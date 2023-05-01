Advanced search
Western Atlas Resources : Corporate Update

05/01/2023 | 12:58am EDT
Western Atlas Resources Inc.

Suite 1700, Park Place

666 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 2X8

Western Atlas Corporate Update

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA (April 30, 2023) - Western Atlas Resources Inc. ("Western Atlas" or the "Company") (TSXV: WA) announces that Susan Rubin has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective April 30, 2023.

"We are pleased to be welcoming Mrs. Rubin as a director to Western Atlas' Board of Directors. Mrs. Rubin has broad, extensive experience in the natural resources sector, including more than two decades as a senior executive at multiple exploration mining companies. We would also like to thank Miguel de la Campa, who has resigned from the Board of Western Atlas for his professional insight and contributions to the Company over the course of his term and we wish him best of luck in his future endeavors" commented Fabio Capponi, Chief Executive Officer of Western Atlas.

About Western Atlas

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WA. Western Atlas is focused on the acquisition and development of scalable precious metals projects in premier mining jurisdictions. Western Atlas's wholly owned subsidiary, 5530 Nunavut Inc., holds its interests in the Meadowbank project located in Nunavut, Canada.

For further information, please visit our website at www.westernar.com or contact:

Fabio Capponi, Chief Executive Officer

604-256-4777 or info@westernar.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; the receipt of the requisite approvals with respect to the business and operations of the Company. Forward- looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in

1

Western Atlas Resources Inc.

Suite 1700, Park Place

666 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 2X8

Western Atlas's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although Western Atlas believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, Western Atlas disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2

Disclaimer

Western Atlas Resources Inc. published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 04:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
