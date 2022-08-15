Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Western Digital
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDC   US9581021055

WESTERN DIGITAL

(WDC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-15 pm EDT
49.61 USD   -2.09%
05:31pWestern Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Calm prevails ahead of inflation data
MS
08/09ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Nvidia, Nike, Linde, Republic Services, Idexx Laboratories...
MS
Western Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/15/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. PDT / 11:15 a.m EDT

Event: Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. PDT / 10:30 a.m EDT

Event: Evercore ISI 2nd Annual TMT Conference
Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. PDT / 1:30 p.m EDT

Event: Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. PDT / 12:15 p.m EDT

These management presentations will be available as live webcasts, accessible through Western Digital's Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of each presentation.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

© 2022 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 857 M - -
Net income 2022 1 551 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 868 M 15 868 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 65 600
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends WESTERN DIGITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 50,67 $
Average target price 61,64 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David V. Goeckeler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wissam Georges Jabre Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew E. Massengill Co-Chief Operating Officer
Srinivasan Sivaram President-Technology & Strategy
Martin I. Cole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESTERN DIGITAL-22.30%15 868
HP INC.-8.02%35 807
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-14.15%35 660
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-6.15%19 230
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-26.16%17 416
NETAPP, INC.-18.55%16 465