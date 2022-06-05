Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Western Copper and Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRN   CA95805V1085

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

(WRN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  06/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.120 CAD   -7.42%
05:22pWESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : June 2022 Presentation
PU
05/10WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : May 2022 Presentation
PU
05/05WESTERN COPPER : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Copper and Gold : June 2022 Presentation

06/05/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSX WRN

NYSE AMERICAN WRN

DEVELOPING

CANADA'S PREMIER

COPPER-GOLD MINE

Corporate Presentation June 2022

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information provided in this presentation is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters and developments concerning Western Copper and Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company"). This document should be read in conjunction with all other disclosure documents of the Company. No securities commission or regulatory authority has reviewed the accuracy or adequacy of the information presented herein.

Statements contained in this presentation that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward- looking statements in this presentation include, without limitation, statements regarding mineral reserve and resource estimates, planned exploration and development activities, corporate objectives, the economic prospects of the Company's projects, the Company's future plans or future revenues, and timing of development, or potential expansion or improvements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including, without limitation, with respect to any mineral reserve or resource estimate, the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based, prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, projected capital and operating costs, continued availability of capital and financing, availability of equipment and personnel required for construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund development; changes in general economic conditions or financial markets, changes in prices for the Company's mineral products or increases in input costs; uncertainties

relating to interpretation of drill results and the geological continuity and grade of mineral deposits; that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the exploration and development of the property; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in Canada; technological and operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration and development activities; labor relations matters, and changing foreign exchange rates, all of which are described more fully in the Company's filings with the applicable regulatory agencies. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers/Investors:The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") permits U.S. mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce.

We use certain terms in this presentation, such as "measured", "indicated", and "inferred" "resources", that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in the Company's Form 40-F, which may be obtained from the Company or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

TSX | NYSE AMERICAN | WRN 2

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

TRADING

Toronto Stock Exchange,

WRN

NYSE American

CASH

Cash & Short-Term

C$43.2 M

POSITION

Investments

March 31, 2022

Short/Long Term Debt

$Nil

SHARE

Share Price

C$2.13

STRUCTURE

May 26, 2022

Market Cap

C$323 M

Issued and Outstanding

151,451,125

(Basic)

Warrants

1,500,000

Fully Diluted

162,096,348

TOP

Rio Tinto Canada

7.8%

SHAREHOLDERS

May 2022

Fidelity Management &

5.3%

Research Co. LLC

Board and Senior

4.6%

Management

Franklin Advisers, Inc.

3.1%

Claret Asset Management

2.4%

Corp.

Kopernik Global Investors,

2.4%

LLC

ROYALTY

(Osisko Gold

Net Smelter Return (NSR)

2.75%

Royalties)

TSX | NYSE AMERICAN | WRN 3

WRN & CASINO COPPER-GOLDPROJECT

CLEAR INVESTMENT THESIS

  • Strongest copper market in the past decade
  • One of the largest copper-gold projects in Canada
  • Located in the Yukon - new emerging mining district
  • New PEA shows robust economics and long life
  • Strategic investment from Rio Tinto strengthens credibility

CONTINUING TO ADD VALUE

  • Significant resource expansion in 2020
  • PEA released in 2021
  • Launched Feasibility Study, expected Q2-2022
  • Permitting work initiated

TSX | NYSE AMERICAN | WRN 4

RIO TINTO STRATEGIC INVESTMENT

C$25.6M

&

RIO TINTO OWNERSHIP

~ 8.0%

STRATEGIC

OF WESTERN'S

INVESTMENT

OUTSTANDING

COMMON SHARES

The investment is an opportunity

The Scope of Work is defined and

for Rio Tinto to better understand the potential

performed in partnership with Rio,

of the Casino Copper-Gold Project, through

focusing on the technical, regulatory,

an agreed upon Scope of Work.

and community aspects of the project.

TERMS*

Rio has the right to appoint:

  • A member to Casino Copper-Gold Technical Committee
  • A non-voting observer to attend all meetings of the board
  • One director of the Company, if Rio Tinto's ownership increases to at least 12.5%
  • Three secondees to the Casino Copper-Gold Project

*Note: See further detail in press release dated May 17, 2021, filed on www.SEDAR.com

Rio has the right to maintain ownership

Rio agrees not to dispose of any shares and to vote in favour of director nominations

Rio agrees to not acquire any securities

of the Company, subject to certain exceptions

TSX | NYSE AMERICAN | WRN 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Western Copper and Gold Corporation published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 21:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
05:22pWESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : June 2022 Presentation
PU
05/10WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : May 2022 Presentation
PU
05/05WESTERN COPPER : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05Western Copper and Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
05/04WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : Wrn | recent and upcoming events
PU
04/25WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : April 2022 Presentation
PU
04/22White Gold Corp. Identifies Significant Copper, Gold and Other Multi-Element Soil Geoch..
AQ
03/28WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : March 2022 Corporate Presentation
PU
03/28ELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Additional Positive Drill Results..
AQ
03/25WESTERN COPPER : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -106x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 321 M 255 M 255 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,12 CAD
Average target price 3,85 CAD
Spread / Average Target 81,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul West-Sells President & Chief Executive Officer
Varun Prasad Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Frank Williamson Chairman
Cameron Brown Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth Engquist Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION6.00%255
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.67%170 762
RIO TINTO PLC17.70%120 955
GLENCORE PLC39.67%85 434
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.65%58 467
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.77%39 664