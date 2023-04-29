Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMO   US95790B1098

WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.

(DMO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-28 pm EDT
10.56 USD   +0.76%
04/29Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (05/01/23)
PU
03/07Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/26Tranche Update on Templeton Emerging Markets Fund's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 16, 2012.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (05/01/23)

04/29/2023 | 08:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO; CUSIP: 95790B109)

May 1, 2023:

The Fund paid a regular monthly distribution of $0.10000 per common share on May 1, 2023. Based on the Fund's fiscal year-to-date activity and subject to revision, the Fund currently estimates that approximately $0.00575 per share of this distribution may be a return of capital. The balance of the distribution is derived from undistributed net investment income.

This information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2024, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during calendar year 2023 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax returns. The Fund will also post Form 8937 to the Franklin Templeton website† if all or any portion of the distributions are characterized as a tax return of capital after the close of the Fund's fiscal year-end.

620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Tel. 1-888-777-0102 www.franklintempleton.com

Disclaimer

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 00:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.
04/29Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity F : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Mortgage Opportun..
PU
03/07Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
01/26Tranche Update on Templeton Emerging Markets Fund's Equity Buyback Plan announced on No..
CI
2022Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of Septemb..
BU
2022Franklin Templeton Closed-End Funds Announce Share Repurchases for the Third Quarter of..
BU
2022Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity F : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)
PU
2022Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity F : Section 19 Notice - DMO (07/01/2022)
PU
2022Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 3..
BU
2022Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity F : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Mortgage Opportun..
PU
2022Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity F : Section 19 Notice - Western Asset Mortgage Opportun..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -23,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 93,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,23x
Yield 2022 11,5%
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,1x
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Treasurer & Principal Financial Officer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Eileen A. Kamerick Lead Independent Director
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.-1.95%120
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION0.05%10 064
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.7.49%5 289
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.15%3 971
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.69%3 918
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.67%3 761
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer