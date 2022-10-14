Western Copper and Gold : WRN | RECENT AND UPCOMING EVENTS

WRN has participated in several events engaging with new and existing shareholders and providing updates on Company developments.

President & CEO, Paul West-Sells held several interviews recently to discuss advancements with the Casino Copper-Gold Project, including the partnership with Rio Tinto and highlights from the Feasibility Study (issued in June 2022). Click the interviews below for the replays:

The third quarter of 2022 was active for Western Copper and Gold, hosting 1x1s and corporate presentations at several in person conferences; including:

Our COO, Ken Engquist, will be presenting at the New Orleans Investment Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana this week. Please stop by our booth from October 12-15.

Our CEO, Paul West-Sells, is attending the LME Week in London, United Kingdom from October 24-28 .

RECENT WRN NEWS…

August 17 - Former Western Copper and Gold Chairman Dale Corman to be Inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame

Check out the highlights and tribute videos on the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame's YouTube channe l. Follow this link to view Dale's video.

August 9 - Western Copper and Gold Files Feasibility Study on Casino Project

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

Visit the WRN website for our updated corporate presentation.

We are always happy to connect to update you on advancements and activities related to the Casino Copper-Gold Project. Feel free to contact us directly.

Sandy Noyes

Director, Investor Relations

604.638.2520

snoyes@westerncopperandgold.com

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.