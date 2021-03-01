Log in
WESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES INC.

WESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES INC.

(WA)
Western Atlas Resources: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

03/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Western Atlas Resources (TSXV: WA) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Fabio Capponi - Director and CEO will be presenting on March 3rd at 1:20 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Western Atlas Resources
Susan Rubin
(604) 256-4777
srubin@westernar.com
www.westernar.com


© Newsfilecorp 2021
