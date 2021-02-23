Log in
WESTERN DIGITAL

(WDC)
Western Digital : Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the Third Year in a Row

02/23/2021 | 06:02am EST
One of only six companies in the technology industry to be recognized for its values-based leadership and overall commitment to integrity

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC), a leader in data infrastructure, announced today it has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute for the third year in a row as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005311/en/

Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, recognized a total of 135 honorees this year, spanning 22 countries and 47 industries. Western Digital was one of just six companies recognized in the technology industry for its strong leadership and ongoing commitment to establishing honest and ethical conduct.

“Western Digital is honored to be among 135 companies recognized for setting global standards of business integrity and corporate citizenship,” said Tiffany Scurry, Western Digital’s chief compliance officer. “At Western Digital, how we do our work is just as important as the results we achieve. Our Global Code of Conduct guides how we develop and deliver products, and how we work with customers, suppliers, distributors, and other partners. Operating responsibly and ethically isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s a key marketplace differentiator.”

In addition to Ethisphere assessing data responsive to more than 200 questions on a company’s culture, environmental, ethics and diversity initiatives, this year’s process also evaluated how applicants were adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social and governance factors, as well as safety, equity, inclusion and social justice.

“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impact the communities they serve,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “Congratulations to everyone at Western Digital for once again earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

Honorees

The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, G-Technology™, SanDisk®, and WD® brands.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

© 2021 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
Western Digital and the Western Digital logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. All other company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.


© Business Wire 2021
