Fair Value
Contractual
Maturity
Offered Notes:
Class A-1A
$
218,530
2.5
%
$
199,526
12/25/2056
Class A-1B
82,942
3.3
%
69,669
12/25/2056
Class A-2
21,168
3.6
%
16,617
12/25/2056
Class A-3
28,079
3.7
%
21,312
12/25/2056
Class M-1
17,928
3.7
%
12,814
12/25/2056
Total
$
368,647
$
319,938
The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $32.0 million at September 30, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2022-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.
Arroyo 2022-2
The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2022-2 securitization trust at September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):
Classes
Principal Balance
Coupon
Fair Value
Contractual
Maturity
Offered Notes:
Class A-1
$
273,691
5.0
%
$
263,315
7/25/2057
Class A-2
23,297
5.0
%
21,916
7/25/2057
Class A-3
28,388
5.0
%
26,398
7/25/2057
Class M-1
17,694
5.0
%
15,097
7/25/2057
Subtotal
343,070
326,726
Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs
N/A
—
Total
$
343,070
$
326,726
The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $41.2 million at September 30, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2022-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Notes
CSMC 2014 USA
The following table summarizes CSMC 2014 USA's commercial mortgage pass-through certificates at September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands), which is non-recourse to the Company:
Classes
Principal Balance
Coupon
Fair Value
Contractual
Maturity
Class A-1
$
120,391
3.3
%
$
109,867
9/11/2025
Class A-2
531,700
4.0
%
482,628
9/11/2025
Class B
136,400
4.2
%
119,584
9/11/2025
Class C
94,500
4.3
%
79,772
9/11/2025
Class D
153,950
4.4
%
122,083
9/11/2025
Class E
180,150
4.4
%
132,952
9/11/2025
Class F
153,600
4.4
%
104,961
9/11/2025
Class X-1(1)
N/A
0.5
%
8,268
9/11/2025
Class X-2(1)
N/A
—
%
1,618
9/11/2025
$
1,370,691
$
1,161,733
1.
Class X-1 and X-2 are interest-only classes with notional balances of $652.1 million and $733.5 million as of September 30, 2022, respectively.
The above table does not reflect the portion of the Class F bond held by the Company because the bond is eliminated in consolidation. The Company's ownership interest in the Class F bonds represents a controlling financial interest, which resulted in consolidation of the trust. The bond had a fair market value of $10.2 million at September 30, 2022. The securitized debt of the CSMC USA can only be settled with the commercial loan with an outstanding principal balance of approximately $1.4 billion at September 30, 2022, that serves as collateral for the securitized debt and is non-recourse to the Company.
Derivatives Activity
The following table summarizes the Company’s derivative instruments at September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):
Other Derivative Instruments
Notional Amount
Fair Value
Interest rate swaps, asset
$
152,000
$
262
Total derivative instruments, assets
262
Total derivative instruments, liabilities
—
Total derivative instruments, net
$
262
DIVIDEND
For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, we declared a $0.40 dividend per share, generating a dividend yield of approximately 14.3% based on the stock closing price of $11.19 on September 30, 2022.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands—except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
55,352
$
15,878
Restricted cash
251
257
Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($233 and $264 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
720
785
Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($109,607 and $116,331 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
118,508
125,294
Other securities, at fair value ($38,310 and $40,534 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
38,310
40,534
Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,099,625 and $1,195,853 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
1,099,625
1,195,853
Residential Bridge Loans, at fair value ($5,120 and $5,095 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
5,120
5,095
Securitized commercial loans, at fair value
1,171,914
1,243,371
Commercial Loans, at fair value ($81,326 and $101,487 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
90,103
128,421
Investment related receivable
8,720
11,952
Interest receivable
11,324
12,538
Due from counterparties
3,215
5,789
Derivative assets, at fair value
262
1,748
Other assets
2,881
3,734
Total Assets (1)
$
2,606,305
$
2,791,249
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Liabilities:
Repurchase agreements, net
$
218,941
$
555,076
Convertible senior unsecured notes, net
109,162
109,661
Securitized debt, net ($1,808,397 and $1,574,468 at fair value and $155,135 and $164,264 held by affiliates, respectively)
2,159,862
1,962,787
Interest payable (includes $694 and $699 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)
10,460
10,740
Investment related payables
—
—
Due to counterparties
—
360
Derivative liability, at fair value
—
1,872
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
3,887
3,585
Payable to affiliate
3,353
3,978
Dividend payable
2,415
2,415
Other liabilities
262
437
Total Liabilities (2)
2,508,342
2,650,911
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ Equity:
Common stock: $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 6,038,010 and 6,038,010 outstanding, respectively
60
60
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding
—
—
Treasury stock, at cost, 57,981 and 57,981 shares held, respectively
(1,665
)
(1,665
)
Additional paid-in capital
919,106
918,974
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(819,553
)
(777,095
)
Total Stockholders’ Equity
97,948
140,274
Non-controlling interest
15
64
Total Equity
97,963
140,338
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
2,606,305
$
2,791,249
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands—except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
(1) Assets of consolidated VIEs included in the total assets above:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
236
$
—
Restricted Cash
251
257
Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,099,625 and $1,195,853 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
1,099,625
1,195,853
Residential Bridge Loans, at fair value ($5,120 and $5,095 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
5,120
5,095
Securitized commercial loans, at fair value
1,171,914
1,243,371
Commercial Loans, at fair value ($14,361 and $14,398 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
14,361
14,398
Investment related receivable
8,674
11,906
Interest receivable
10,191
11,506
Other assets
—
—
Total assets of consolidated VIEs
$
2,310,372
$
2,482,386
(2) Liabilities of consolidated VIEs included in the total liabilities above:
Securitized debt, net ($1,808,397 and $1,574,468 at fair value and $155,135 and $164,264 held by affiliates, respectively)
$
2,159,862
$
1,962,787
Interest payable (includes $694 and $699 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)
8,209
6,901
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
69
70
Other liabilities
251
257
Total liabilities of consolidated VIEs
$
2,168,391
$
1,970,015
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands—except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Net Interest Income
Interest income
$
41,406
$
39,577
Interest expense
35,707
33,342
Net Interest Income
5,699
6,235
Other Income (Loss)
Realized gain (loss), net
(35
)
(45,661
)
Unrealized gain (loss), net
(43,582
)
16,185
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
4,882
4,781
Other, net
(61
)
(46
)
Other Income (Loss)
(38,796
)
(24,741
)
Expenses
Management fee to affiliate
850
1,002
Other operating expenses
343
262
Transaction costs
2,635
344
General and administrative expenses:
Compensation expense
515
130
Professional fees
1,626
1,552
Other general and administrative expenses
676
637
Total general and administrative expenses
2,817
2,319
Total Expenses
6,645
3,927
Income (loss) before income taxes
(39,742
)
(22,433
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
266
(46
)
Net income (loss)
(40,008
)
(22,387
)
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
2
—
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities
$
(40,010
)
$
(22,387
)
Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic
$
(6.63
)
$
(3.71
)
Net income (loss) per Common Share – Diluted
$
(6.63
)
$
(3.71
)
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Distributable Earnings
(in thousands—except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Distributable Earnings (formerly referred to as Core Earnings) is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used by us as a key metric to evaluate the effective yield of the portfolio. Distributable Earnings allows us to reflect the net investment income of our portfolio as adjusted to reflect the net interest rate swap interest expense. Distributable Earnings allows us to isolate the interest expense associated with our interest rate swaps in order to monitor and project our borrowing costs and interest rate spread. It is one metric of several used in determining the appropriate distributions to our shareholders
The table below reconciles Net Income to Distributable Earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022:
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities
$
(40,010
)
$
(22,387
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
266
(46
)
Net income (loss) before income taxes
(39,744
)
(22,433
)
Adjustments:
Investments:
Unrealized (gain) loss on investments, securitized debt and other liabilities
43,582
(16,185
)
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investments
33
45,582
One-time transaction costs
2,632
336
Derivative Instruments:
Net realized (gain) loss on derivatives
(929
)
(6,513
)
Net unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
(3,636
)
1,498
Other:
Realized (gain) loss on extinguishment of convertible senior unsecured notes
2
79
Amortization of discount on convertible senior unsecured notes
209
216
Non-cash stock-based compensation
100
70
Total adjustments
41,994
25,083
Distributable earnings
$
2,250
$
2,650
Basic and diluted distributable earnings per common share and participating securities
$
0.37
$
0.44
Basic weighted average common shares and participating securities
6,038,010
6,038,010
Diluted weighted average common shares and participating securities
6,038,010
6,038,010
Alternatively, our Distributable Earnings can also be derived as presented in the table below by starting net interest income adding interest income on Interest-Only Strips accounted for as derivatives and other derivatives, and net interest expense incurred on interest rate swaps and foreign currency swaps and forwards (a Non-GAAP financial measure) to arrive at adjusted net interest income. Then subtracting total expenses, adding non-cash stock based compensation, adding one-time transaction costs, adding amortization of discount on convertible senior notes and adding interest income on cash balances and other income (loss), net:
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Net interest income
$
5,699
$
6,235
Interest income from IOs and IIOs accounted for as derivatives
11
12
Net interest income from interest rate swaps
298
(262
)
Adjusted net interest income
6,008
5,985
Total expenses
(6,645
)
(3,927
)
Non-cash stock-based compensation
100
70
One-time transaction costs
2,632
336
Amortization of discount on convertible unsecured senior notes
209
216
Interest income on cash balances and other income (loss), net
(52
)
(30
)
Income attributable to non-controlling interest
(2
)
—
Distributable Earnings
$
2,250
$
2,650
Reconciliation of GAAP Book Value to Non-GAAP Economic Book Value
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
$ Amount
Per Share
GAAP Book Value at June 30, 2022
$
140,274
$
23.23
Common dividend
(2,416
)
(0.40
)
137,858
22.83
Portfolio Income (Loss)
Net Interest Margin
5,946
0.98
Realized gain (loss), net
901
0.15
Unrealized gain (loss), net
(39,947
)
(6.62
)
Net portfolio income (loss)
(33,100
)
(5.49
)
Operating expenses
(1,192
)
(0.20
)
Transaction costs
(2,635
)
(0.45
)
General and administrative expenses, excluding equity based compensation
(2,717
)
(0.45
)
Provision for taxes
(266
)
(0.04
)
GAAP Book Value at September 30, 2022
$
97,948
$
16.22
Adjustments to deconsolidate VIEs and reflect the Company's interest in the securities owned
Arroyo 2019-2
7,574
1.25
Arroyo 2020-1
11,116
1.84
Arroyo 2022-1
(262
)
(0.04
)
Arroyo 2022-2
(118
)
(0.02
)
Economic Book Value at September 30, 2022
$
116,258
$
19.25
Adjustments to deconsolidate VIEs and reflect the Company's interest in the securities owned
Deconsolidation of VIEs assets
(2,281,396
)
(377.84
)
Deconsolidation VIEs liabilities
2,168,088
359.07
Interest in securities of VIEs owned, at fair value
131,618
21.80
Economic Book Value at September 30, 2022
$
116,258
$
19.25
"Economic Book value" is a non-GAAP financial measure of our financial position on an unconsolidated basis. The Company owns certain securities that represent a controlling variable interest, which under GAAP requires consolidation, however, the Company's economic exposure to these variable interests is limited to the fair value of the individual investments. Economic book value is calculated by adjusting the GAAP book value by 1) adding the fair value of the retained interest or acquired security of the VIEs (CSMC USA, Arroyo 2019-2, Arroyo 2020-1, Arroyo 2022-1 and Arroyo 2022-2) held by the Company, which were priced by independent third party pricing services and 2) removing the asset and liabilities associated with each of consolidated trusts (CSMC USA, Arroyo 2019-2, Arroyo 2020-1, Arroyo 2022-1 and Arroyo 2022-2). Management believes that economic book value provides investors with a useful supplemental measure to evaluate our financial position as it reflects the actual financial interest of these investments irrespective of the variable interest consolidation model applied for GAAP reporting purposes. Economic book value does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for Stockholders' Equity, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Effective Cost of Funds
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles the Effective Cost of Funds (Non-GAAP financial measure) with interest expense for three months ended September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022:
Three months ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
(dollars in thousands)
Reconciliation
Cost of
Funds/Effective
Borrowing
Costs
Reconciliation
Cost of
Funds/Effective
Borrowing
Costs
Interest expense
$
35,707
5.20
%
$
33,342
5.01
%
Adjustments:
Interest expense on Securitized debt from consolidated VIEs(1)