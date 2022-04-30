Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DMO   US95790B1098

WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.

(DMO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/29 04:00:02 pm EDT
12.42 USD   -1.11%
04/30WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY FUND : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (05/02/22)
PU
03/30WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY FUND : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (04/01/22)
PU
03/04Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Summary 
Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (05/02/22)

04/30/2022 | 08:17pm EDT
Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO; CUSIP: 95790B109)

May 2, 2022:

The Fund paid a regular monthly distribution of $0.10500 per common share on May 2, 2022. Based on the Fund's fiscal year-to-date activity and subject to revision, the Fund currently estimates that approximately $0.02993 per share of this distribution may be a return of capital. The balance of the distribution is derived from undistributed net investment income.

This information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2023, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during calendar year 2022 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax returns. The Fund will also post Form 8937 to the Franklin Templeton website† if all or any portion of the distributions are characterized as a tax return of capital after the close of the Fund's fiscal year-end.

https://www.franklintempleton.com/tools-and-resources/tax-center

620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Tel. 1-888-777-0102www.franklintempleton.com

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13,5 M - -
Net income 2021 19,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 84,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,82x
Yield 2021 8,88%
Capitalization 142 M 142 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales 2021 19,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Treasurer & Principal Financial Officer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Eileen A. Kamerick Independent Director
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.-18.34%142
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-4.34%9 908
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.0.05%5 953
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.07%4 557
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.45%4 203
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.44%3 013