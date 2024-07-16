TSX WRN
NYSE AMERICAN WRN
DEVELOPING
CANADA'S LARGEST
CRITICAL MINERALS
PROJECT
Corporate Presentation July 2024
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
TRADING
Toronto Stock Exchange,
WRN
TOP
Rio Tinto Canada
9.7%
NYSE American
SHAREHOLDERS
July 14, 2024
Fidelity Management & Research
CASH
Cash & Short-Term
4.8%
POSITION
Investments
C$79.4 M
Co. LLC
March 31, 2024
+ Recent Financings*
Board and Senior Management
4.6%
(*pro-forma)
Short/Long Term Debt
$Nil
Mitsubishi Materials
4.1%
SHARE
Share Price
C$1.62
STRUCTURE
Kopernik Global Investors, LLC
2.4%
July 12, 2024
Market Cap
C$320 M
Franklin Advisers, Inc.
2.4%
Issued and Outstanding
196,559,619
(Basic)*
Claret Asset Management Corp.
1.9%
Warrants
1,500,000
Konwave AG
1.8%
Fully Diluted*
207,684,462
Herr Investment Group LLC
0.9%
*Note: See further detail in press releases dated April 29, 2024 and April 30, 2024, filed on www.SEDAR.com.
WRN & CASINO COPPER-GOLDPROJECT
CLEAR INVESTMENT THESIS
- One of the largest copper-gold projects in Canada
- Located in the Yukon - emerging mining district
- New Feasibility Study shows robust economics and long life
- Strong copper market
CONTINUING TO ADD VALUE
- Significant resource expansion in 2020
- PEA released in 2021
- Feasibility Study released in 2022
- Strategic investments from Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi
- Permitting work progressing
STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS
Initial Investment May 2021
C$25.6M May 2021
C$2.3M
Top-up April 2023
C$21.3M
C$6.0M
New rights Nov 2023
C$0.3M
Top-up March 2024
Initial Investment March 2023
C$5.0M
Top-up April 2024
RIO TINTO KEY RIGHTS*
Rio has the right to appoint:
- A member to Casino Copper-Gold Technical Committee
- A non-voting observer to attend all meetings of the board
- One director of the Company, if Rio Tinto's ownership increases to at least 12.5%
- Three secondees to the Casino Copper-Gold Project
Key Rights expire May 2025*
*Note: Rights expiry also subject to strategic investors maintaining ownership thresholds.
MITSUBISHI KEY RIGHTS*
Mitsubishi has the right to appoint:
- A member to Casino Copper-Gold Technical and Sustainability Committee
- One director of the Company, if Mitsubishi's ownership increases to at least 12.5%
- Right of first negotiation to offtake
Key Rights expire March 2025*
THE WORLD NEEDS A LOT MORE COPPER
COPPER
KEY TO LIMITING CLIMATE CHANGE
- To keep global warming under 1.5 degrees, annual copper supply needs to grow by more than 12 Mt in the next 10 years - growth only 7 Mt in the past 20 years
- There are limited copper projects under development
- Copper inventories are at lowest levels in a decade
12 million tonnes copper equal to over 150 new Casino mines!
supply
5 Year LME Copper Warehouse Stocks Level
demand
Copper Needed in the Transportation Industry
Tonnes Copper
Electric Bus
Hybrid Bus
Electric Car
Plug-in Hybrid Car
Hybrid Car
Conventional Car
China adds a London-sized electric bus fleet every five weeks!
Source: CRU, Kitco, VanEck, Bloomberg.
0
50
100
150
200
250
300
350
Contained Copper (kg)
CASINO COPPER-GOLD AN ATTRACTIVE COPPER/GOLD MINE
Contained
46%
Metal Value Distribution
COPPER
in the M&I Mill Resource
COPPER
GOLD
7.6 Billion lbs
14.8 Million oz
M+I Resources
M+I Resources
+3.1 Billion lbs
+6.3 Million oz
Inferred Resources
Inferred Resources
4%
SILVER
Source: Casino Copper-Gold 2022 Feasibility Study. US$3.60/lb copper, US$1,700/oz gold, US$22/oz silver, and US$14/lb moly.
See "Notes" in Appendix.
34%
GOLD
17%
MOLYBDENUM
CASINO
COPPER-GOLD PROJECT
CASINO COPPER-GOLDDEPOSIT
HEAP LEACH RESERVE
Core Zone
209.6 Million Tonnes @ 0.28 g/t AuEq (P&P)
MILL RESERVE
1.22 Billion Tonnes @ 0.40% CuEq (P&P)
Notes: Looking North, North longitudinal section +6958634.51. Based on Casino Copper-Gold 2022 Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix.
CuEq
Final Pit
1.0
Outline
0.8
0.6
0.4
0.3
0.2
0.1
CORE ZONE GRADES CONFIRMED BY DRILLING
Results confirmed or, in some cases, improved upon historical drilling Casino Copper-Gold Core Zone
800 m X 500 m zone in the centre of the deposit
Primarily breccia geology
Grades significantly higher in this zone as compared to the overall resource grade
DDH21-07
289.6 m 1.01% CuEq from 36.6 m
DDH21-09
65.8 m 2.53% CuEq from 10.6 m
MINERAL RESOURCE - MILL MATERIAL BY NSR CUTOFF (C$)
NSR
Class
Mt
Copper
Gold
Moly
Silver
CuEq
Cog ($/t)
(%)
(g/t)
(%)
(g/t)
(%)
Measured
144.9
0.30
0.38
0.024
2.1
0.64
6.11
Indicated
2,114.2
0.14
0.16
0.015
1.4
0.29
M+I
2,259.0
0.15
0.18
0.016
1.4
0.31
Measured
102.3
0.35
0.46
0.029
2.3
0.77
30
Indicated
328.2
0.26
0.29
0.030
2.2
0.52
M+I
430.5
0.28
0.33
0.029
2.2
Note: See News Release dated November 29, 2021. Resource from Casino Copper-Gold 2022 Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix.
CuEq
1.0
0.8
0.6
0.4
0.3
0.2
0.1
Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Western Copper and Gold Corporation published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.