Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation(NYSE:WMC) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders primarily through an attractive dividend, which it intends to support with sustainable distributable earnings, as well as the potential for higher returns through capital appreciation. The Company invests in, finances, and manages a portfolio of real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The Company's portfolio is comprised of non-qualified (non-QM) residential whole loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial loans, non-agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and to a lesser extent Agency residential mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored entity (GSE) Risk Transfer Securities, Residential Bridge Loans, and asset-backed securities (ABS) secured by a portfolio of private student loans.

Sector Specialized REITs