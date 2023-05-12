Advanced search
    WDC   US9581021055

WESTERN DIGITAL

(WDC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-12 pm EDT
33.03 USD   +1.47%
05:11pWestern Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
05/09Global markets live: Lucid, Under Armour, Coty, PayPal, Western Digital...
MS
05/09Deutsche Bank Adjusts Western Digital Price Target to $36 From $40, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Western Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

05/12/2023 | 05:11pm EDT
Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the following upcoming investor conference:

Event: J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Date: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:20 a.m. PT / 9:20 a.m. ET

The management presentation will be available as a live webcast, accessible through Western Digital's Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

© 2023 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 165 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 745 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,99x
Yield 2023 0,02%
Capitalization 10 394 M 10 394 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
EV / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
David V. Goeckeler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wissam Georges Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew E. Massengill Co-Chief Operating Officer
Srinivasan Sivaram President-Technology & Strategy
Tiang Yew Tan Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
