Official WESTERN ASSET PREMIER BOND FUND press release

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE: WEA) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of September 30, 2023.

Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Total Assets (a) $ 179,642,224 $ 182,992,594 $ 200,213,041 Total Net Assets (a) $ 128,779,788 $ 132,755,793 $ 128,687,377 NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b) $ 10.85 $ 11.19 $ 10.85 Market Price Per Share $ 10.09 $ 10.19 $ 9.79 Premium / (Discount) (7.00 )% (8.94 )% (9.77 )% Outstanding Shares 11,865,600 11,865,600 11,865,600 Total Net Investment Income (c) $ 2,239,987 $ 2,283,415 $ 2,439,252 Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c) $ (3,866,604 ) $ (443,358 ) $ (6,373,712 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c) $ (1,626,617 ) $ 1,840,057 $ (3,934,460 ) Earnings per Common Share Outstanding Total Net Investment Income (c) $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.21 Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.54 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c) $ (0.14 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.33 ) Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (d) $ 1,785,409 $ 1,894,810 $ 1,578,975 Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income Per Share (d) $ 0.15 $ 0.16 $ 0.13 Loan Outstanding (d) $ 47,500,000 $ 47,500,000 $ 57,500,000 Reverse Repurchase Agreements (d) $ 1,467,423 $ 1,485,800 $ 12,863,249

Footnotes:

(a) The difference between total assets and total net assets is due primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings, which are included in total assets; total net assets do not include borrowings.

(b) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.

(c) For the quarter indicated.

(d) As of the period indicated above.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company that invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of debt securities. Its investment adviser is Western Asset Management Company, LLC (“Western Asset”), a subsidiary of Franklin Resources. Western Asset Management Company, LLC has managed the Fund since its inception in 2002.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231128277618/en/