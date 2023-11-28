Official WESTERN ASSET PREMIER BOND FUND press release
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of September 30, 2023
November 28, 2023 at 08:10 am EST
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE: WEA) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of September 30, 2023.
Current Q
Previous Q
Prior Yr Q
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Total Assets (a)
$
179,642,224
$
182,992,594
$
200,213,041
Total Net Assets (a)
$
128,779,788
$
132,755,793
$
128,687,377
NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b)
$
10.85
$
11.19
$
10.85
Market Price Per Share
$
10.09
$
10.19
$
9.79
Premium / (Discount)
(7.00
)%
(8.94
)%
(9.77
)%
Outstanding Shares
11,865,600
11,865,600
11,865,600
Total Net Investment Income (c)
$
2,239,987
$
2,283,415
$
2,439,252
Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)
$
(3,866,604
)
$
(443,358
)
$
(6,373,712
)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)
$
(1,626,617
)
$
1,840,057
$
(3,934,460
)
Earnings per Common Share Outstanding
Total Net Investment Income (c)
$
0.19
$
0.19
$
0.21
Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)
$
(0.33
)
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.54
)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)
$
(0.14
)
$
0.15
$
(0.33
)
Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (d)
$
1,785,409
$
1,894,810
$
1,578,975
Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income
Per Share (d)
$
0.15
$
0.16
$
0.13
Loan Outstanding (d)
$
47,500,000
$
47,500,000
$
57,500,000
Reverse Repurchase Agreements (d)
$
1,467,423
$
1,485,800
$
12,863,249
Footnotes:
(a) The difference between total assets and total net assets is due primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings, which are included in total assets; total net assets do not include borrowings.
(b) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.
(c) For the quarter indicated.
(d) As of the period indicated above.
This financial data is unaudited.
The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company that invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of debt securities. Its investment adviser is Western Asset Management Company, LLC (“Western Asset”), a subsidiary of Franklin Resources. Western Asset Management Company, LLC has managed the Fund since its inception in 2002.
For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fundâs investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade bonds. The Fund expects to invest substantially all (but at least 80%) of its total managed assets in bonds, including corporate bonds, United States government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities, and at least 65% of its total managed assets in bonds that, at the time of purchase, are of investment grade quality. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total managed assets in bonds of below investment grade quality (junk bonds) at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest in securities or instruments other than bonds and may invest up to 10% of its total managed assets in instruments denominated in currencies other than the United States dollar. The Fundâs investment adviser is Western Asset Management Company, LLC.