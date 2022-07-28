Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Western Digital
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDC   US9581021055

WESTERN DIGITAL

(WDC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:46 2022-07-28 pm EDT
48.54 USD   +0.22%
03:24pWestern Digital Applauds Passage of Bipartisan Innovation Act
BU
07/26Japan gives Kioxia and Western Digital $680 million to boost memory chip production
RE
07/25WESTERN DIGITAL : Kioxia and Western Digital's Joint Venture To Receive Up To ...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Western Digital Applauds Passage of Bipartisan Innovation Act

07/28/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) applauds the passage of the Bipartisan Innovation Act (BIA). The BIA will help accelerate strategic investments in the next generation of advanced technology innovation and development. Congress with the support and leadership of President Biden and Commerce Secretary Raimondo have delivered concrete action to strengthen our semiconductor-technology supply chains.

“We are pleased that Congress and the Biden administration have made the Bipartisan Innovation Act a priority,” said David Goeckeler, CEO, Western Digital. “Passage of this legislation is an important step towards strengthening the United States’ leadership in the memory and data storage sectors of the semiconductor industry.”

Western Digital has supported President Biden’s and Congress’s work to craft targeted investments into semiconductor-technologies, like memory and data storage, that are the building blocks of economic and national security. We look forward to working with Secretary Raimondo and the administration to strengthen domestic memory and data storage development and manufacturing. These investments are critical to advancing American technological leadership and innovation.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

© 2022 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WESTERN DIGITAL
03:24pWestern Digital Applauds Passage of Bipartisan Innovation Act
BU
07/26Japan gives Kioxia and Western Digital $680 million to boost memory chip production
RE
07/25WESTERN DIGITAL : Kioxia and Western Digital's Joint Venture To Receive Up To ...
PU
07/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Snap earnings fuel worries over ad spending decline
07/20Barclays Adjusts Western Digital's Price Target to $55 From $65, Keeps Equalweight Rati..
MT
07/15Goldman Sachs Adjusts Western Digital Price Target to $50 From $62, Maintains Neutral R..
MT
07/15Deutsche Bank Adjusts Western Digital's Price Target to $64 From $72, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
07/14Wells Fargo Securities Adjusts Western Digital's Price Target to $65 From $75, Reiterat..
MT
07/12Western Digital to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Au..
BU
07/01WESTERN DIGITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements an..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTERN DIGITAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 870 M - -
Net income 2022 1 551 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,68x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 167 M 15 167 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 65 600
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart WESTERN DIGITAL
Duration : Period :
Western Digital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN DIGITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 48,43 $
Average target price 67,63 $
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David V. Goeckeler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wissam Georges Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew E. Massengill Co-Chief Operating Officer
Srinivasan Sivaram President-Technology & Strategy
Martin I. Cole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN DIGITAL-25.73%15 167
HP INC.-13.41%33 709
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-21.15%32 753
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-11.29%18 178
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-30.36%16 523
NETAPP, INC.-23.29%15 609