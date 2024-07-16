TSX WRN

DEVELOPING

CANADA'S LARGEST

CRITICAL MINERALS

PROJECT

Corporate Presentation July 2024

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

TRADING

Toronto Stock Exchange,

WRN

TOP

Rio Tinto Canada

9.7%

NYSE American

SHAREHOLDERS

July 14, 2024

Fidelity Management & Research

CASH

Cash & Short-Term

4.8%

POSITION

Investments

C$79.4 M

Co. LLC

March 31, 2024

+ Recent Financings*

Board and Senior Management

4.6%

(*pro-forma)

Short/Long Term Debt

$Nil

Mitsubishi Materials

4.1%

SHARE

Share Price

C$1.62

STRUCTURE

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC

2.4%

July 12, 2024

Market Cap

C$320 M

Franklin Advisers, Inc.

2.4%

Issued and Outstanding

196,559,619

(Basic)*

Claret Asset Management Corp.

1.9%

Warrants

1,500,000

Konwave AG

1.8%

Fully Diluted*

207,684,462

Herr Investment Group LLC

0.9%

*Note: See further detail in press releases dated April 29, 2024 and April 30, 2024, filed on www.SEDAR.com.

WRN & CASINO COPPER-GOLDPROJECT

CLEAR INVESTMENT THESIS

  • One of the largest copper-gold projects in Canada
  • Located in the Yukon - emerging mining district
  • New Feasibility Study shows robust economics and long life
  • Strong copper market

CONTINUING TO ADD VALUE

  • Significant resource expansion in 2020
  • PEA released in 2021
  • Feasibility Study released in 2022
  • Strategic investments from Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi
  • Permitting work progressing

STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS

Initial Investment May 2021

C$25.6M May 2021

C$2.3M

Top-up April 2023

C$21.3M

C$6.0M

New rights Nov 2023

C$0.3M

Top-up March 2024

Initial Investment March 2023

C$5.0M

Top-up April 2024

RIO TINTO KEY RIGHTS*

Rio has the right to appoint:

  • A member to Casino Copper-Gold Technical Committee
  • A non-voting observer to attend all meetings of the board
  • One director of the Company, if Rio Tinto's ownership increases to at least 12.5%
  • Three secondees to the Casino Copper-Gold Project

Key Rights expire May 2025*

*Note: Rights expiry also subject to strategic investors maintaining ownership thresholds.

MITSUBISHI KEY RIGHTS*

Mitsubishi has the right to appoint:

  • A member to Casino Copper-Gold Technical and Sustainability Committee
  • One director of the Company, if Mitsubishi's ownership increases to at least 12.5%
  • Right of first negotiation to offtake

Key Rights expire March 2025*

THE WORLD NEEDS A LOT MORE COPPER

COPPER

KEY TO LIMITING CLIMATE CHANGE

  • To keep global warming under 1.5 degrees, annual copper supply needs to grow by more than 12 Mt in the next 10 years - growth only 7 Mt in the past 20 years
  • There are limited copper projects under development
  • Copper inventories are at lowest levels in a decade

12 million tonnes copper equal to over 150 new Casino mines!

supply

5 Year LME Copper Warehouse Stocks Level

demand

Copper Needed in the Transportation Industry

Tonnes Copper

Electric Bus

Hybrid Bus

Electric Car

Plug-in Hybrid Car

Hybrid Car

Conventional Car

China adds a London-sized electric bus fleet every five weeks!

Source: CRU, Kitco, VanEck, Bloomberg.

0

50

100

150

200

250

300

350

Contained Copper (kg)

CASINO COPPER-GOLD AN ATTRACTIVE COPPER/GOLD MINE

Contained

46%

Metal Value Distribution

COPPER

in the M&I Mill Resource

COPPER

GOLD

7.6 Billion lbs

14.8 Million oz

M+I Resources

M+I Resources

+3.1 Billion lbs

+6.3 Million oz

Inferred Resources

Inferred Resources

4%

SILVER

Source: Casino Copper-Gold 2022 Feasibility Study. US$3.60/lb copper, US$1,700/oz gold, US$22/oz silver, and US$14/lb moly.

See "Notes" in Appendix.

34%

GOLD

17%

MOLYBDENUM

CASINO

COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

CASINO COPPER-GOLDDEPOSIT

HEAP LEACH RESERVE

Core Zone

209.6 Million Tonnes @ 0.28 g/t AuEq (P&P)

MILL RESERVE

1.22 Billion Tonnes @ 0.40% CuEq (P&P)

Notes: Looking North, North longitudinal section +6958634.51. Based on Casino Copper-Gold 2022 Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix.

CuEq

Final Pit

1.0

Outline

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.3

0.2

0.1

CORE ZONE GRADES CONFIRMED BY DRILLING

Results confirmed or, in some cases, improved upon historical drilling Casino Copper-Gold Core Zone

800 m X 500 m zone in the centre of the deposit

Primarily breccia geology

Grades significantly higher in this zone as compared to the overall resource grade

DDH21-07

289.6 m 1.01% CuEq from 36.6 m

DDH21-09

65.8 m 2.53% CuEq from 10.6 m

MINERAL RESOURCE - MILL MATERIAL BY NSR CUTOFF (C$)

NSR

Class

Mt

Copper

Gold

Moly

Silver

CuEq

Cog ($/t)

(%)

(g/t)

(%)

(g/t)

(%)

Measured

144.9

0.30

0.38

0.024

2.1

0.64

6.11

Indicated

2,114.2

0.14

0.16

0.015

1.4

0.29

M+I

2,259.0

0.15

0.18

0.016

1.4

0.31

Measured

102.3

0.35

0.46

0.029

2.3

0.77

30

Indicated

328.2

0.26

0.29

0.030

2.2

0.52

M+I

430.5

0.28

0.33

0.029

2.2

Note: See News Release dated November 29, 2021. Resource from Casino Copper-Gold 2022 Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix.

CuEq

1.0

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.3

0.2

0.1

