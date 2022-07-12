Log in
    WRN   CA95805V1085

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

(WRN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
1.770 CAD   -0.56%
08:24aWESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : Wrn | recent and upcoming events
PU
07/11ELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Western Copper and Gold Corporation Completes Feasibility Study at Casino Project in Canada's Yukon Territory
AW
07/11ELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TOR:WRN) Completes Feasibility Study at Casino Project in Canada's Yukon Territory
AQ
Western Copper and Gold : WRN | RECENT AND UPCOMING EVENTS

07/12/2022 | 08:24am EDT
WRN has participated in several events engaging with new and existing shareholders and providing updates on company developments.

President & CEO, Paul West-Sells held several interviews recently to discuss advancements with the Casino Copper-Gold Project, including the recently released Feasibility Study as well as the partnership with Rio Tinto. Click the interviews below for the replays:

The second quarter of 2022 was very active for Western Copper and Gold, hosting 1x1s and corporate presentations at several in person conferences; including:

  • June 20-24 Casino Property Tour hosted by YMA in Yukon
  • June 13-15 PDAC 2022 in Toronto
  • June 9-10 RBC Global Mining and Materials Conference in New York
  • June 6-7 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York
  • May 17-18 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference in Vancouver
  • May 15-17 Canaccord Genuity Global Metals and Mining Conference in Palm Desert
  • May 10 webinar hosted by Amvest Capital

The third quarter is expected to be another active one for WRN with the following events planned, click the event for additional details:

RECENT WRN NEWS…

June 28 - Western Copper and Gold Announces Positive Feasibility on Casino

June 27 - Western Copper and Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders' Meeting

June 6 - Western Copper and Gold Commences Exploration and Drilling Program at Casino

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

Visit the WRN website for our updated corporate presentation.

We are always happy to connect to update you on advancements and activities related to the Casino Copper-Gold Project. Feel free to contact us directly.

Sandy Noyes

Director, Investor Relations

604.638.2520

snoyes@westerncopperandgold.com

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

Disclaimer

Western Copper and Gold Corporation published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 12:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
