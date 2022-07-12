Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Western Digital
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDC   US9581021055

WESTERN DIGITAL

(WDC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
46.03 USD   +2.70%
05:01pWestern Digital to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on August 5, 2022
BU
07/01WESTERN DIGITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/01Benchmark Capital Adjusts Western Digital's Price Target to $65 from $85, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Western Digital to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on August 5, 2022

07/12/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Friday, August 5, 2022. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 5:30 a.m. Pacific / 8:30 a.m. Eastern. The live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

© 2022 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WESTERN DIGITAL
05:01pWestern Digital to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Au..
BU
07/01WESTERN DIGITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements an..
AQ
07/01Benchmark Capital Adjusts Western Digital's Price Target to $65 from $85, Keeps Buy Rat..
MT
06/27Susquehanna Adjusts Western Digital Price Target to $50 From $66, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
06/23Quanergy Systems Names Lori Sundberg as Chief Human Resources Officer
MT
06/21Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target for Western Digital to $62 From $59, Maintains Neutra..
MT
06/21Mizuho Securities Trims Price Target for Western Digital to $68 From $72, Maintains Buy..
MT
06/17WESTERN DIGITAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
06/15TURNING THE SCREW : Penalties In Transfer Pricing Disputes
AQ
06/08Western Digital's Potential Combination of Hard Disk, Flash Memory Businesses Should Br..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESTERN DIGITAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 874 M - -
Net income 2022 1 551 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 644 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 036 M 14 036 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 65 600
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart WESTERN DIGITAL
Duration : Period :
Western Digital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN DIGITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 44,82 $
Average target price 69,92 $
Spread / Average Target 56,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David V. Goeckeler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wissam Georges Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew E. Massengill Co-Chief Operating Officer
Srinivasan Sivaram President-Technology & Strategy
Martin I. Cole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN DIGITAL-31.27%14 036
HP INC.-16.64%32 449
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-24.37%31 415
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-17.18%16 969
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-34.21%15 969
NETAPP, INC.-29.99%14 245