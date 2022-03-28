Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MHF   US95766N1037

WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.

(MHF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2022

03/28/2022 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: MHF) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of January 31, 2022.

                            Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q
January 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 January 31, 2021
Total Net Assets (a)    

 $

          169,905,738

 $

           173,333,831

 $

          176,028,815

NAV Per Share of Common Stock (a) 

 $

                       7.85

 $

                        8.01

 $

                       8.14

Market Price Per Share

 $

                       7.42

 $

                        8.44

 $

                       7.84

Premium / (Discount)      

 

(5.48)%

 

5.37%

 

(3.69)%

Outstanding Shares 

 

21,651,223

 

21,643,670

 

21,632,934

    
Total Net Investment Income (b)

 $

              1,277,125

 $

               1,331,304

 $

              1,445,984

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)

 $

            (3,436,880)

 $

              (4,370,770)

 $

              6,050,174

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)

 $

            (2,159,755)

 $

              (3,039,466)

 $

              7,496,158

 
Earnings per Common Share Outstanding
Total Net Investment Income (b)

 $

                       0.06

 $

                        0.06

 $

                       0.07

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)

 $

                     (0.16)

 $

                       (0.20)

 $

                       0.28

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)

 $

                     (0.10)

 $

                       (0.14)

 $

                       0.35

 
Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (c)

 $

               (217,957)

 $

                 (165,851)

 $

               (172,092)

Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income
Per Share (c)  

 $

                     (0.01)

 $

                       (0.01)

 $

                     (0.01)

Footnotes:

(a) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.
(b) For the quarter indicated.
(c) As of the date indicated above.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc., a diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials
Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.
Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.
08:12aWestern Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of Januar..
BU
2021Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Yea..
CI
2021WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME : Announces Financial Position as of July 31, 2021
BU
2021Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Yea..
CI
2021WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME : Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2021
BU
2020Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Distributions for the Months of..
CI
2020WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME : Announces Financial Position as of July 31, 2020
BU
2020Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Earnings Results for the Quarte..
CI
2020WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in..
AQ
2020Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Yea..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,77 M - -
Net income 2021 8,96 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,31  - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 3,10%
Capitalization 151 M 151 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales 2021 27,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Treasurer & Principal Financial Officer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL HIGH INCOME FUND INC.-13.33%151
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.70%9 975
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.8.17%6 439
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.56%4 477
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-0.89%4 352
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.43%3 244