  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Western Digital
  News
  Summary
    WDC   US9581021055

WESTERN DIGITAL

(WDC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-13 pm EST
37.22 USD   -1.95%
01/13Western Digital : to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Finan ...
PU
01/13Western Digital to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on January 31, 2023
BU
01/09North American Morning Briefing: 'Soft Landing' -4-
DJ
Western Digital : to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Finan ...

01/13/2023 | 09:20pm EST
SAN JOSE, Calif. - January 13, 20232023-01-13 02:00:00.000-08:00

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. A live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

© 2023 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Western Digital Corporation published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


All news about WESTERN DIGITAL
01/06Benchmark Upgrades Western Digital to Hold From Sell
MT
01/05The Fed is a real buzzkill
MS
01/05Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slip Premarket Thursday
MT
01/05Strong Labor Data in Spotlight After Hawkish Fed Minutes, US Equity Futures Turned Lowe..
MT
01/05Sector Update: Tech
MT
01/05Western Digital Restarts Merger Talks with Kioxia Holdings
MT
01/05North American Morning Briefing: Futures Dip As a Hawkis..
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on WESTERN DIGITAL
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 201 M - -
Net income 2023 -414 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 822 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -32,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 823 M 11 823 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
EV / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 37,22 $
Average target price 43,72 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David V. Goeckeler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wissam Georges Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew E. Massengill Co-Chief Operating Officer
Srinivasan Sivaram President-Technology & Strategy
Tiang Yew Tan Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN DIGITAL20.32%12 058
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-0.72%28 595
HP INC.6.25%28 040
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY3.07%20 919
NETAPP, INC.7.66%13 807
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC8.84%11 927