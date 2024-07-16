Western Copper and Gold Corporation is a Canada-based exploration stage company. The Company is engaged in developing the Casino Project. The Casino Project is a copper-gold mining project in Yukon, Canada. The Casino porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum deposit is located in west central Yukon, in the northwest trending Dawson Range mountains, approximately 300 kilometers (km) northwest of the territorial capital of Whitehorse. The Casino project is located on Crown land administered by the Yukon Government and is within the Selkirk First Nation traditional territory and the Trâondek Hwechin traditional territory lies to the north. The Casino Property lies within the Whitehorse Mining District and consists of approximately 1,136 full and partial Quartz Claims and 55 Placer Claims acquired in accordance with the Yukon Quartz Mining Act. The total area covered by Casino Quartz Claims is approximately 21,126.02 hectares (ha). The total area covered by Casino Placer Claims is 490.34 ha.

Sector Diversified Mining