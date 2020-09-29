Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc.    MHF

WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.

(MHF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund : Announces Financial Position as of July 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: MHF) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of July 31, 2020.

Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q
July 31, 2020 April 30, 2020 July 31, 2019
Total Net Assets (a)

$ 171,624,193

$ 160,379,791

$ 172,961,213

NAV Per Share of Common Stock (a)

$ 7.93

$ 7.41

$ 8.00

Market Price Per Share

$ 7.34

$ 6.75

$ 7.54

Premium / (Discount)

(7.44)%

(8.91)%

(5.75)%

Outstanding Shares

21,632,934

21,632,934

21,632,934

 
Total Net Investment Income (b)

$ 1,474,616

$ 1,432,100

$ 1,651,661

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)

$ 11,346,827

$ (15,821,009)

$ 2,740,940

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)

$ 12,821,443

$ (14,388,909)

$ 4,392,601

 
Earnings per Common Share Outstanding
Total Net Investment Income (b)

$ 0.07

$ 0.07

$ 0.08

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)

$ 0.52

$ (0.73)

$ 0.13

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)

$ 0.59

$ (0.66)

$ 0.21

 
Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (c)

$ (145,810)

$ (43,386)

$ 355,833

Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income
Per Share (c)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.00)

*

$ 0.02

 

Footnotes:

(a) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.

(b) For the quarter indicated.

(c) As of the date indicated above.

* Amount represents less than $0.01 per share.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, previously a wholly owned-subsidiary of Legg Mason, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc., a diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.
08:10aWESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME : Announces Financial Position as of July 3..
BU
08/18WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws;..
AQ
04/02WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws;..
AQ
03/25WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Sh..
BU
03/25WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME : Announces Financial Position as of Januar..
BU
2019WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws;..
AQ
2019WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME : Announces Financial Position as of July 3..
BU
2019WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME : Portfolio Composition as of June 30, 2019
BU
2019WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME : Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 201..
BU
2019WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME : Announces Financial Position as of Januar..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7,75 M - -
Net income 2019 14,7 M - -
Net Debt 2019 - - -
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
Yield 2019 4,01%
Capitalization 161 M 161 M -
Capi. / Sales 2018 18,6x
Capi. / Sales 2019 21,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard F. Sennett Chief Financial Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Paolo M. Cucchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.-1.85%161
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-24.34%5 963
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-5.17%3 286
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.55%2 413
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-28.58%2 204
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-34.50%1 988
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group