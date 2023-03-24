Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Western Copper and Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRN   CA95805V1085

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

(WRN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-23 pm EDT
2.370 CAD   +2.16%
06:52aWestern Copper And Gold : March 2023 Presentation
PU
06:38aWestern Copper and Gold Brief: Announcing Strategic Investment By Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
MT
06:31aWestern copper and gold announces strategic investment by mitsubishi materials corporation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Copper and Gold : March 2023 Presentation

03/24/2023 | 06:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSX WRN

NYSE AMERICAN WRN

DEVELOPING

CANADA'S PREMIER

COPPER-GOLD MINE

Corporate Presentation March 2023

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information provided in this presentation is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters and developments concerning Western Copper and Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company"). This document should be read in conjunction with all other disclosure documents of the Company. No securities commission or regulatory authority has reviewed the accuracy or adequacy of the information presented herein.

Statements contained in this presentation that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward- looking statements in this presentation include, without limitation, statements regarding mineral reserve and resource estimates, planned exploration and development activities, corporate objectives, the economic prospects of the Company's projects, the Company's future plans or future revenues, and timing of development, or potential expansion or improvements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including, without limitation, with respect to any mineral reserve or resource estimate, the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based, prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, projected capital and operating costs, continued availability of capital and financing, availability of equipment and personnel required for construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund development; changes in general economic conditions or financial markets, changes in prices for the Company's mineral products or increases in input costs; uncertainties

relating to interpretation of drill results and the geological continuity and grade of mineral deposits; that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the exploration and development of the property; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in Canada; technological and operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration and development activities; labor relations matters, and changing foreign exchange rates, all of which are described more fully in the Company's filings with the applicable regulatory agencies. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers/Investors:The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") permits U.S. mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce.

We use certain terms in this presentation, such as "measured", "indicated", and "inferred" "resources", that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in the Company's Form 40-F, which may be obtained from the Company or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

TSX | NYSE AMERICAN | WRN 2

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

TRADING

Toronto Stock Exchange,

WRN

NYSE American

CASH

Cash & Short-Term

Investments

C$46.3 M

POSITION

Dec 31, 2022

+ Strategic Investments*

(*pro-forma)

Short/Long Term Debt

$Nil

SHARE

Share Price

C$2.37

STRUCTURE

March 23, 2023

Market Cap

C$359 M

Issued and Outstanding

152,857,597

(Basic)

Warrants

1,500,000

Fully Diluted

162,046,348

TOP

Rio Tinto Canada

7.8%

SHAREHOLDERS

March 2023

(*pro-forma)

Mitsubishi Materials

5.0%

Fidelity Management & Research

4.9%

Co. LLC

Board and Senior Management

4.3%

Franklin Advisers, Inc.

2.9%

Claret Asset Management Corp.

2.3%

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC

2.2%

ROYALTY

(Osisko Gold Royalties)

Net Smelter Return (NSR)

2.75%

*Note: See further detail in press release Mar 24, 2023, filed on www.SEDAR.com. Closing on or about April 14, 2023.

TSX | NYSE AMERICAN | WRN 3

WRN & CASINO COPPER-GOLDPROJECT

CLEAR INVESTMENT THESIS

  • One of the largest copper-gold projects in Canada
  • Located in the Yukon - emerging mining district
  • New Feasibility Study shows robust economics and long life
  • Strong copper market

CONTINUING TO ADD VALUE

  • Significant resource expansion in 2020
  • PEA released in 2021
  • Feasibility Study released in 2022
  • Strategic investments from Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi
  • Permitting work progressing

TSX | NYSE AMERICAN | WRN 4

STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS

C$25.6M

C$21.3M

RIO TINTO OWNERSHIP

MITSUBISHI OWNERSHIP

~ 8.0%*

~ 5.0%

OF WESTERN'S

OF WESTERN'S

OUTSTANDING

OUTSTANDING

Rio Tinto invested May 2021

Mitsubishi invested March 2023

COMMON SHARES

COMMON SHARES

RIO TINTO KEY RIGHTS*

MITSUBISHI KEY RIGHTS*

Rio has the right to appoint:

  • A member to Casino Copper-Gold Technical Committee
  • A non-voting observer to attend all meetings of the board
  • One director of the Company, if Rio Tinto's ownership increases to at least 12.5%
  • Three secondees to the Casino Copper-Gold Project
    Key Rights expire November 2023*

Mitsubishi has the right to appoint:

  • A member to Casino Copper-Gold Technical and Sustainability Committee
  • One director of the Company, if Mitsubishi's ownership increases to at least 12.5%
  • Right of first negotiation to offtake

Key Rights expire March 2025*

*Note: See further detail in press release dated May 17, 2021, Nov 23, 2022, and Mar 24, 2023, filed on www.SEDAR.com. Rights expiry also subject to strategic investors

TSX | NYSE AMERICAN | WRN 5

maintaining ownership thresholds.

Disclaimer

Western Copper and Gold Corporation published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 10:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
06:52aWestern Copper And Gold : March 2023 Presentation
PU
06:38aWestern Copper and Gold Brief: Announcing Strategic Invest..
MT
06:31aWestern copper and gold announces strategic investment by mitsubishi materials corporat..
AQ
03/23Western copper and gold files form 40-f and annual filings
AQ
02/24White Gold Corp. Intersects Gold Mineralization in Widely Spaced Step Out Holes at Ryan..
AQ
02/22Wrn recent and upcoming events
AQ
02/21Western Copper And Gold : February 2023 Presentation
PU
02/06Ellis Martin Report : Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Project to have Signif..
AW
02/06Ellis Martin Report : Western Copper and Gold Corporation's (TOR:WRN) Casino Project to ha..
AQ
02/03Western Copper And Gold : January 2023 Technical Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 359 M 263 M 263 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 23,5x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,37 CAD
Average target price 3,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
Managers and Directors
Paul West-Sells President & Chief Executive Officer
Varun Prasad Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Frank Williamson Chairman
Cameron Brown Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth Engquist Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION-1.66%263
BHP GROUP LIMITED-4.65%148 148
RIO TINTO PLC-8.80%109 932
GLENCORE PLC-18.25%69 833
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.63%41 339
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-20.08%38 671
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer