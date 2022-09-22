Advanced search
    WMC   US95790D2045

WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(WMC)
2022-09-22
12.78 USD   -3.62%
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.40 Per Share

09/22/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: WMC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per share for the third quarter of 2022. Today’s dividend is payable on October 26, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of October 3, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of September 30, 2022.

In addition, the Company estimates that its GAAP book value per share, as of August 31, 2022, was approximately $22.02. The August 31, 2022 estimated GAAP book value is unaudited, has not been verified or reviewed by any third party and is subject to normal quarterly reconciliation and other procedures. Further, the estimated book value is as of August 31, 2022 and does not include the dividend announced today. GAAP book value will fluctuate with market conditions, the results of the Company’s operations and other factors. The Company’s current GAAP book value may be materially different from the August 31, 2022 estimated GAAP book value.

ABOUT WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio of assets, with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency RMBS and other related investments. The Company’s investment strategy may change, subject to the Company’s stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company, LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. Please visit the Company’s website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements". For these statements, the Company claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in such sections. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36,1 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 80,1 M 80,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 97,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,26 $
Average target price 102,50 $
Spread / Average Target 673%
Managers and Directors
Bonnie M. Wongtrakool Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Lehman Chief Financial Officer
James William Hirschmann Chairman
Elliott Neumayer Chief Operating Officer
Gregory E. Handler Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION-37.16%80
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-23.15%10 363
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-6.58%7 019
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-26.66%5 826
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-7.09%4 845
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-17.93%4 104