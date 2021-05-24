Log in
    DMO   US95790B1098

WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.

(DMO)
  Report
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund : Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2021

05/24/2021 | 08:08am EDT
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: DMO) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of March 31, 2021.

Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q
March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020
Total Assets (a)

$

219,240,114

 

$

218,094,646

 

$

214,904,086

 

Total Net Assets (a)

$

164,560,008

 

$

165,015,907

 

$

131,185,906

 

NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b)

$

14.92

 

$

14.96

 

$

12.47

 

Market Price Per Share

$

14.64

 

$

14.18

 

$

12.80

 

Premium / (Discount)

 

(1.88

)%

 

(5.21

)%

 

2.65

%

Outstanding Shares

 

11,027,114

 

 

11,027,114

 

 

10,516,950

 

 
Total Net Investment Income (c)

$

2,455,602

 

$

3,284,123

 

$

3,852,753

 

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)

$

810,150

 

$

8,824,476

 

$

(72,982,236

)

Net Increase/(Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)

$

3,265,752

 

$

12,108,599

 

$

(69,129,483

)

 
Earnings per Common Share Outstanding
Total Net Investment Income (c)

$

0.22

 

$

0.30

 

$

0.37

 

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)

$

0.07

 

$

0.80

 

$

(6.94

)

Net Increase/(Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)

$

0.29

 

$

1.10

 

$

(6.57

)

 
Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (d)

$

(7,572,747

)

$

(6,306,698

)

$

(12,211,752

)

Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment
Income Per Share (d)

$

(0.69

)

$

(0.57

)

$

(1.16

)

 
Loan Outstanding (d)

$

45,000,000

 

$

45,000,000

 

$

60,000,000

 

Reverse Repurchase Agreements (d)

$

7,822,000

 

$

7,637,000

 

$

21,706,000

 

Footnotes:
(a)

The difference between total assets and total net assets is due primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings; total net assets do not include borrowings.

(b)

NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.

(c)

For the quarter indicated.

(d)

As of the period indicated above.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc., a non-diversified, limited term, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company (“Western Asset”), an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials
Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.
Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds


© Business Wire 2021
