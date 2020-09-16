Log in
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund : Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of October and November 2020

09/16/2020 | 08:06am EDT

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of October and November 2020.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Payable Date

October

10/23/2020

10/22/2020

11/2/2020

November

11/20/2020

11/19/2020

12/1/2020

Ticker

Fund Name

Month

Amount

 

TYPE

Change from Previous Distribution

PAI

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc.

October

 

$0.04650

 

 

 

Income

 

($0.0035)

 

 

November

 

$0.04650

 

 

 

Income

 

 

WEA

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

October

 

$0.06600

 

 

 

Income

 

-

 

 

November

 

$0.06600

 

 

 

Income

 

 

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Trustees. In early 2021, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, previously a wholly owned-subsidiary of Legg Mason, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

Category: Distribution Related

Source: Franklin Resources Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
