Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021 - Form 6-K

For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
NOTICE TO READER:
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's external auditors. These statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. This notice is being provided in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(unaudited - prepared by management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Note
$
$
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
35,746,903
28,647,190
Short-term investments
3
16,043,254
-
Marketable securities
4
451,040
736,960
Other assets
583,772
677,905
CURRENT ASSETS
52,824,969
30,062,055
Right-of-use assets
5
451,770
-
Exploration and evaluation assets
6
63,222,969
53,748,013
ASSETS
116,499,708
83,810,068
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,755,056
1,181,866
Current portion of lease obligation
5
164,978
-
Flow-through premium liability
7
956,909
1,408
CURRENT LIABILITIES
3,876,943
1,183,274
Lease obligations
5
299,980
-
LIABILITIES
4,176,923
1,183,274
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
8
183,190,992
150,897,421
Contributed surplus
35,203,220
34,617,746
Deficit
(106,071,427
)
(102,888,373
)
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
112,322,785
82,626,794
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
116,499,708
83,810,068
Approved by the Board of Directors
/s/ Ken Williamson
Director
/s/ Klaus Zeitler
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
- 2 -
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(unaudited - prepared by management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Depreciation
38,723
-
64,538
-
Filing and regulatory fees
14,701
8,929
266,684
197,594
Office and administration
93,584
83,034
328,246
254,382
Professional fees
136,659
28,815
320,250
112,360
Share-based payments (note 10, 11)
600,187
164,225
1,006,604
331,078
Shareholder communication and travel
226,213
73,861
587,255
198,837
Wages and benefits (note 11)
320,172
273,699
1,174,404
847,099
CORPORATE EXPENSES
1,430,239
632,563
3,747,981
1,941,350
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
6,589
(4,262
)
2,147
3,547
Interest income
(68,594
)
(440
)
(153,095
)
(6,303
)
Flow-through premium recovery (note 7)
(698,491
)
(30,484
)
(699,899
)
(125,531
)
Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities (note 4)
240,120
(158,400
)
285,920
(187,600
)
LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
909,863
438,977
3,183,054
1,625,463
Basic and diluted loss per share
0.01
0.00
0.02
0.01
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
150,316,560
115,264,262
141,853,645
111,970,399
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
- 3 -
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(unaudited - prepared by management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
$
$
Cash flows provided by (used in)
Note
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss and comprehensive loss
(3,183,054
)
(1,625,463
)
ITEMS NOT AFFECTING CASH
Depreciation
64,538
-
Finance costs
16,531
-
Flow-through premium recovery
(699,899
)
(125,531
)
Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities
285,920
(187,600
)
Share-based payments
1,006,604
331,078
673,694
17,947
NON-CASH WORKING CAPITAL ITEMS
Change in accrued interest
(43,254
)
-
Change in other assets
290,059
(55,530
)
Change in accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to operations
(643,019
)
(30,957
)
(396,214
)
(86,487
)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(2,905,574
)
(1,694,003
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Private placement proceeds
8
33,634,423
6,430,000
Private placement issuance costs
8
(1,560,618
)
(179,147
)
Exercise of stock options
10
1,348,500
806,834
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
33,422,305
7,057,687
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of short-term investments
(16,000,000
)
-
Mineral property expenditures
(7,349,137
)
(4,059,042
)
Lease payments
(67,881
)
-
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(23,417,018
)
(4,059,042
)
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
7,099,713
1,304,642
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning
28,647,190
1,641,721
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - ENDING
35,746,903
2,946,363
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
- 4 -
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(unaudited - prepared by management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Number of
Shares
Share
Capital
Contributed
Surplus
Deficit
Shareholders'
Equity
$
$
$
$
DECEMBER 31, 2019
107,636,001
116,908,713
33,942,501
(100,855,016
)
49,996,198
Private Placement (note 8b)
Gross proceeds
3,000,000
1,950,000
-
-
1,950,000
Issuance costs
-
(104,490
)
-
-
(104,490
)
Allocation of warrant value
-
(351,000
)
351,000
-
-
Private Placement (note 8b)
Gross proceeds
4,000,000
4,480,000
-
-
4,480,000
Flow-through premium (note 7)
-
(40,000
)
-
-
(40,000
)
Issuance costs
-
(74,656
)
-
-
(74,656
)
Exercise of stock options
1,083,334
806,833
-
-
806,833
Transfer of stock option value
-
307,529
(307,529
)
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
388,560
-
388,560
Loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(1,625,463
)
(1,625,463
)
SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
115,719,335
123,882,929
34,374,532
(102,480,479
)
55,776,982
Equity offering (note 8b)
19,828,300
28,751,035
-
-
28,751,035
Equity offering costs
-
(1,803,637
)
-
-
(1,803,637
)
Exercise of stock options
50,000
48,001
-
-
48,001
Transfer of stock option value
-
19,093
(19,093
)
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
262,307
-
262,307
Loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(407,894
)
(407,894
)
DECEMBER 31, 2020
135,597,635
150,897,421
34,617,746
(102,888,373
)
82,626,794
Private Placement (note 8b)
Gross proceeds
11,808,490
25,624,423
-
-
25,624,423
Issuance costs
-
(865,829
)
-
-
(865,829
)
Private Placement (note 8b)
Gross proceeds
2,670,000
8,010,000
-
-
8,010,000
Flow-through premium (note 7)
-
(1,655,400
)
-
-
(1,655,400
)
Issuance costs
-
(694,788
)
-
-
(694,788
)
Exercise of stock options
1,350,000
1,348,500
1,348,500
Transfer of stock option value
-
526,665
(526,665
)
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
1,112,139
-
1,112,139
Loss and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(3,183,054
)
(3,183,054
)
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
151,426,125
183,190,992
35,203,220
(106,071,427
)
112,322,785
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
- 5 -
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
As at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021
(unaudited - prepared by management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
1.NATURE OF OPERATIONS
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (together with its subsidiaries, "Western" or the "Company") is an exploration stage company that is directly engaged in exploration and development of the Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada (the "Casino Project").
The Company is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada. Its head office is located at 1200 - 1166 Alberni Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Company will need to raise additional funds to complete the development of the Casino Project. While Western has been successful in raising sufficient capital to fund its operations in the past, there can be no assurance that it will be able to do so in the future.
COVID-19
In March 2020 the World Health Organization declared coronavirus COVID-19 a global pandemic. The contagious disease outbreak, which has continued to spread, and any related adverse public health developments, has adversely affected workforces, economies and financial markets globally, potentially leading to an economic downturn. It is not possible for the Company to predict the duration or magnitude of the adverse results of the outbreak and its effects on the Company's business or ability to raise funds.
2.BASIS OF PRESENTATION
a.Statement of compliance
These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), including International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the IASB.
The accounting policies and basis of presentation applied in the preparation of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are consistent with those applied and disclosed in the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, except as noted below.
Leases
Leases are recognized as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Company. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance expense. The finance expense is charged to the statements of operations over the lease period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life or the lease term on a straight-line basis.
Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value of lease payments. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease, if that rate can be determined, or the Company's incremental borrowing rate.
- 6 -
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
As at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021
(unaudited - prepared by management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
These financial statements were approved for issue by the Company's board of directors on November 4, 2021.
b.Accounting estimates and judgments
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to exercise judgement in the process of applying its accounting policies and to make estimates that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosures of contingent assets and contingent liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of income and expenses during the year. Actual results could differ from those estimates. Differences may be material.
Judgment is required in assessing whether certain factors would be considered an indicator of impairment for the exploration and evaluation assets. We consider both internal and external information to determine whether there is an indicator of impairment present and accordingly, whether impairment testing is required. Where an impairment test is required, calculating the estimated recoverable amount of the cash generating units for non-current asset impairment tests requires management to make estimates and assumptions with respect to estimated recoverable reserves or resources, estimated future commodity prices, expected future operating and capital costs, and discount rates. Changes in any of the assumptions or estimates used in determining the recoverable amount could impact the impairment analysis. Management did not identify any impairment indicators for the year ended December 31, 2020.
3.SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS
As at September 30, 2021, the Company had $16,000,000 (December 31, 2020 - $nil) invested in Canadian dollar denominated guaranteed investment certificates, including accrued interest of $43,254 (December 31, 2020 - $nil).
4.MARKETABLE SECURITIES
As at September 30, 2021, the Company held marketable securities with an aggregate market value of $451,040 (December 31, 2020 - $736,960), consisting of 2.5 million common shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. with a market value of $425,000 (December 31, 2020 - $700,000) and 168,000 common shares of Granite Creek Copper Ltd. with a market value of $26,040(December 31, 2020 - $36,960).
5.RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET
The Company leases office space under a lease agreement which expires on August 1, 2024. The Company's right-of-use assets and estimated future lease over the remaining term of the lease are:
Right-of-use Asset
Cost
Accumulated Depreciation
Carrying Amount
DECEMBER 31, 2020
-
-
-
Additions
516,308
64,538
451,770
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
516,308
64,538
451,770
- 7 -
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
As at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021
(unaudited - prepared by management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at September 30, 2021, lease payments over the next 12 months total $164,978, with total remaining lease payments over the course of the lease amounting to $299,980.
6.EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS
a.Casino (100% - Yukon, Canada)
The Casino Project is a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Yukon, Canada.
Certain portions of the Casino property remain subject to certain royalties. The surviving royalties and agreements are as follows:
• 2.75% NSR on the claims comprising the Casino project in favour of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ("Osisko Gold") pursuant to the Royalty Assignment and Assumption Agreement dated July 31, 2017 when 8248567 Canada assigned to Osisko Gold all of its rights, title and interest in the 2.75% NSR.
• 5% Net Profits Interest (the "NPI"), as defined in the Casino B Option Agreement, remains in effect on the Casino B Claims and $1 million payment is required to be made to the original optionor within 30 days of achieving a commercial production decision.
• 5% Net Profit Interest Royalty (the "NPI Royalty") on the ANA claims pursuant to the NPI Royalty Agreement dated December 4, 1990 (the "NPI Royalty Agreement") among Big Creek Resources Ltd., Rinsey Mines Ltd., and Renoble Holdings Inc.
b.Exploration and evaluation expenditures
Total
$
DECEMBER 31, 2019
48,375,025
Claims maintenance
25,597
Engineering
168,002
Exploration and camp support
4,693,598
Permitting
128,968
Salary and wages
263,057
Share-based payments
93,766
DECEMBER 31, 2020
53,748,013
Claims maintenance
22,270
Engineering
1,765,852
Exploration and camp support
6,908,699
Permitting
532,995
Salary and wages
139,605
Share-based payments
105,535
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
63,222,969
- 8 -
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
As at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021
(unaudited - prepared by management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
7.FLOW THROUGH PREMIUM LIABILITY
The flow-through premium liability balance as at September 30, 2021 of $956,909 (December 31, 2020 - $1,408) arose in connection with the flow-through share offering the Company completed on July 29, 2021. The reported amount is the remaining balance of the premium from issuing the flow-through shares. The flow-through premium is recognized in the statement of loss based on the amount of qualifying flow-through expenditures incurred by the Company.
The Company is committed to incurring on or before December 31, 2022 qualifying Canadian exploration expenses as defined under the Income Act, Canada ("Qualifying CEE") in the amount of $8,010,000 with respect to the flow-through share financing completed on July 29, 2021. None of the Qualifying CEE will be available to the Company for future deduction from taxable income.
As at September 30, 2021, the Company had incurred $3,379,795 of Qualifying CEE and accordingly, recognized flow-through premium recoveries of $698,491 and $699,899 during the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020 respectively ($30,484 and $125,531 during the three and nine month ended September 30, 2020). As at September 30, 2021 the Company has a remaining commitment to incur Qualifying CEE of $4,630,205.
On June 1, 2020, the Company completed a flow-through share offering and recorded a flow-through premium liability of $40,000 and committed to incur Qualifying CEE in the amount of $4,480,000. As at September 30, 2021, the Company had incurred all committed expenditures and no longer had a flow-through premium liability associated with this flow-through share offering.
8.SHARE CAPITAL
a.Authorized share capital
The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of common shares without par value and an unlimited number of preferred shares without par value.
b.Financing
On July 29, 2021, Western completed a brokered private placement of flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares"). The Company issued a total of 2,670,000 FT Shares at a price of $3.00 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,010,000. Issuance costs related to the private placement totaled $694,788. A flow through premium liability of $1,655,400 was recognized. Refer note 7.
On May 31, 2021, Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") completed a strategic investment in Western by way of a private placement of the Company's common shares. The Company sold 11,808,490 common shares at a price of $2.17 per common for gross proceeds of $25,624,423. The Company incurred $865,829 in costs associated the private placement.
In connection with the strategic investment by Rio Tinto, the Company and Rio Tinto entered into an investor rights agreement, whereby, subject to certain conditions, including time and ownership thresholds, Rio Tinto will have certain rights, including the right to appoint:
•one member to a Casino Project Technical Committee.
•one non-voting observer to attend all meetings of the board of directors of the Company.
•one director of the Company, if Rio Tinto's ownership increases to at least 12.5%.
- 9 -
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
As at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021
(unaudited - prepared by management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
•up to three secondees to the Casino Project.
In addition, Rio Tinto will have a right to participate in future equity issuances to maintain its ownership in the Company and will be provided with a one-time "demand registration right" and "piggy-back registration rights."
Under the investor rights agreement, for a period of 12 months, Rio Tinto has also agreed:
•not to sell, transfer, offer or otherwise dispose of any shares without first notifying the Company.
•to vote any shares in favor of each director nominated by the board of directors of the Company for election by shareholders.
•not to acquire any securities of the Company, subject to certain exceptions.
On November 24, 2020, Western completed an offering of common shares of the Company (the "Offering"). The Company sold 19,828,300 common shares at a price of $1.45 per common share for gross proceeds of $28,751,035. The Company incurred $1,803,636 in costs associated with the Offering.
On June 1, 2020, Western completed a non-brokered private placement of flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares"). The Company issued a total of 4,000,000 FT Shares at a price of $1.12 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,480,000. Issuance costs related to the private placement totaled $74,656. A flow through premium liability of $40,000 was recognized. Refer note 7.
On February 28, 2020, Western issued 3,000,000 units at a price of $0.65 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,950,000. Each unit consisted of one common share and half of a non-transferable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.85 until February 28, 2025. Issuance costs related to the financing totaled $104,490.
The fair value assigned to the warrants was calculated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model and the following inputs and assumptions:
Warrants issued
1,500,000
Exercise price
$
0.85
Market price
$
0.73
Expected term (years)
5.0
Expected share price volatility
61.3%
Average risk-free interest rate
1.07%
Expected dividend yield
-
FAIR VALUE ASSIGNED
$
351,000
- 10 -
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
As at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021
(unaudited - prepared by management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
9.WARRANTS
a.Warrants
A summary of the Company's warrants outstanding, including changes for the periods then ended, is presented below:
Number of warrants
Weighted average exercise price
$
DECEMBER 31, 2019
1,452,533
1.75
Issued
1,500,000
0.85
Expired
(1,452,533
)
1.75
DECEMBER 31, 2020 and SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
1,500,000
0.85
Warrants outstanding are as follows:
Warrant outstanding, by exercise price
Number of warrants
Weighted average
exercise price
Average
remaining
contractual life
$
years
$0.85
1,500,000
0.85
3.42
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
1,500,000
0.85
3.42
10.EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS
The Company has three equity incentive plans consisting of a stock option plan (the "Option Plan"), a restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan") and a deferred share unit plan (the "DSU Plan") (collectively the "Equity Incentive Plans"). Pursuant to the Company's annual general meeting held on June 17, 2021, it was approved that the maximum aggregate number of common shares issuable under the Equity Incentive Plans cannot exceed 10% of the number of common shares issued and outstanding.
a.Stock Options
Under the Option Plan, the exercise price of the stock options must be greater than, or equal to, the market value of the Company's common shares on the last trading day immediately preceding the date of grant. Stock options vest over a two year period from the date of grant unless otherwise determined by the directors. The maximum stock option term is 10 years. At September 30, 2021, the Company could issue an additional 4,555,688 stock options under the terms of the stock option plan.
- 11 -
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
As at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021
(unaudited - prepared by management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
A summary of the Company's stock options outstanding and the changes for the periods then ended, is presented below:
Number of stock options
Weighted average exercise price
$
DECEMBER 31, 2019
6,150,001
0.96
Granted
2,350,000
1.59
Exercised
(1,133,334
)
0.75
Cancelled
(125,000
)
1.66
Forfeited
(66,667
)
0.90
Expired
(100,000
)
0.67
DECEMBER 31, 2020
7,075,000
1.19
Granted
210,000
2.22
Exercised
(1,350,000
)
1.00
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
5,935,000
1.27
During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the average fair market value of Company's share price was $2.06 (December 31, 2020 - $1.23). In relation to stock options, the Company recognized $161,826 and $568,243 during the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively (September 30, 2020 - $164,225 and $331,078 for three and nine months respectively) in the statements of loss and comprehensive loss.
Stock options outstanding are as follows:
Stock options outstanding, by exercise price
Number of Stock options
Weighted average
exercise price
Average
remaining
contractual life
$
years
$0.75 - $0.90
1,925,000
0.87
2.68
$1.11 - $1.20
1,775,000
1.19
1.65
$1.41
200,000
1.41
4.11
$1.66
1,825,000
1.66
3.82
$2.22
210,000
2.22
4.80
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
5,935,000
1.27
2.85
Of the total stock options outstanding, 4,174,993 were vested and exercisable at September 30, 2021. The weighted average exercise price of vested stock options is $1.11 and the average remaining contractual life is 2.38 years
- 12 -
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
As at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021
(unaudited - prepared by management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
b.Share-based payments
The following is a summary of stock options granted by the Company in 2020 and fair value assigned to each grant. The fair value was calculated at the time of grant using the Black-Scholes option pricing model and the following inputs and assumptions.
July 19,
November 9,
July 27,
June 11,
Inputs and assumptions
2021
2020
2020
2020
Stock options granted
210,000
200,000
1,950,000
200,000
Exercise price
$
2.22
$
1.41
$
1.66
$
1.11
Market price
$
2.17
$
1.41
$
1.61
$
1.11
Expected option term (years)
3.0
3.0
3.0
3.0
Expected stock price volatility
62.1$
58.0%
56.6%
49.7%
Average risk-free interest rate
0.57%
0.31%
0.29%
0.27%
Expected forfeiture rate
-
-
-
-
Expected dividend yield
-
-
-
-
FAIR VALUE ASSIGNED
$
186,000
$
109,000
$
1,159,000
$
75,000
c.Restricted Share Units
During the quarter, the Company granted RSUs in accordance with the RSU plan approved in the shareholders meeting. These RSUs vest in three equal tranches: Tranche one - on completion of 12 months from grant date, Tranche two - on completion of eighteen months from the grant date and Tranche three - on completion of twenty-four months from grant date. These RSUs are classified as equity-settled as these awards will be settled by issuing the shares and are valued at the market price of the Company shares on the date of grant. As at September 30, 2021, the Company could issue an additional 2,106,313 RSUs under the RSU Plan. A summary of the Company's RSUs outstanding and the changes for the periods then ended, is presented below:
Number of shares
issued or issuable on
vesting
DECEMBER 31, 2019 and 2020
-
RSUs Granted
239,100
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
239,100
- 13 -
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
As at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021
(unaudited - prepared by management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
In relation to RSUs, the Company recognised $75,971 during the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively (September 30, 2020 - Nil) in the statements of loss and comprehensive loss.
d.Deferred Share Units
Only directors of the Company are eligible for DSUs and each DSU vests immediately and is redeemed upon a director ceasing to be a director of the Company. DSUs are classified as equity-settled as these awards will be settled by issuing the shares and are valued at the market price of the Company shares on the date of grant. As at September 30, 2021, the Company could issue an additional 1,787,511 DSUs under the DSU Plan.
During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company granted 167,000 DSUs to the directors of the Company. In relation to DSUs, the Company recognized $362,390 during the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively (September 30, 2020 - Nil) in the statements of loss and comprehensive loss.
11.KEY MANAGEMENT COMPENSATION
The Company's related parties include its directors and officers, who are the key management of the Company. The remuneration of key management was as follows:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Salaries and director fees
228,294
193,402
963,760
647,753
Share-based payments
550,590
160,936
931,520
309,956
KEY MANAGEMENT COMPENSATION
778,884
354,338
1,895,280
957,709
Share-based payments represent the fair value of stock options previously granted to directors and officers that was recognized in the Company's consolidated financial statements during the years presented above.
During nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company's former Chairman, Dale Corman, received a $300,000 payment related to his retirement.
During the year ended December 31, 2020, a director of the Company was indirectly paid $270,000 for marketing and financial advisory services.
12.SEGMENTED INFORMATION
The Company's operations are in one segment: the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. All interest income is earned in Canada and all assets are held in Canada.
- 14 -
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
As at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021
(unaudited - prepared by management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
13.CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The Company considers capital to be equity attributable to common shareholders, comprised of share capital, contributed surplus, and deficit. It is the Company's objective to safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern so that it can continue to explore and develop mineral resource properties.
The Company monitors its cash position on a regular basis to determine whether sufficient funds are available to meet its short-term and long-term corporate objectives, and makes adjustments to its plans for changes in economic conditions, capital markets and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets.
To maintain its objectives, the Company may attempt to issue new shares, seek debt financing, acquire or dispose of assets or change the timing of its planned exploration and development projects. There is no assurance that these initiatives will be successful.
There was no change in the Company's approach to capital management during the year. Western has no debt and does not pay dividends. The Company is not subject to any externally imposed capital.
14.FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT RISK
The Board of Directors has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Company's risk management framework. The Company has exposure to liquidity, credit, and market risk from the use of financial instruments. Financial instruments consist of cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, marketable securities, certain other assets, and accounts payable and accrued liabilities.
a.Liquidity risk
Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will be unable to meet its financial obligations as they come due. The Company uses cash forecasts to ensure that there is sufficient cash on hand to meet short-term business requirements. Cash is invested in highly liquid investments which are available to discharge obligations when they come due. The Company does not maintain a line of credit.
b.Credit risk
Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to credit risk consist primarily of cash and cash equivalents. These financial instruments are at risk to the extent that the institutions issuing or holding them cannot redeem amounts when they are due or requested. To limit its credit risk, the Company uses a restrictive investment policy. It deposits cash and cash equivalents in Canadian chartered banks and purchases short-term investments that are guaranteed by Canadian governments or Canadian chartered banks. The carrying amount of financial assets recorded in the financial statements, net of any allowance for losses, represents Western's maximum exposure to credit risk.
c.Market risk
The Company is exposed to market risk because of the fluctuating values of its publicly traded marketable securities. The Company has no control over these fluctuations and does not hedge its investments. Marketable securities are adjusted to fair value at each balance sheet date.
- 15 -
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
As at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021
(unaudited - prepared by management)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at September 30, 2021, the carrying amounts of cash and cash equivalents, certain other assets, and accounts payable and accrued liabilities are considered to be reasonable approximations of their fair values due to the short-term nature of these instruments. The fair value of the marketable securities is determined by reference to published price quotations in an active market.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 10:12:20 UTC.