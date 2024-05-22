Western Atlas Resources Inc.

Suite 1700, Park Place

666 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 2X8

Western Atlas Resources shares for debt settlement, additional note loan

agreement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA (May 22, 2024) - Western Atlas Resources Inc. ("Western Atlas" or "WA" or the "Company") (TSXV: WA), announces a shares for debt settlement to settle a CAD$30,000 note loan signed by the Company with its CEO on March 27, 2024. The principal amount of the debt of CAD$30,000 plus accrued interests will be settled by the Company by issuing a total of 2,000,000 Debt Shares, at a deemed issue price of CAD$0.015 per Debt Share, to the Company's CEO (the "Debt Settlement").

The board of directors and management of the Company believe that the shares for debt transaction is in the best interests of the Company as it allows for the going concern of the Company.

The settlement shares are subject to a statutory four-month hold period from the date of issuance expiring on September 22, 2024.

The debt settlement with the Chief Executive Officer is a "related party transaction" under Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The debt settlement with the CEO is exempt from the minority approval and formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the debt, nor the fair market value of the shares issued in settlement of the debt, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The debt settlement remains subject to final acceptance by the TSXV.

The CEO of the Company beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over 13,242,586 common shares ("Common Shares") of Western Atlas, representing approximately 10.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares before the issue of the debt shares. Upon issuing of the debt shares the CEO will beneficially own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over 15,242,586 common shares ("Common Shares") of Western Atlas, representing approximately 12.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares before the issue of the debt shares.

Additional Note Loan Agreement

Also, on May 21, 2024, the Company entered into an unsecured note loan agreement for