Western Atlas Resources Inc.

Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2024

1. Introduction

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Western Atlas Resources Inc. and its subsidiaries, (the "Company", "Western Atlas Resources", "Western Atlas", "WA", "we", "us" or "our") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and the audited condensed consolidated statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the related notes contained therein. All financial information in this MD&A has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

This MD&A is current as at May 24, 2024.

General Description of the Business and Corporate Structure

Western Atlas and its subsidiaries are primarily involved in the discovery, acquisition, and development of mineral deposits in premier mining jurisdictions. The address of the Company's registered and records office is 1700 - 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2X8. The Company is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the ticker symbol "WA".

Western Atlas has one wholly owned subsidiary, Western Atlas Holding Corp., which was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Western Atlas Holding Corp. has one wholly owned subsidiary, 5530 Nunavut Inc., which was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act of Nunavut and holds Western Atlas Resources' interest in the Meadowbank mineral properties in Nunavut, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This MD&A contains forward-looking statements and information about the Company which reflect management's expectations regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations (including, without limitation, future production and capital expenditures), performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects (including the timing and development of deposits and the success of exploration activities) and opportunities. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain statements or information in future filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, in news releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company that are not statements of historical fact and may also constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. All statements and information, other than statements or information of historical fact, made by the Company that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements and information, including, but not limited to statements and information preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intends", "plan", "forecast", "budget", "schedule", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words.

Forward looking statements and information involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future performance, achievement or other realities to differ materiality from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements or information and, accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance, achievement or realities. Although the forward-looking statements and information contained in this MD&A reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based