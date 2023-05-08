Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Western Digital
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDC   US9581021055

WESTERN DIGITAL

(WDC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-08 pm EDT
34.18 USD   +2.18%
05:04pWestern digital corp exec - expect flash bit shipment growth to…
RE
05:04pWestern digital corp exec - expect flash revenue to decrease seq…
RE
05:03pWestern digital corp exec - expect hdd revenue to decrease seque…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WESTERN DIGITAL CORP EXEC - IN FLASH SEEING SIGNS OF STABILIZATI…

05/08/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
WESTERN DIGITAL CORP EXEC - IN FLASH SEEING SIGNS OF STABILIZATION AND CONTENT INCREASE PER UNIT


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 376 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 634 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 820 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,68x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10 682 M 10 682 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart WESTERN DIGITAL
Duration : Period :
Western Digital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN DIGITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 33,45 $
Average target price 45,98 $
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David V. Goeckeler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wissam Georges Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew E. Massengill Co-Chief Operating Officer
Srinivasan Sivaram President-Technology & Strategy
Tiang Yew Tan Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN DIGITAL6.02%10 682
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.12.85%33 189
HP INC.12.13%29 688
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-11.59%18 285
NETAPP, INC.6.31%13 658
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED24.65%12 348
