  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Western Digital
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDC   US9581021055

WESTERN DIGITAL

(WDC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-12 pm EDT
33.03 USD   +1.47%
Exclusive-Kioxia, Western Digital speed up merger talks as memory chip demand slumps -sources
RE
01:05aCurrent merger plan calls for merged entity to be owne…
RE
01:05aWestern digital business split to precede kioxia merge…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

WESTERN DIGITAL BUSINESS SPLIT TO PRECEDE KIOXIA MERGE…

05/15/2023 | 01:05am EDT
EXCLUSIVE-WESTERN DIGITAL BUSINESS SPLIT TO PRECEDE KIOXIA MERGER -SOURCE


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 165 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 745 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,08x
Yield 2023 0,02%
Capitalization 10 547 M 10 547 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
EV / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart WESTERN DIGITAL
Duration : Period :
Western Digital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN DIGITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 33,03 $
Average target price 44,63 $
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David V. Goeckeler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wissam Georges Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew E. Massengill Co-Chief Operating Officer
Srinivasan Sivaram President-Technology & Strategy
Tiang Yew Tan Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN DIGITAL4.69%10 547
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.11.29%32 669
HP INC.9.38%28 476
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-13.66%17 922
NETAPP, INC.5.13%13 506
QUANTA COMPUTER INC.40.39%12 687
