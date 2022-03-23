Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Western Digital
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDC   US9581021055

WESTERN DIGITAL

(WDC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

HOLD THE DATE: Western Digital to Host its 2022 Investor Day on May 10, 2022

03/23/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC) today announced that it will host its 2022 Investor Day on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

The 2022 Investor Day will be held in-person at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco. Western Digital’s CEO David Goeckeler and other senior executives will discuss the company’s long-term strategy with a question and answer session following the presentations. A live webcast of the event will also be available on the Investor Relations website, including a replay after the conclusion of the event.

In addition, Western Digital will hold its “What’s Next” Media & Industry Analyst Day on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the same location. The company will introduce new products across its broad portfolio of storage solutions – from cloud to enterprise to consumer. A live webcast of the event will also be available, including a replay after the conclusion of the event.

Registration and schedule details for both events will be available at a later date.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, SanDisk®, and WD® brands.

© 2022 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 829 M - -
Net income 2022 1 791 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 561 M 15 561 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 65 600
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends WESTERN DIGITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 49,73 $
Average target price 71,96 $
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David V. Goeckeler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wissam Georges Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew E. Massengill Co-Chief Operating Officer
Srinivasan Sivaram President-Technology & Strategy
Martin I. Cole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
