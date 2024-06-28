VANCOUVER, B.C. Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN; NYSE American: WRN) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held on June 27, 2024.

A total of 101,875,249 common shares were represented at the AGM, representing 51.92% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date.

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at seven (7) and elected all directors, as follows:

Director Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Robert Chausse 90,608,768 99.84% 165,930 0.16% Tara Christie 82,647,749 90.20% 8,979,661 9.80% Sandeep Singh 91,295,444 99.64% 331,966 0.36% Raymond Threlkeld 90,876,101 98.85% 1,018,642 1.11% Michael Vitton 87,843,574 95.87% 3,783,836 4.13% Bill Williams 83,566,754 91.20% 8,060,656 8.80% Klaus Zeitler 83,576,626 91.21% 8,050,785 8.79%

Shareholders also approved: (i) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to set their remuneration, (ii) unallocated stock options under the Company's stock option plan, (iii) unallocated rights under the Company's deferred share unit plan, (iv) unallocated rights under the Company's restricted share unit plan.

The Company's report of voting results will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), and on the Company's website.

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh

Chief Executive Officer

Western Copper and Gold Corporation