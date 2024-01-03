Western Bulk Chartering AS is a Norway-based company that provides shipping services. The Company is a global operator in the Supramax/Ultramax and Handysize dry bulk shipping market and operates a chartered-in fleet of over 110 vessels. The Company match cargo with vessels under all market conditions; chartering vessels from various vessel owners and transporting cargo for customers worldwide. The Company operates in Norway, Singapore, the United States of America, Dubai, Chile, Sweden and Morocco.