Western Copper and Gold : June 2022 Presentation

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information provided in this presentation is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters and developments concerning Western Copper and Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company"). This document should be read in conjunction with all other disclosure documents of the Company. No securities commission or regulatory authority has reviewed the accuracy or adequacy of the information presented herein.

Statements contained in this presentation that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward- looking statements in this presentation include, without limitation, statements regarding mineral reserve and resource estimates, planned exploration and development activities, corporate objectives, the economic prospects of the Company's projects, the Company's future plans or future revenues, and timing of development, or potential expansion or improvements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including, without limitation, with respect to any mineral reserve or resource estimate, the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based, prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, projected capital and operating costs, continued availability of capital and financing, availability of equipment and personnel required for construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund development; changes in general economic conditions or financial markets, changes in prices for the Company's mineral products or increases in input costs; uncertainties