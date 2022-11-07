Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Western Copper and Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRN   CA95805V1085

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

(WRN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-11-04 pm EDT
1.810 CAD    0.00%
01:35aEllis Martin Report : Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Dr. Paul West-Sells Speaks about Rio Tinto's Investment and What It Could Mean
AW
01:32aEllis Martin Report : Western Copper and Gold Corporation's (TOR:WRN) Dr. Paul West-Sells Speaks about Rio Tinto's Investment and What It Could Mean
AQ
11/04Western Copper And Gold : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Dr. Paul West-Sells Speaks about Rio Tinto's Investment and What It Could Mean

11/07/2022 | 01:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dr. Paul West-Sells Speaks about Rio Tinto's Investment and What It Could Mean

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, the President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN). Mr. Martin chats with Dr. West-Sells discussing Rio Pinto's investment in the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. What does this mean for the company potentially in 2023?

The Casino Project hosts approximately 7.6 billion pounds of copper as well as 14.5 million ounces of gold, one of the largest projects of its kind held by a junior mining company.

Major Mining Operator Rio Tinto Canada made a $25.6 million dollar strategic investment to advance the company's Casino Project in the Yukon. What are the implications of this investment?

Dr. West-Sells has over 25 years experience in the mining industry. After obtaining his Ph.D. from the University of British Columbia in Metallurgical Engineering, he worked with BHP, Placer Dome, and Barrick in increasingly senior roles in Research and Development and Project Development. Dr. West-Sells has worked for Western Copper and Gold since 2006.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/D36NBDZ1



About Western Copper and Gold Corporation:

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.



Source:
Western Copper and Gold Corporation



Contact:

Sandy Noyes
Director
Investor Relations
T: +1-604-638-2520
E: snoyes@westerncopperandgold.com
W: www.westerncopperandgold.com

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
01:35aEllis Martin Report : Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Dr. Paul West-Sells Speaks ab..
AW
01:32aEllis Martin Report : Western Copper and Gold Corporation's (TOR:WRN) Dr. Paul West-Sells ..
AQ
11/04Western Copper And Gold : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the thre..
PU
11/03Western Copper : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03Western Copper and Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
10/31Western Copper Says Yukon Board Informs Need to Revise Casino Project's Environmental G..
MT
10/31Western copper and gold provides update on casino assessment process
AQ
10/14Western Copper And Gold : Wrn | recent and upcoming events
PU
10/11Western Copper And Gold : October 2022 Presentation
PU
09/08Western Copper And Gold : September 2022 Technical Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -90,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 274 M 203 M 203 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,81 CAD
Average target price 3,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 65,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul West-Sells President & Chief Executive Officer
Varun Prasad Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Frank Williamson Chairman
Cameron Brown Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth Engquist Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION-9.50%203
BHP GROUP LIMITED17.51%125 901
RIO TINTO PLC2.82%93 129
GLENCORE PLC41.89%79 863
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)87.26%47 419
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-2.14%40 477