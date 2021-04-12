Log in
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION    WRN

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

(WRN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/12 03:59:57 pm
1.59 CAD   +0.63%
Western Copper and Gold : April 2021 Presentation

04/12/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
APRIL 2021

TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information provided in this presentation is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters and developments concerning Western Copper and Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company"). This document should be read in conjunction with all other disclosure documents of the Company. No securities commission or regulatory authority has reviewed the accuracy or adequacy of the information presented herein.

Statements contained in this presentation that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, without limitation, statements regarding mineral reserve and resource estimates, planned exploration and development activities, corporate objectives, the economic prospects of the Company's projects, the Company's future plans or future revenues, and timing of development, or potential expansion or improvements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including, without limitation, with respect to any mineral reserve or resource estimate, the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based, prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, projected capital and operating costs, continued availability of capital and financing, availability of equipment and personnel required for construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund development; changes in general economic conditions or financial markets, changes in prices for the Company's mineral products or increases in input costs; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geological continuity and grade of mineral deposits; that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the exploration and development of the property; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in Canada; technological and operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration and development activities; labor relations matters, and changing foreign exchange rates, all of which are described more fully in the Company's filings with the applicable regulatory agencies. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers/Investors:The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") permits U.S. mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce.

We use certain terms in this presentation, such as "measured", "indicated", and "inferred" "resources", that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in the Company's Form 40-F, which may be obtained from the Company or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

2

CLEAN AND TIGHTLY-HELD OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE

TRADING

Toronto Stock Exchange, NYSE American

WRN

CASH POSITION

Cash & Short Term Investments

C$ 28.6 million

December 31, 2020

Short/Long Term Debt

$Nil

SHARE STRUCTURE

Share Price

C$ 1.58

April 6, 2021

Market Cap

C$ 215M

Common Shares

135,797,635

Options

6,875,000

Warrants

1,500,000

Fully Diluted

144,172,635

TOP SHAREHOLDERS

Fidelity Management & Research Co. LLC

5.5%

April 2021

Dale Corman, Executive Chairman

5.4%

Michael Vitton, Director

5.0%

Claret Asset Management Corp.

2.7%

Franklin Advisers, Inc.

2.4%

Kopernik Global Investors LLC

1.9%

ROYALTY (OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES)

Net Smelter Return (NSR)

2.75%

TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

3

WRN AND THE CASINO DEPOSIT

ALASKA YUKON

CASINO

PROJECT

Whitehorse

Skagway

B.C

Vancouver

SIGNIFICANT COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

  • One of the largest copper-gold projects in Canada
  • New increased resource
  • Straightforward project - open pit, standard flowsheets, good infrastructure

LOCATED IN THE RIGHT PLACE

  • Yukon, Canada - a new emerging mining district
  • Straightforward permitting process

CONTINUING TO ADD VALUE

  • History of derisking and value creation
  • Recent exploration expanded northern extent of mineralization and further delineated core zone
  • PEA underway, scheduled completion Q2-2021

TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

4

SIGNIFICANT COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Western Copper and Gold Corporation published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 21:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 215 M 171 M 171 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Western Copper and Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,50 CAD
Last Close Price 1,58 CAD
Spread / Highest target 58,2%
Spread / Average Target 58,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul West-Sells President & Chief Executive Officer
Varun Prasad Chief Financial Officer
Francis Dale Corman Executive Chairman
Klaus M. Zeitler Independent Director
Tara M. Christie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION0.64%171
BHP GROUP8.84%104 797
RIO TINTO PLC3.53%58 706
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.16%52 409
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.74%39 224
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)39.01%18 704
