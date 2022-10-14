Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Western Copper and Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRN   CA95805V1085

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

(WRN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:26 2022-10-14 am EDT
1.790 CAD   -1.65%
10:23aWestern Copper And Gold : Wrn | recent and upcoming events
PU
10/11Western Copper And Gold : October 2022 Presentation
PU
09/08Western Copper And Gold : September 2022 Technical Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Copper and Gold : WRN | RECENT AND UPCOMING EVENTS

10/14/2022 | 10:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WRN has participated in several events engaging with new and existing shareholders and providing updates on Company developments.

President & CEO, Paul West-Sells held several interviews recently to discuss advancements with the Casino Copper-Gold Project, including the partnership with Rio Tinto and highlights from the Feasibility Study (issued in June 2022). Click the interviews below for the replays:

The third quarter of 2022 was active for Western Copper and Gold, hosting 1x1s and corporate presentations at several in person conferences; including:

Our COO, Ken Engquist, will be presenting at the New Orleans Investment Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana this week. Please stop by our booth from October 12-15.

Our CEO, Paul West-Sells, is attending the LME Week in London, United Kingdom from October 24-28 .

RECENT WRN NEWS…

August 17 - Former Western Copper and Gold Chairman Dale Corman to be Inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame

Check out the highlights and tribute videos on the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame's YouTube channe l. Follow this link to view Dale's video.

August 9 - Western Copper and Gold Files Feasibility Study on Casino Project

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

Visit the WRN website for our updated corporate presentation.

We are always happy to connect to update you on advancements and activities related to the Casino Copper-Gold Project. Feel free to contact us directly.

Sandy Noyes

Director, Investor Relations

604.638.2520

snoyes@westerncopperandgold.com

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

Disclaimer

Western Copper and Gold Corporation published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 14:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
10:23aWestern Copper And Gold : Wrn | recent and upcoming events
PU
10/11Western Copper And Gold : October 2022 Presentation
PU
09/08Western Copper And Gold : September 2022 Technical Presentation
PU
09/06Western Copper And Gold : September 2022 Presentation
PU
08/31HC Wainwright Adjusts Western Copper and Gold's Price Target to $2.50 From $4.75, Maint..
MT
08/17FORMER WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CHAIRMAN DALE CORMAN TO BE INDUCTED INTO THE CANADIAN MI..
AQ
08/17Western Copper And Gold : FORMER WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CHAIRMAN DALE CORMAN TO BE INDUCT..
PU
08/17Former western copper and gold chairman dale corman to be inducted into the canadian mi..
AQ
08/10WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FEASIBILITY STUDY ON CASINO PROJECT - Western Copper Corp
AQ
08/09Western copper and gold files feasibility study on casino project
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -91,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 276 M 200 M 200 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,82 CAD
Average target price 3,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 78,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul West-Sells President & Chief Executive Officer
Varun Prasad Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Frank Williamson Chairman
Cameron Brown Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth Engquist Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION-9.00%200
BHP GROUP LIMITED19.55%124 361
RIO TINTO PLC-0.29%91 125
GLENCORE PLC30.23%71 547
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)84.97%47 557
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.17%36 395