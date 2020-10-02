Log in
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION    WRN

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

(WRN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/02 04:00:00 pm
1.48 CAD   -5.73%
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : September 2020 Corporate Presentation
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : TMX Group, Western Copper and Gold, C-Suite at The Open
Western Copper and Gold : September 2020 Technical Presentation

10/02/2020

SEPTEMBER 2020 - TECHNICAL PRESENTATION

TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information provided in this presentation is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters and developments concerning Western Copper and Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company"). This document should be read in conjunction with all other disclosure documents of the Company. No securities commission or regulatory authority has reviewed the accuracy or adequacy of the information presented herein.

Statements contained in this presentation that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, without limitation, statements regarding mineral reserve and resource estimates, planned exploration and development activities, corporate objectives, the economic prospects of the Company's projects, the Company's future plans or future revenues, and timing of development, or potential expansion or improvements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including, without limitation, with respect to any mineral reserve or resource estimate, the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based, prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, projected capital and operating costs, continued availability of capital and financing, availability of equipment and personnel required for construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund development; changes in general economic conditions or financial markets, changes in prices for the Company's mineral products or increases in input costs; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geological continuity and grade of mineral deposits; that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the exploration and development of the property; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in Canada; technological and operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration and development activities; labor relations matters, and changing foreign exchange rates, all of which are described more fully in the Company's filings with the applicable regulatory agencies. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers/Investors:The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") permits U.S. mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce.

We use certain terms in this presentation, such as "measured", "indicated", and "inferred" "resources", that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in the Company's Form 40-F, which may be obtained from the Company or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

2

CLEAN AND TIGHTLY-HELD OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE

TRADING

Toronto Stock Exchange

TSX: WRN

NYSE American Stock Exchange

NYSE American: WRN

CASH POSITION

Cash & Short Term Investments

C$ 5.9 million

June 30, 2020

Short/Long Term Debt

$Nil

SHARE STRUCTURE

Share Price

C$ 1.65

August 21, 2020

Market Cap

C$ 190

Common Shares

115,286,002

Options

7,741,667

Warrants

1,500,000

Fully Diluted

124,527,669

COMMON SHARES

Management & Board

12%

July, 2020 (*estimate)

Private HNW Investors*

48%

Institutional Investors

10%

Other

30%

Net Smelter Return (NSR)

2.75%

TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

3

WRN AND THE CASINO DEPOSIT

ALASKA YUKON

CASINO

PROJECT

Whitehorse

Skagway

B.C

Vancouver

TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN

SIGNIFICANT COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT

  • Feasibility Study indicating robust project
  • New increased resource
  • Drilling in progress on new gold zone, new copper-gold porphyry and recent acquisition

COMING ONLINE AT THE RIGHT TIME

  • Copper deficits projected
  • Gold prices at all time highs
    CLEAR PATH FORWARD
  • Continue developing gold and copper exploration targets
  • Work towards an updated Feasibility

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Western Copper and Gold Corporation published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 21:59:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 181 M 136 M 136 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 89,9%
