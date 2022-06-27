WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - Form 6-K

Log in
    WRN   CA95805V1085

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

(WRN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-06-27 pm EDT
2.010 CAD   +0.50%
05:01pWestern copper and gold announces voting results from annual shareholders' meeting
AQ
06/09ELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Western Copper and Gold Corporation Commences Exploration and Drilling Program at Casino
AW
06/09ELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TOR:WRN) Commences Exploration and Drilling Program at Casino
AQ
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

06/27/2022
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE MKT: WRN) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 27, 2022.

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at five (5) and elected all directors, as follows:

Director Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Tara Christie 64,325,842 97.70 % 1,515,766 2.30 %
Michael Vitton 65,124,385 98.91 % 717,224 1.09 %
Bill Williams 65,523,917 99.52 % 317,691 0.48 %
Kenneth Williamson 64,824,195 98.45 % 1,017,413 1.55 %
Klaus Zeitler 64,699,314 99.28 % 1,142,295 1.73 %

Shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to set their remuneration.

The Company's report of voting results will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), and on the Company's website.

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/27/c0419.html

%CIK: 0001364125

For further information: Sandy Noyes, Director, Investor Relations, 604.638.2520 or snoyes@westerncopperandgold.com

CO: Western Copper and Gold Corporation

CNW 17:00e 27-JUN-22

Disclaimer

Western Copper and Gold Corporation published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:45:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
