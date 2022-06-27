WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - Form 6-K

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE MKT: WRN) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 27, 2022.

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at five (5) and elected all directors, as follows:

Director Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Tara Christie 64,325,842 97.70 % 1,515,766 2.30 % Michael Vitton 65,124,385 98.91 % 717,224 1.09 % Bill Williams 65,523,917 99.52 % 317,691 0.48 % Kenneth Williamson 64,824,195 98.45 % 1,017,413 1.55 % Klaus Zeitler 64,699,314 99.28 % 1,142,295 1.73 %

Shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to set their remuneration.

The Company's report of voting results will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), and on the Company's website.

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

