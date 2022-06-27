WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : Form 6-K

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
(the "Company")
Annual General Meeting
June 27, 2022
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
The following sets forth a summary of matters voted upon at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on June 27, 2022 (the "Meeting") and the outcome of the vote for each such matter.
1.Based on proxies received and votes conducted by ballot during the Meeting, the following persons were elected as directors of the Company, with a majority of "For" votes, to serve until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company:
|
Director
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Tara Christie
|
64,325,842
|
97.70%
|
1,515,766
|
2.30%
|
Michael Vitton
|
65,124,385
|
98.91%
|
717,224
|
1.09%
|
Bill Williams
|
65,523,917
|
99.52%
|
317,691
|
0.48%
|
Kenneth Williamson
|
64,824,195
|
98.45%
|
1,017,413
|
1.55%
|
Klaus Zeitler
|
64,699,314
|
99.28%
|
1,142,295
|
1.73%
2.Based on proxies received and votes conducted by show of hands during the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at remuneration to be fixed by the directors.
Date: June 27, 2022
