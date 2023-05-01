Western Atlas Resources : Corporate Update

Western Atlas Resources Inc.

Western Atlas Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA (April 30, 2023) - Western Atlas Resources Inc. ("Western Atlas" or the "Company") (TSXV: WA) announces that Susan Rubin has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective April 30, 2023.

"We are pleased to be welcoming Mrs. Rubin as a director to Western Atlas' Board of Directors. Mrs. Rubin has broad, extensive experience in the natural resources sector, including more than two decades as a senior executive at multiple exploration mining companies. We would also like to thank Miguel de la Campa, who has resigned from the Board of Western Atlas for his professional insight and contributions to the Company over the course of his term and we wish him best of luck in his future endeavors" commented Fabio Capponi, Chief Executive Officer of Western Atlas.

About Western Atlas

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WA. Western Atlas is focused on the acquisition and development of scalable precious metals projects in premier mining jurisdictions. Western Atlas's wholly owned subsidiary, 5530 Nunavut Inc., holds its interests in the Meadowbank project located in Nunavut, Canada.

