  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Western Digital
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDC   US9581021055

WESTERN DIGITAL

(WDC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:00 pm EDT
47.20 USD   -1.17%
04/06Samsung Electronics Q1 profit tops market expectations on solid chip demand
RE
03/30SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stock Still Shedding in Late Wednesday Trade
MT
03/30SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Western Digital to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on April 28, 2022

04/08/2022 | 07:08pm EDT
Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, SanDisk®, and WD® brands.

© 2022 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
04/06Samsung Electronics Q1 profit tops market expectations on solid chip demand
03/30SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stock Still Shedding in Late Wednesday Trade
03/30SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Wednesday
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 833 M - -
Net income 2022 1 791 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 770 M 14 770 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 65 600
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David V. Goeckeler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wissam Georges Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew E. Massengill Co-Chief Operating Officer
Srinivasan Sivaram President-Technology & Strategy
Martin I. Cole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN DIGITAL-27.62%14 945
NETAPP, INC.-14.33%17 538
PURE STORAGE, INC.-1.17%9 328
SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.76%2 687
MAXELL, LTD.-13.67%472
ARGOSY RESEARCH INC.-24.07%315