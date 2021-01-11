Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Western Digital    WDC

WESTERN DIGITAL

(WDC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Western Digital : to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021

01/11/2021 | 04:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, G-Technology, SanDisk®, and WD® brands.

© 2021 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about WESTERN DIGITAL
04:08pWESTERN DIGITAL : to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on Ja..
BU
01:59pWESTERN DIGITAL : to Offer New 4TB Portable SSDs
MT
09:47aChina's Chip-Independence Goals Helped by U.S.-Developed Tech
DJ
08:06aWESTERN DIGITAL : Delivers Unmatched Line Up of High-Capacity Portable SSDs Acro..
BU
2020Stocks End Lower After Push for Higher Stimulus Payments Stalls in Senate
MT
2020WESTERN DIGITAL : Mizuho Adjusts Western Digital's Price Target to $59 From $57,..
MT
2020WESTERN DIGITAL : Rosenblatt Securities Adjusts Western Digital PT to $49 From $..
MT
2020WESTERN DIGITAL : IRS Seeks To Bar Transfer Pricing Argument In Western Digital
AQ
2020WESTERN DIGITAL : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
2020WESTERN DIGITAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 831 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -192x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 15 766 M 15 766 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 63 800
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart WESTERN DIGITAL
Duration : Period :
Western Digital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN DIGITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 54,66 $
Last Close Price 51,82 $
Spread / Highest target 64,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David V. Goeckeler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew E. Massengill Chairman
Robert K. Eulau Chief Financial Office & Executive VP
Srinivasan Sivaram President-Technology & Strategy
Kathleen A. Cote Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN DIGITAL-6.45%15 766
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.5.36%57 900
HP INC.3.82%32 924
GOERTEK INC.10.93%19 520
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.8.12%17 309
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY0.25%15 367
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ