Western Bulk Chartering AS announced Kristoffer Sandaker is resigning from the board.
Western Bulk Chartering AS
Equities
WEST
NO0010768096
Marine Freight & Logistics
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|26.4 NOK
|+2.33%
|+2.33%
|+5.60%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+5.60%
|84 M $
|+8.01%
|10 343 M $
|+2.47%
|3 705 M $
|+2.94%
|3 232 M $
|+1.83%
|1 754 M $
|+4.99%
|1 739 M $
|-1.50%
|1 655 M $
|+2.05%
|1 647 M $
|+6.67%
|1 552 M $
|+3.21%
|1 449 M $
