Any Kioxia-Western Digital deal should ensure equal hubs in Japan, U.S. - senior lawmaker

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Any merger of Japanese chipmaker
Kioxia Holdings and U.S. rival Western Digital Corp
should ensure critical operations are split equally between the
two countries, a senior member of Japan's ruling party told
Reuters.
The comments from Akira Amari, a former economy minister and
influential lawmaker in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party
(LDP), underscore Japan's desperation https://www.reuters.com/technology/japan-sees-peril-us-chip-hub-counter-china-2021-08-17
to preserve the remnants of its semiconductor industry, an area
where it once led the world but has since been eclipsed.
"We shouldn't allow everything to be taken away to the
United States," Amari said in an interview on Thursday.
"If Kioxia ties up with a foreign company, in particular an
American company, then at the very least it will be necessary to
have equal bases of operations in both countries."
Asked if he specifically meant production facilities, Amari
declined to comment, saying the issue is linked to Japan's
strategy.
Kioxia, previously known as Toshiba Memory Corp, and Western
Digital are in advanced talks for a possible $20 billion stock
merger amid intensifying global rivalries over semiconductors.
Amari said he thought the two companies joining hands was
not a bad idea. A combined Kioxia-Western Digital would control
a third of the NAND flash market, putting it on par with South
Korea's Samsung Electronics.
"It is important to have mass scale," said Amari, who leads
the LDP's task force on semiconductors. "A larger scale allows
more power in research and development and a quicker grasp of
changes in client needs."
Amari's view is in line with Japan's trade ministry.
Ministry sources have said it is ready to back https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-tokyo-ready-back-western-digital-kioxia-deal-if-key-tech-stays-japan-2021-09-03
Western Digital's bid to merge with Kioxia provided control of
cutting-edge technology stays in Japan.
Kioxia, sold by Toshiba Corp in 2018 to a
consortium led by Bain Capital for $18 billion, shelved plans
for an initial public offering last year after U.S-China trade
tensions slammed Huawei, one of Kioxia's biggest clients. Kioxia
has said it is still considering an IPO.
Toshiba, which retains about 40.6% of Kioxia, is separately
in talks with at least four global private equity firms about
its strategic options. That is also a potential issue of concern
for Japan's government which sees the conglomerate as a
strategic asset because it makes defence equipment and nuclear
reactors.
Asked about the possibility that Toshiba could be taken
private, an option that some shareholders are pressing the firm
to consider, Amari said Toshiba's stakeholders should first
think about how the firm's management structure should look.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Kaori Kaneko and Ritsuko
Shimizu; Editing by David Dolan and Edwina Gibbs)