WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : Form 6-K

06/27/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

(the "Company")

Annual General Meeting

June 27, 2022

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations

The following sets forth a summary of matters voted upon at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on June 27, 2022 (the "Meeting") and the outcome of the vote for each such matter.

1.Based on proxies received and votes conducted by ballot during the Meeting, the following persons were elected as directors of the Company, with a majority of "For" votes, to serve until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company:

Director

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Tara Christie

64,325,842

97.70%

1,515,766

2.30%

Michael Vitton

65,124,385

98.91%

717,224

1.09%

Bill Williams

65,523,917

99.52%

317,691

0.48%

Kenneth Williamson

64,824,195

98.45%

1,017,413

1.55%

Klaus Zeitler

64,699,314

99.28%

1,142,295

1.73%

2.Based on proxies received and votes conducted by show of hands during the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Date: June 27, 2022

Disclaimer

Western Copper and Gold Corporation published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:45:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
