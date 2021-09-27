Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEA   US9576641057

WESTERN ASSET PREMIER BOND FUND

(WEA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund : Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of October and November 2021

09/27/2021 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of October and November 2021.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Payable Date

October

10/22/2021

10/21/2021

11/1/2021

November

11/22/2021

11/19/2021

12/1/2021

Ticker

Fund Name

Month

Amount

 

TYPE

Change from
Previous
Distribution

PAI

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc.

October

$0.04650

Income

-

 

 

November

$0.04650

 

Income

 

WEA

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

October

$0.06600

Income

-

 

 

November

$0.06600

 

Income

 

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Trustees. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

Category: Distribution Related

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds


© Business Wire 2021
All news about WESTERN ASSET PREMIER BOND FUND
11:05aWESTERN ASSET PREMIER BOND FUND : Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distribu..
BU
08/24Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 3..
CI
05/26WESTERN ASSET PREMIER BOND FUND : Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distribu..
BU
05/26Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, A..
CI
05/24WESTERN ASSET PREMIER BOND FUND : Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2021
BU
03/03Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
02/17WESTERN ASSET PREMIER BOND FUND : Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distribu..
BU
2020WESTERN ASSET PREMIER BOND FUND : Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distribu..
BU
2020WESTERN ASSET PREMIER BOND FUND : Announces Financial Position as of September 30, 2020
BU
2020Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Distributions for the Months of December 2020..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12,9 M - -
Net income 2020 11,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 67,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Yield 2020 5,59%
Capitalization 172 M 172 M -
EV / Sales 2019 17,9x
EV / Sales 2020 18,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart WESTERN ASSET PREMIER BOND FUND
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET PREMIER BOND FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Christopher Berarducci Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William E. B. Siart Chairman
Theodore Paul Becker Chief Compliance Officer
Jaynie Miller Studenmund Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN ASSET PREMIER BOND FUND2.12%172
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION18.95%8 957
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.34.84%6 367
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND18.31%4 318
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION47.50%3 105
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.11%2 634