Summary
WDC
US9581021055
WESTERN DIGITAL
(WDC)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00:00 2023-05-08 pm EDT
34.18
USD
+2.18%
05:04p
Western digital corp exec - expect flash bit shipment growth to…
RE
05:04p
Western digital corp exec - expect flash revenue to decrease seq…
RE
05:03p
Western digital corp exec - expect hdd revenue to decrease seque…
RE
WESTERN DIGITAL CORP EXEC - BEGINNING TO EXPERIENCE IMPROVED DEM…
05/08/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
WESTERN DIGITAL CORP EXEC - BEGINNING TO EXPERIENCE IMPROVED DEMAND AT CERTAIN CUSTOMERS IN CHINA
© Reuters 2023
All news about WESTERN DIGITAL
05:04p
Western digital corp exec - expect flash bit shipment growth to…
RE
05:04p
Western digital corp exec - expect flash revenue to decrease seq…
RE
05:03p
Western digital corp exec - expect hdd revenue to decrease seque…
RE
05:02p
Western digital corp exec - gaming will remain strong while ente…
RE
05:01p
Western digital corp exec - pc oems have emerged from inventory…
RE
05:01p
Western digital corp exec - in flash seeing signs of stabilizati…
RE
05:01p
Western digital corp exec - beginning to experience improved dem…
RE
04:59p
Western digital corp exec - in q4 overall demand in hard drives…
RE
04:57p
Western digital corp says during q3 saw signs of demand stabiliz…
RE
04:49p
Western Digital Corp sees weak fourth quarter on slower recovery for memory chips
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTERN DIGITAL
05/05
Fitch Affirms Seagate at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative
AQ
04/24
UBS Cuts Western Digital's Price Target to $35 From $38, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/08
Fitch Revises Seagate's Outlook to Negative; Affirms 'BB+' Ratings
AQ
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
12 376 M
-
-
Net income 2023
-1 634 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
5 820 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-6,68x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
10 682 M
10 682 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
1,33x
EV / Sales 2024
1,22x
Nbr of Employees
65 000
Free-Float
99,2%
More Financials
Chart WESTERN DIGITAL
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN DIGITAL
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
28
Last Close Price
33,45 $
Average target price
45,98 $
Spread / Average Target
37,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
David V. Goeckeler
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wissam Georges Jabre
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew E. Massengill
Co-Chief Operating Officer
Srinivasan Sivaram
President-Technology & Strategy
Tiang Yew Tan
Executive Vice President-Global Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
WESTERN DIGITAL
6.02%
10 682
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
12.85%
33 189
HP INC.
12.13%
29 688
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
-11.59%
18 285
NETAPP, INC.
6.31%
13 658
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
24.65%
12 348
More Results
