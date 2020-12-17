Western Asset Mortgage Capital : Investor Presentation as of December 17, 2020

We make forward-looking statements in this presentation that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. In particular, it is difficult to fully assess the impact of COVID-19 at this time due to, among other factors, uncertainty regarding the severity and duration of the outbreak domestically and internationally and the effectiveness of federal, state and local governments' efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and respond to its direct and indirect impact on the U.S. economy and economic activity.

These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When we use the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: our business and investment strategy; our projected operating results; our ability to obtain financing arrangements; financing and advance rates for mortgage loans, MBS and our potential target assets; our expected leverage; general volatility of the securities markets in which we invest and the market price of our common stock; our expected investments; interest rate mismatches between mortgage loans, MBS and our potential target assets and our borrowings used to fund such investments; changes in interest rates and the market value of MBS and our potential target assets; changes in prepayment rates on mortgage loans, Agency MBS and Non-Agency MBS; effects of hedging instruments on MBS and our potential target assets; rates of default or decreased recovery rates on our potential target assets; the degree to which any hedging strategies may or may not protect us from interest rate volatility; impact of and changes in governmental regulations, tax law and rates, accounting guidance and similar matters; our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT; our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; availability of investment opportunities in mortgage-related, real estate-related and other securities; availability of qualified personnel; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our stockholders in the future; our understanding of our competition; and the uncertainty and economic impact of pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies, such as the recent outbreak of COVID-19.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us. Some of these factors are described in our filings with the SEC under the headings "Summary," "Risk factors," "Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations" and "Business." If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation is not an offer to sell securities nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where the offer and sale is not permitted.