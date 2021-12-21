Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend of $0.06 Per Share; Announces Focus on Residential Real Estate Related Investments

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: WMC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Today’s dividend is payable on January 26, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 30, 2021.

In addition, the Company estimates that its GAAP book value per share, as of November 30, 2021, was approximately $3.31. The November 30, 2021 estimated GAAP book value is unaudited, has not been verified or reviewed by our external auditors and is subject to normal quarterly reconciliation and other procedures. Further, the estimated book value is as of November 30, 2021 and does not include the dividend announced today. GAAP book value will fluctuate with market conditions, the results of the Company’s operations and other factors. The Company’s current GAAP book value may be materially different from the November 30, 2021 estimated GAAP book value.

Business Updates

The Company is providing the following business updates.

The Company is announcing that, in consultation with its manager, Western Asset Management Company, LLC (the “Manager”), it intends to focus on residential real estate related investments, including but not limited to non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency RMBS, and other related investments. The Company believes this focus will allow it to address attractive market opportunities while maintaining alignment with the Manager’s core competencies. The portfolio transition is expected to be accomplished over the next 12-18 months. The Company plans to transition out of the commercial investments in its portfolio, though it may from time to time make commercial investments on an opportunistic basis.

The Manager will voluntarily waive 25% of its management fee solely for the duration of calendar year 2022 in order to support the earnings potential of the Company and its transition to a residentially focused investment portfolio.

The Company has also extended its share repurchase program as authorized by its Board of Directors. Under the extended program, the Company is permitted to repurchase up to 3,000,000 shares of its common stock through December 31, 2023. The previous authorization was set to expire on December 31, 2021. Any purchases made pursuant to the program will be made in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rules 10b5-1 and 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common shares, or any shares at all, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at the Company's discretion without prior notice.

Management's overall goals include growing the Company's equity base to help reduce the Company's expense ratio and expand capital for investment, but from time to time when shares are trading at a significant discount repurchasing shares can generate value for our shareholders. The timing, manner, price and amount of any future repurchases will be determined by the Company in its discretion and will be subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors.

In addition, during the fourth quarter, the Company has:

Repurchased $8.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 2022 Notes at an approximate 1% premium to par value, plus accrued interest.

Repurchased 479,808 shares of its common stock at an average price of $2.25.

