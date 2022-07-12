Western Copper and Gold : WRN | RECENT AND UPCOMING EVENTS

WRN has participated in several events engaging with new and existing shareholders and providing updates on company developments.

President & CEO, Paul West-Sells held several interviews recently to discuss advancements with the Casino Copper-Gold Project, including the recently released Feasibility Study as well as the partnership with Rio Tinto. Click the interviews below for the replays:

The second quarter of 2022 was very active for Western Copper and Gold, hosting 1x1s and corporate presentations at several in person conferences; including:

June 20-24 Casino Property Tour hosted by YMA in Yukon

June 13-15 PDAC 2022 in Toronto

June 9-10 RBC Global Mining and Materials Conference in New York

June 6-7 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York

May 17-18 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference in Vancouver

May 15-17 Canaccord Genuity Global Metals and Mining Conference in Palm Desert

May 10 webinar hosted by Amvest Capital

The third quarter is expected to be another active one for WRN with the following events planned, click the event for additional details:

RECENT WRN NEWS…

June 28 - Western Copper and Gold Announces Positive Feasibility on Casino

June 27 - Western Copper and Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders' Meeting

June 6 - Western Copper and Gold Commences Exploration and Drilling Program at Casino

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

