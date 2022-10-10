Advanced search
    WDC   US9581021055

WESTERN DIGITAL

(WDC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
34.66 USD   -3.02%
05:22pWestern Digital : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financ ...
PU
05:01pWestern Digital to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on October 27, 2022
BU
10/06Samsung, SK Hynix to be spared brunt of China chip crackdown by U.S. -sources
RE
Western Digital : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financ ...

10/10/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif. - October 10, 20222022-10-10 02:00:00.000-07:00

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 5:30 a.m. Pacific / 8:30 a.m. Eastern. The live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

© 2022 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Western Digital Corporation published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 21:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 045 M - -
Net income 2023 324 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 965 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 51,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 349 M 11 349 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 35,74 $
Average target price 52,21 $
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
Managers and Directors
David V. Goeckeler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wissam Georges Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew E. Massengill Co-Chief Operating Officer
Srinivasan Sivaram President-Technology & Strategy
Tiang Yew Tan Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN DIGITAL-45.19%11 349
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-38.40%25 360
HP INC.-33.53%25 189
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-20.99%16 032
NETAPP, INC.-28.17%14 364
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-52.42%11 184